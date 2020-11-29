Nobody tells you... Sophie White on why parenthood basically means being IT support

Millennial motherhood is a strange beast. It's commodified and branded like no other aspect of human experience. No one loses a husband and wonders what kind of widow they're going to be! Yet, from almost the moment you conceive, there are questions, endless questions. Are you going to find out the sex? Are you going to have a natural birth? (As opposed to what? A supernatural one?) Will you breastfeed? Do baby-wearing? Baby-led feeding? The implication from the off seems to be that we must pick what style of parent we'll be. Helicopter? Attachment? Yummy? Scummy? All viable options for the millennial mother. It's a minefield. And this is all before you've even got the baby out of you.

I think it's all the studies and equipment that accompany motherhood today which contribute to our falsely believing that we have any way of controlling outcomes when it comes to making babies. It's a cruel trick perpetrated by the motherhood PR machine that you can cram for motherhood or exert any power or influence over a crying baby.

You hear a lot of "nobody tells you..." from new mothers. The phrase often comes with a tone of bitterness, which I understand. I vividly remember feeling a bit betrayed by the fact that no one came up to me when I was pregnant and told me unequivocally that motherhood, while wonderful, is largely a hellscape of anxiety with a few pockets of unadulterated loveliness.

The reality is nobody tells you because nobody can tell you. You really need to stay awake for nine to 14 days and then run a marathon while trying to do some complicated maths to get the full flavour of brand-new motherhood. However, what I would have appreciated a heads-up on is the baffling amount of gadgets and apps supposedly essential to raising human young. The real 'nobody tells you' is how high-tech millennial parenting will be. Think mattress monitors and devices for hands-free rocking of the pram, to WhatsApp groups and various apps to be downloaded. Phone space is already at a premium. I'm constantly taking the online-banking app off to accommodate new homework apps and the like. Heaven forfend I remove Instagram. How else would I broadcast my excellent parenting? Hashtags, apps, gadgets are all there helpfully second-guessing our efforts at every possible opportunity. It's so tragically funny that so many of the inventions to ease the modern parent's life have rapidly become our greatest source of angst. I envy the older generations; no device was critiquing their every move, questioning if they were doing it right. And sure, if the Boomers are anything to go by, their parents may have needed feedback but god, it sounds relaxing. Take the torment that is the baby mattress monitor. Designed to alert parents to a change in their baby's breathing pattern, the mattress monitor comes with a bonus function of driving you out of your exhaustion-addled mind. For many people, the mattress monitor provides peace of mind, which I totally understand. However, it should come with a warning for people like me whose anxiety reflex is overly trigger-happy. Meanwhile, the app Wonder Weeks is a form of virtual self-harm for new parents. The app claims to predict the week-by-week vagaries of newborn temperament and development, each week promising parents some unknown fresh hell. I never partook; I could see the sinister sway it held over friends, crushing their hopes for a trip to town or a coffee meet-up. "I can't this week," they'd sigh. "The app says it's going to be a nightmare." Personally, I prefer my nightmares minus the anticipatory misery. The studies are a very specific hell. The millennial pram comes with a coffee-cup-holder attachment. Do I need a coffee-cup-holder attachment? Should I even be drinking coffee while breastfeeding? A study on Facebook said it was verboten, but then I scrolled down a bit and found another completely contradictory study. And, if I am supposed to be drinking coffee, should I then be suspending said hot coffee above the baby as it lies in the pram? And with all the advances we've achieved, does a millennial baby not come already equipped with a coffee-cup-holder attachment at this stage?