Nobody tells you... Sophie White on why parenthood basically means being IT support

Sophie White

Millennial motherhood is a strange beast. It's commodified and branded like no other aspect of human experience. No one loses a husband and wonders what kind of widow they're going to be! Yet, from almost the moment you conceive, there are questions, endless questions. Are you going to find out the sex? Are you going to have a natural birth? (As opposed to what? A supernatural one?) Will you breastfeed? Do baby-wearing? Baby-led feeding? The implication from the off seems to be that we must pick what style of parent we'll be. Helicopter? Attachment? Yummy? Scummy? All viable options for the millennial mother. It's a minefield. And this is all before you've even got the baby out of you.

I think it's all the studies and equipment that accompany motherhood today which contribute to our falsely believing that we have any way of controlling outcomes when it comes to making babies. It's a cruel trick perpetrated by the motherhood PR machine that you can cram for motherhood or exert any power or influence over a crying baby.

You hear a lot of "nobody tells you..." from new mothers. The phrase often comes with a tone of bitterness, which I understand. I vividly remember feeling a bit betrayed by the fact that no one came up to me when I was pregnant and told me unequivocally that motherhood, while wonderful, is largely a hellscape of anxiety with a few pockets of unadulterated loveliness.

