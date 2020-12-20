| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nobody tells you... Sophie White on why December isn't as much fun when you're the one charged with making happy memories for others

 

Sophie White. Photo Kip Carroll Expand

Close

Sophie White. Photo Kip Carroll

Sophie White. Photo Kip Carroll

Sophie White. Photo Kip Carroll

Sophie White

For many, this week marks the eighth week of their Christmas decorations. And I support their ludicrous decision to put them up at the beginning of November. God knows, it's been a long - 500 years long! - year. However, I am a sad, bitter soul and the mere thought of starting Christmas a second earlier than I absolutely have to makes me want to take a long - 500 years? - nap. In fact, if there was a way to medically induce a coma that would last through to early January, I would be all over it.

I know, I'm dead inside. I've heard it before. Whenever anyone learns of my indifference towards dogs, I'm immediately labelled a sociopath. And it's not like I hate dogs or wish them ill. I just have no feelings for them whatsoever. I think dog owners who don't pick up their massive dog shites should be put down, but the dogs are grand. Anyway, further accusations of sociopathy have been levelled at me concerning my complete immunity to any and all emotionally manipulative Christmas ads.

Watching the SuperValu one about the little boy haranguing his parents with, 'Is he still coming this year?' - the 'heartbreaking' pay-off being the boy is talking not about Santa but his beloved grandfather - left me cold. First, it is completely far-fetched. Kids are mercenary and always have an eye on the bottom line. That boy was talking about Santa and then made a slick pivot when Grandad showed up, knowing the optics were better.

Privacy