Nobody tells you... Sophie White on why December isn't as much fun when you're the one charged with making happy memories for others

For many, this week marks the eighth week of their Christmas decorations. And I support their ludicrous decision to put them up at the beginning of November. God knows, it's been a long - 500 years long! - year. However, I am a sad, bitter soul and the mere thought of starting Christmas a second earlier than I absolutely have to makes me want to take a long - 500 years? - nap. In fact, if there was a way to medically induce a coma that would last through to early January, I would be all over it.

I know, I'm dead inside. I've heard it before. Whenever anyone learns of my indifference towards dogs, I'm immediately labelled a sociopath. And it's not like I hate dogs or wish them ill. I just have no feelings for them whatsoever. I think dog owners who don't pick up their massive dog shites should be put down, but the dogs are grand. Anyway, further accusations of sociopathy have been levelled at me concerning my complete immunity to any and all emotionally manipulative Christmas ads.

Watching the SuperValu one about the little boy haranguing his parents with, 'Is he still coming this year?' - the 'heartbreaking' pay-off being the boy is talking not about Santa but his beloved grandfather - left me cold. First, it is completely far-fetched. Kids are mercenary and always have an eye on the bottom line. That boy was talking about Santa and then made a slick pivot when Grandad showed up, knowing the optics were better.

Also, as a parent, I couldn't watch it without activating an eye-twitch of annoyance. I already have two children hounding me with questions; I couldn't be giving over precious minutes to the barrage of another fictional one. Before I was the Managing Director of Christmas, I quite enjoyed it. Obviously. What wasn't to like? Roses, stuffing, bread sauce, presents, endless parties and festive get-togethers. Then, at some point, a subtle change took place and no longer was I just a lazy, contented, over-fed passenger of Christmas, but sadly a bona fide grown-up now in charge of Christmas. CEO of the joy, feeding and manufacturing of happy memories for others. Cue much much bitterness on my part. And resistance wherever possible to cheer and goodwill. You may not approve of my resistance, few do. My mother looks mournful as I work tirelessly every Christmas to hide the existence of The Late Late Toy Show from my children. My logic: why should I expose them any sooner than I absolutely must? It is essentially tormenting children with a veritable cornucopia of toys that they don't have and probably won't get. Also, keeping them up until the required time? Just no. A recipe for crazed tantrums when it comes to my kids. Best keep them on a need-to-know basis with all things Christmas. I take this rule as far as the presents also. I've heard friends saying that in their house, it's the Santa present that takes centre stage on Christmas morning. Huge mistake. Why should Santa get the recognition for providing the best present? Something I, in fact, have paid for? Instead, we downplay his gift, sometimes even going so far as to comment on how stingy Santa is compared to us, the beloved parents. With regards to the premature tree erection - no sniggers at the back there, please - I can't get on board because I live in a house with pretty small communal areas. Once our modestly sized tree (yes, fake; don't @ me) is in place, we will spend the rest of the holidays with our backs pinned against the wall, attempting to slip past the tree without disturbing it. It still falls down five to seven times per Christmas. Luckily, I put the baubles on very securely. This is because every year, I put it away decorated to avoid the palaver of decorating and de-decorating each year. OK, hang on. I just scanned back over this for errors and am now quite worried. Am I goddamn sociopath? Oh Jesus, what kind of Dickensian childhood are my children having? I am now mired in a Christmas crisis. It's too late to sort the Christmas tree and the Toy Show is long gone, though maybe I can dig one out from the archive? I am, however, sticking to my Santa story. That one's a winner because we all know what a cheap bastard that guy is and how Muma and Dada are the real heroes of Christmas - discounting the rampant bah-humbuggery, obvs. l