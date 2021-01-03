| -1.2°C Dublin

Nobody tells you... Sophie White on the thrill of bargain-hunting

Not all bargs were created equal and some are ultimately just serving a transient madness

Sophie White. Photo Kip Carroll

Sophie White. Photo Kip Carroll

Sophie White. Photo Kip Carroll

Sophie White. Photo Kip Carroll

Sophie White

The January sales are, for many, a nice diversion to get through the hardest, longest month of the year. However, for me, they are a minefield. The January sales awaken in me a kind of bargain-induced delirium. And this is, by no means, something I am free from the rest of the year.

During 2020, with nowhere to go, I spent much of the year hunting bargains virtually. Now I didn't have any money per se, nor any need for the things I usually buy - clothes, clothes and clothes. I legitimately have a problem. Given I only have one body, I genuinely find myself lamenting the limited opportunities to give my clothes the outings they deserve.

Pre 2020, I might have at least done one or two costume changes per day - going from desk to dinner, for example - but with zero outings, I saw my cost-per-wear sky-rocketing during the pandemic. Cost-per-wear is my purchasing justification system. I basically tell myself that every item purchased is like a small mortgage and that helps in making the guilt piss off.

