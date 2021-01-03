Nobody tells you... Sophie White on the thrill of bargain-hunting

The January sales are, for many, a nice diversion to get through the hardest, longest month of the year. However, for me, they are a minefield. The January sales awaken in me a kind of bargain-induced delirium. And this is, by no means, something I am free from the rest of the year.

During 2020, with nowhere to go, I spent much of the year hunting bargains virtually. Now I didn't have any money per se, nor any need for the things I usually buy - clothes, clothes and clothes. I legitimately have a problem. Given I only have one body, I genuinely find myself lamenting the limited opportunities to give my clothes the outings they deserve.

Pre 2020, I might have at least done one or two costume changes per day - going from desk to dinner, for example - but with zero outings, I saw my cost-per-wear sky-rocketing during the pandemic. Cost-per-wear is my purchasing justification system. I basically tell myself that every item purchased is like a small mortgage and that helps in making the guilt piss off.

Last year, the 'shop local' and 'support green' also provided me with ample excuse to spend all around me. But my real retail love is a bargain. Which is why January is such a treacherous time for me. It comes at both the worst and best time. My finances are depleted from tax season and Christmas, while my emotional reserves are non-existent after much close contact with family, aka the people with an encyclopaedic knowledge of which of your buttons to press and when.

Of course, bargains are not just for Christmas. For me, it's a year-round pursuit. I've come to realise that bargains are the cocaine of your 30s. In your 30s, you don't go on the lash, you go on DoneDeal.ie. It is lit.

I went on an insane DoneDeal bender. It was a few weeks ago and it was wild. I am still suffering from the almost hallucinatory high a cheap rug and an old pram induced in me. I was so intoxicated by the bargs that then I got together all my Tesco receipts for that oft-promised, but rarely redeemed due to forgetfulness, €16 off the next time you spend €90 in store. I went and did an epic stock-up of non-perishable items, got my ¤16 off, and, my god, the rush.

Carpe Barg is the new Carpe Diem. I do find sometimes, though, that the bargains can end up costing me more than the money I've saved. Sometimes this is due to outlay in time and petrol required to collect said bargains. My new old cot was secured for a tasty €30. I stayed Covid-19 compliant and made sure I was within my 5km, but got so lost and drove around for so long I'm pretty sure it negated the savings.

Also I've noticed that whenever I resist a particularly insane DoneDeal notion, I treat the money I nearly spent on something stupid as a windfall rather than a saving. For example, I was off my face on a DoneDeal session a few months ago when I found a free-standing home pole-dancing pole. What are the chances? I thought to myself, as though I had been on the hunt for just such an item for years. Actually, not only had the thought that I wanted a free-standing home pole-dancing pole never, ever crossed my mind, I also have never pole-danced in any way shape or form.

This did not stop an immediate and overpowering obsession from forming. I googled home pole-dancing videos, convinced my mother that the pole would live in her house because I had no space in mine and visited the listing daily to make sure it hadn't been snapped up yet.

Reader, I did not buy this pole. I couldn't scrounge together the €750 required to complete the transaction. Thank god. But then what happened instead was even more ludicrous. I began to erroneously treat this hypothetical €750 that I'd nearly spent as loose money; money that could be wittered away on various things rather than what it actually was - money I'd never had in the first place.

Of course, you can still suffer with the feary hangover of a session after a DoneDeal binge. This hangover seems to manifest as a creeping sense of doubt as it begins to dawn on you that you have taken on an item that may be cursed or haunted, or, at the very least, was someone else's clutter and will soon surely become your clutter. Go to the sales, if you must, but remember me, the bargain hunter haunted by her own bargains. l