Nobody tells you... Sophie White on processing the death of a loved one

Sophie White. Photo Kip Carroll

Sophie White. Photo Kip Carroll

Sophie White

Recently, a friend asked me for a steer. I was honoured she thought I had anything remotely useful to contribute to her life. I was ready to steer! Ask me anything! Books to read? I'm on it. Wikipedia murder holes to disappear down for a few blissful hours? Got 'em. Then she hit me with it. It was a big one. It was, in fact, the big one. Grief. Or, specifically, just how the hell you 'do' grief?

"You're sure I can't interest you in some light cannibalism, courtesy of our good friend the internet?" I wanted to respond. "No? You definitely want to talk about this? Shite. OK."

It's timely for me. Yesterday was my dad's birthday. It is the third birthday without him and when these days roll around, I can still be blindsided by the destabilising vertigo of loss. This time of year will always be his season. Bracing days. The weak light fading earlier and earlier. The smell of the orange peel discarded on his nightstand and always a rich chocolate cake to toast him.