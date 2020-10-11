Nobody tells you... Sophie White on processing the death of a loved one

Recently, a friend asked me for a steer. I was honoured she thought I had anything remotely useful to contribute to her life. I was ready to steer! Ask me anything! Books to read? I'm on it. Wikipedia murder holes to disappear down for a few blissful hours? Got 'em. Then she hit me with it. It was a big one. It was, in fact, the big one. Grief. Or, specifically, just how the hell you 'do' grief?

"You're sure I can't interest you in some light cannibalism, courtesy of our good friend the internet?" I wanted to respond. "No? You definitely want to talk about this? Shite. OK."

It's timely for me. Yesterday was my dad's birthday. It is the third birthday without him and when these days roll around, I can still be blindsided by the destabilising vertigo of loss. This time of year will always be his season. Bracing days. The weak light fading earlier and earlier. The smell of the orange peel discarded on his nightstand and always a rich chocolate cake to toast him.

But what to tell my friend? Three years on, I want to say something new and profound but all I can come up with is something old and infuriating: it takes time. So much time. The stages of grief have been the emotional roadmap since Elisabeth Kübler-Ross proposed them in 1969, and while it details a trajectory, it comes nowhere near describing how to wrangle the amorphous, many-headed grief-monster. There is no easy how-to available. No YouTube tutorial on grief.

A movie montage of my life after my dad died would show me doing a lot of grief-related activities. Going running. Dicking around with crystals. Reading Joan Didion. Crying during yoga class. Grief cliches. I was obsessed with 'doing', but I see now I was really just trying to outrun the feelings of grief.

Sidebar on grief: I was not prepared for how uncomfortable grief would be. I thought grief would be sad. Instead, it was intense rage; it was self-loathing; it was, at times, like living in a hostile environment. The world looked the same but didn't feel the same, it was like being marooned in an alien dimension. The tagline from Ridley Scott's film Alien comes to mind 'cos I'm super learned and profound that way: in space, no one can hear you scream. That was it to me. In grief, no one can hear you scream.

At a loss for what steer to give my friend, I settled on an irritating list of 'don'ts'. Don't quit your job; don't move house; don't, for the love of god, get a pixie cut. Don't do anything. You're a crazy person right now. That's how you have to treat yourself. I think it's wild that, as a society, we've dispensed with widow's weeds. They were useful. They were a way of demarcating members of the population who were recently stricken and therefore temporarily mad. I think we should bring back an updated version: a subtle pin, or even a special sash. Make it fashion, ya know?

When grieving, there's a temptation to fling your whole life up in the air and see where it lands, because it can't get much more shattered. Don't! I got a new job, convinced it would give me a sense of stability. I didn't see that the instability was an existential thing. So then I was grieving and in a job I hated. Yay.

I berated myself constantly for being sad, for not getting my shit together, for being a bad mother/friend/wife, which brings me to my next 'don't'. Don't be hard on yourself. You need compassion from others when you're grieving but, much more importantly, you need compassion from yourself.

Don't rush into counselling. I rushed into therapy with the notion that I could dispatch the grief in an efficient and timely fashion. Frankly, Lol.

Contradiction alert: don't avoid counselling altogether. In time, it'll help. And so back to that pesky bitch, time. With grief, there is no shortcut, you just have to tap out the terrible, miserable days; put distance between you and the grief's epicentre. Time is the healer and there's nothing in the world more cliched and frustrating to hear. I do have some suggestions for getting through this stupid, awful, unbearable time.

Stay in the day. Read. Learn something new. When life feels unbearable, I swear learning something actually helps. I learned knitting a couple of years ago, and now it calms my mind. Watch musical-theatre clips on YouTube. Even if you are not a musical-theatre nerd like me, I guarantee that Neil Patrick Harris opening the 2013 Tony Awards will cure your grief for the eight minutes you're watching it. I'd bet my children on this. If it doesn't work for you, you may come and select one of my children as a forfeit.*

*Depending on how difficult they've been in the preceding 24 hours.