Nobody tells you... Sophie White on learning to savour boredom

When life is too plot-heavy, it's usually not a good thing

Sophie White

If 2020 could be boiled down to just one word, I think 'relentless' would get my vote. Presumably, we've all had bad years before now, but the collective nature of this cursed year has given proceedings a particular tinge of the apocalyptic. Usually, pre-2020, when life hit the fan, we'd have navigated our individual shitstorms on our own while the rest of the world trucked along, somewhat oblivious to our private misery. And I've always thought that this wider ignorance to our personal troubles was actually kind of a good thing. It meant that in the midst of personal woes, we could take a holiday in the every-day normality accessible just beyond our own horizon.

Back when I would visit my father in his nursing home, I would be so grateful to go back out into the world where life was proceeding as normal. Sometimes the larger world's indifference to our upset can feel callous but sometimes it is a relief to pretend to be normal among those just going about their day.

Now, however we are experiencing a singular phenomenon; the misery is communal and there's no escape to normality available. Yes, 2020 has been relentless. If it was a film, it would be directed by Michael Bay. Has it been the worst year of my life? Probably not - touch wood, God knows there's still time for this shitemare of a year to veer even further off course.