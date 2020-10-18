Nobody tells you... Sophie White on learning to savour boredom

If 2020 could be boiled down to just one word, I think 'relentless' would get my vote. Presumably, we've all had bad years before now, but the collective nature of this cursed year has given proceedings a particular tinge of the apocalyptic. Usually, pre-2020, when life hit the fan, we'd have navigated our individual shitstorms on our own while the rest of the world trucked along, somewhat oblivious to our private misery. And I've always thought that this wider ignorance to our personal troubles was actually kind of a good thing. It meant that in the midst of personal woes, we could take a holiday in the every-day normality accessible just beyond our own horizon.

Back when I would visit my father in his nursing home, I would be so grateful to go back out into the world where life was proceeding as normal. Sometimes the larger world's indifference to our upset can feel callous but sometimes it is a relief to pretend to be normal among those just going about their day.

Now, however we are experiencing a singular phenomenon; the misery is communal and there's no escape to normality available. Yes, 2020 has been relentless. If it was a film, it would be directed by Michael Bay. Has it been the worst year of my life? Probably not - touch wood, God knows there's still time for this shitemare of a year to veer even further off course.

The worst year of my life, so far, was probably 2006. It's easy to pinpoint because it was the year I suffered my first prolonged episode of mental illness: a nervous breakdown, a frightening abyss. That was the year that I finally understood consequences. I was 21 and impossibly lucky, in that I had yet to experience permanent damage in life. Up until that point, life was boring. Problems largely fixable. If my life was a movie, it was a bit light on plot. After 2006, I learned that no plot is a good thing. I longed for the days of no plot. Adulthood is plot-heavy and we spend much of our massively over-scheduled time thinking nostalgically of the days of boredom. If you were lucky enough to have them, of course.(Sidebar: I'm awareboredom is not something that can be savoured when mixed with peril, and the pandemic has provided perfect conditions for 'boredoom' - a breed of restless, stressful boredom as we struggle to fill the hours of lockdown while keeping thoughts of global collapse at bay.) Recently, I found I've reached the age when you start to notice and chuckle in an irritatingly knowing way when young people complain of being bored. "Oh to be bored," I exclaim. "What I wouldn't give to be bored!" I tell my oldest son when he expresses his ennui. Next, I'll be telling him schooldays are the best days of his life. Out of what I can only assume is sadistic bitterness, older people are always telling the young ones that schooldays are the best days of their lives. Is this to temper their expectations? Instead of downplaying life and pretending that school is the peak, what we should really be trying to hammer home to them is to savour boredom. Boredom is a good thing, something to be cherished. When the boredom is gone, you will miss it. Caveat alert! I realise that I may be coming from a very specific moment in life. I am currently navigating high-octane levels of busy and I am hoping it is somewhat temporary. Things won't be this way forever and maybe I will be bored again, but right now I have three young children, a full-time job, a full-time husband. Various bills to pay and life admin to stay on top of. Prestige telly to be watching, books and podcasts to keep up with. Not to mention friends, a knitting habit to maintain and mental-health professionals to check in with regularly. It is full-on. I am so far from bored in my life right now that the other night as I was watching The Vow - an excellent HBO documentary about the cult NXIVM - I actually caught myself feeling a little shiver of envy at how relaxing some elements of cult life seemed. For example, cult members were required to text their 'master' prior to making any and all decisions. Right down to what to eat for breakfast and when to go to the gym, the 'slaves' had to run it all past the master. "Sounds so nice, just having all of your thinking done for you," I said dreamily to my husband. He immediately offered to take over all my decisions, clearly thinking about the hefty toll my knitting costs are taking on our bank account. I declined. Just think how much additional admin the constant texting would be. Exhausting stuff. l