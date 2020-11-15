Nobody tells you... Are you a nibbler, cruncher or dissector - Sophie White on the 'correct' way to eat a chocolate bar

It all started when I took out a KitKat in front of a friend of mine. I peeled back the red foil, gently salivating as you do when you're presented with a chocolate bar of virtually any description - though you can keep your Turkish Delight, vile crime against confectionery that it is. Anyway, I had embarked on the KitKat in my customary way when my friend held up her hand to shield her eyes.

"Oh my god, stop." She grimaced, evidently horrified. "Of course, I should have known you'd eat KitKats that way. What is wrong with you?"

"What are you talking about? This is a perfectly acceptable way to eat a KitKat." I energetically defended myself and proceeded to enjoy that first bite into the whole bar. That's right, I bite directly across the individual fingers.

Some will have you believe that the appropriate approach is to break off each finger and even perhaps snap it in two, and I'll admit that the "have a break, have a KitKat" tagline does somewhat support this hypothesis. However, I strenuously maintain that my way is exponentially more satisfying.

My mind snagged on one aspect of her phraseology. "What do you mean, 'I should have known you'd eat KitKats that way'?"

"Well, you're a born contrarian, you always have to be different and tell everyone about it!"

"But I am different, my blood type is..."

"Yes, I know. AB negative; you're very rare!" She had me there. Though I did at least take pleasure in the fact that this conversation, however antagonistic, demonstrated a long-held belief of mine: how we eat our bars reveals a lot about us as people.

My husband is very well adjusted, ­

almost freakishly so. I asked him if he had any special ways of eating chocolate bars and he looked at me as blankly, as if I had just asked, "Who's the best rabbit in the world?"

"What do you mean?" he replied wearily because, living with me, these conversations can tend to go on.

"You know what I mean," I harangued, unable to believe that he didn't know what I was talking about. "Like, take a Crunchie. Do you not nibble all the chocolate off the sides and then bite the top layer of chocolate off the top and then suck on the honeycomb centre?"

"No. I just bite it." Incredible. This man is, apparently, so devoid of neuroses he should be studied. "How do you not have some kind of method?" I persisted.

"Look," he was getting testy. "I just have faith in the manufacturers. They've made certain decisions regarding fillings, chocolate-to-centre ratios and ingredients combinations; they've created a flavour profile to be experienced as a whole, not dissected like an autopsy. You're undermining the enormous and valuable work chocolate-bar developers are doing with your little methods. What other chocolate bars are you molesting in this manner?"

"Well, all of them to some extent," I admitted. I went on to detail some of my other techniques with different bars. He was particularly chagrined by the description of me eating a Twix. "Who has the time for this? You have three children, you shouldn't even be able to waste hours dismantling every bar and biscuit you come across."

"One must make time." I replied feebly.

Clearly, I'm an over-thinker by nature

and all this chocolate disrobing and caramel extraction perhaps speaks to this. Apparently, I cannot simply take a chocolate bar as it comes, but must pull it apart until it has virtually lost all meaning. Is it a bid at control? Reducing the experience down into its simplest and therefore least demanding parts? Is this very paragraph an extension of my over-thinking? Something to torment my therapist with this week, perhaps.

At least I am not the only neurotic out there. One of my friends has taken the confectionery dissection - or dissectionery, as I'm calling it - even further than me and employs actual cutlery when eating a Boost - the bar formerly known as Moro. Now, I am not a Boost fan; they are too cloying and the centre is oddly sand-like. However, her meticulous preparation work is something to behold.

She places the Boost on a plate, takes the knife and essentially "guts" the bar, making an incision running the full length of it. She then peels back the outer cloak of caramel and chocolate and consumes it separately. Then she sucks the strange column of malty biscuit stuff from the centre.

And people say I have problems.

