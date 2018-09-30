Niamh Horan: Social housing can be a work of art if we look overseas

Independent.ie

Even in some of its poorest times, Ireland had its priorities straight. Through the squalor of the 1920s and 1930s, the stagnancy and recessions of the 1950s and 1970s, the Government provided social housing.

https://www.independent.ie/opinion/niamh-horan-social-housing-can-be-a-work-of-art-if-we-look-overseas-37368498.html

https://www.independent.ie/business/article37368684.ece/19eca/AUTOCROP/h342/2018-03-27_bus_39616264_I1.JPG