Netflix’s deranged Princess Diana musical is a demented, jaw-dropping abomination

It’s the worst thing to happen to musicals since Cats. Actually, it’s probably the worst thing to happen to live entertainment since Covid.

Ironically, without the pandemic, Diana: The Musical (allow me to repeat that, slowly: Diana… The...Musical) might never have ended up on the telly. It would have stayed where it belongs, three thousand miles away on Broadway, where the ghosts of musicals past, present and future can’t hurt us. But here we are.

Covid struck during previews at Manhattan’s Longacre Theatre. Production was suspended – the world shut down. In a bid to, um, I don’t know, spread the word and boost the spirits of everyone involved (something they never thought of before unleashing this diabolical entity on the rest of the world), the people behind Diana: The Musical decided to record the show in an empty theatre last summer so it could be screened on Netflix.

Let’s be clear — recording a stage musical, especially one that should probably come with flashing lights to indicate which of its lines were meant as jokes (green for ‘funny’ / red for ‘please don’t laugh’), without a live audience is a terrible, terrible idea. You can see it in the eyes of every performer who agreed to take part in this tragic, accidental farce: they’re staring out at nothing, their souls leaving their bodies as they sing.

How bad is Diana: The Musical? Well, during one outrageous number called Snap, Click, Diana (Jeanna de Waal) is chased down a street by a horde of paparazzi, singing and dancing and celebrating their latest target.

“Ain’t nothing like the hunt,” they declare, “Ain’t nothing like the thrill / Find the right bird / Then go in for the kill / Better than a Guinness / Better than a w**k / Snatch a few pics / It’s money in the bank.”

Now, I’ll be honest — I fell off the couch after the Guinness line. It gets worse. Directed by Christopher Ashley, with music and lyrics courtesy of Joe DiPietro and Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan, what we have here is a bonkers and bewildering, acid-trip stage monstrosity that takes us to the darkest and deadliest regions of musical hell.

You think you know Diana, Princess of Wales? Think again.

DiPietro and Bryan’s dastardly and downright demonic display takes a familiar story of loneliness, despair and heartache at Buckingham Palace and twists and turns it in a way that makes Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express (yes, the one about a talking steam engine) seem understated.

One scene features Diana serenading her second-born in his cot. “Harry, my ginger-haired son,” she tells him, in a befuddled sequence of notes that loosely resemble music, “You’ll always be second to none.”

Later, she and Camilla Parker Bowles (Erin Davie) swap warring glances and juicy verses at a fancy drinks reception, while overeager bystanders sing about ‘envying the poor’ (because they have better parties, apparently) and delivering such immortal lines as: “It’s a Thrilla in Manila but with Diana and Camilla.”

Elsewhere, Judy Kaye’s Queen Elizabeth II is portrayed as a sort of sinister fairy godmother and Roe Hartrampf goes full-on whiny man-child as Prince Charles. It never lets up.

If, for even a second, I thought Diana: The Musical was intended as a scorching satire, I would bow my head, grab my coat and wish it all the best when it finally opens on Broadway next month. But to suggest that DiPietro and Bryan are inviting us to participate in — and, indeed, sing along to — an ironic enterprise is to give the lads far too much credit for what they’ve achieved here.

This is not meant as a joke. This will not be a guilty pleasure. This is over-earnest, over-egged, theatrical bombast at its most deranged, and it is every bit as tactless and clueless as it sounds.

It also arrives at a time when audiences appear to be inundated with varying televisual and cinematic portrayals of the late Princess. Emma Corrin picked up rave reviews — and a Golden Globe — for her Diana in The Crown.

There is already talk of an Oscar nomination for Kristen Stewart ahead of the release of Pablo Larraín’s Spencer next month.

Is Diana: The Musical a step too far? Without a doubt, but even if we hadn’t been bombarded with a plethora of Diana drama, this godforsaken presentation would still be a demented, jaw-dropping abomination.

