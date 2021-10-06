| 12.3°C Dublin

Netflix’s deranged Princess Diana musical is a demented, jaw-dropping abomination

Chris Wasser

Jeanna de Waal stars as Diana in the musical filmed, thankfully, in an empty theatre Expand

It’s the worst thing to happen to musicals since Cats. Actually, it’s probably the worst thing to happen to live entertainment since Covid.

Ironically, without the pandemic, Diana: The Musical (allow me to repeat that, slowly: Diana… The...Musical) might never have ended up on the telly. It would have stayed where it belongs, three thousand miles away on Broadway, where the ghosts of musicals past, present and future can’t hurt us. But here we are.

Covid struck during previews at Manhattan’s Longacre Theatre. Production was suspended – the world shut down. In a bid to, um, I don’t know, spread the word and boost the spirits of everyone involved (something they never thought of before unleashing this diabolical entity on the rest of the world), the people behind Diana: The Musical decided to record the show in an empty theatre last summer so it could be screened on Netflix.

