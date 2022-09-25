My sister’s murderer should never be released from jail

On Thursday I was standing on Burtonport Pier, Co Donegal, like an addict waiting for Manus McGonagle to bring me a big box of his dulse for the father, who’s having withdrawal symptoms. Manus, who owns Quality Sea Veg in Donegal, has been harvesting dulse and carrageen from the rocky shoreline since he was a babby.

A wonderful, kind man, with a shock of grey hair and a healthy outdoorsy glow, he landed with all the goodies including a seaweed bath for yours truly. Bless him.

Mission accomplished, I nipped into the Harbour Front Cafe on the pier for a coffee.

Suddenly my phone pinged. Wait for it. This is the email I received.

Subject: IPS Victim Liaison Update.

Parole Review

Re: Brian Kearney

Wheatfield Prison

Good Morning,

I wish to inform you that I have received notification prisoner Brian Kearney is due to be reviewed by the Parole Board in March 2023.

In summary, victims of the crime that resulted in a parole applicant being sentenced to life imprisonment have the right to engage directly with the board to have an opportunity to explain how that crime has affected them.”

Kearney murdered my sister Siobhan in their home in Goatstown in February 2006. She was found on her bedroom floor, having been strangled with a Dyson vacuum cord. And now they’re asking how the crime has affected us, no less? How do you think it has affected us?

So I said goodbye to gorgeous Donegal and headed home to Dublin.

Now as you know, dear readers, I have a sunny disposition, love life and am pretty strong. I try to block the past and move forward with spirit, love and joy. I usually manage that quite well.

But despite my best efforts, my mind began brooding. All the intrusive, miserable flashbacks started coming, one at a time. To distract myself, I stopped at a Centra for another coffee and a bar of Wholenut. But those nightmare images were just not going to leave me alone.

All I could see was Siobhan in the coffin with a black lace scarf hiding her battered, bruised neck, her dusty blonde hair reeking of chemicals from not one but two autopsies, the tips of her little fingers black as coal.

By the time I reached Dunshaughlin I was a basket case. I could see my parents crawling down the stairs of that blasted house in the sitting position because after seeing the state of their lifeless daughter they couldn’t stand with the shock. Then the anger started. Begod it did.

It absolutely killed me to think that my mother, who is 80, and my dad, who is 90 next month, will have to write a letter to the parole board describing how the premeditated murder of their daughter has affected them. Does that really make sense?

And wait for it, Brian Kearney, the murderer, who committed this mindless savagery, will be allowed to read each of their letters, each and every line of the letter. Can you seriously get your head around that? I can’t.

I was in such a bad way, I passed Dalkey for Greystones to see my sister Annie, who I absolutely adore. She is always, and I mean always in great spirits. When I tell her about the parole hearing, she sighs. This is so unlike her. Then she goes to put the kettle on without expression.

“For my own sanity, I’ve had to block everything out, Biddy,” says she, as we drink tea with Bourbon creams.

I can see a tear in her eye as we sit there on the sofa, the two of us on the threshold of a galling and endless imprisonment. Even though it is not far off 20 years since our beloved Seanie was taken from us, there is not a day, not a single day we don’t think of her. Not one day. She should be here, baking her famous scones with scallions, living her best life with all the joy she once did, not lying in Redford Cemetery.

Brian Kearney should never be released. Fifteen years my arse. He should never, never see the light of day. Ever.

Right now, I am packing my case for Milan by the popping of the firelight. It’s an autumnal night of painful, stormy solitude in the cottage. Boy do I need a hug. A hug, and a bit of light relief, which I got by way of a visit from my neighbour Audrey.

“By any chance could you drive me to Greystones?” says Audrey who I nickname ‘Just a Minute’. Do you know why I call her that?

Every time we meet for a coffee she is rushing off to her porcelain throne – aka, the nearest bathroom. Sure at this stage, I recognise the signs immediately. It usually starts off with her face squirming as if she has stage fright. Then there is the grimace as she crosses her legs and tries to hold it in. And finally the pout, followed by the words: “Jesus, I’m bursting.”

Hence the nickname. Now let me describe Audrey. Despite her skinny frame – there’d be more meat on a jockey’s whip – she is not what you would call a wilting violet, more of a flourishing, brazen thistle.

What’s on in Greystones? says I, dreading the thought of at least three Circle K stops on the way.

“I’m going to try ‘The Chair’.”

What do you mean ‘The Chair?’ says I, intrigued.

“It’s a special seat,” says she. “It’s meant to be like something out of Star Trek. I’m told it helps people with piddle problems like myself.”

Well, yours truly was only too delighted to hear this news. “Biddy, it’s the biz,” say she. In the meantime, I dropped her off at her destination and nipped into Relish on the main street in Greystones. God the time flew, I was barely through the newspaper when the phone pinged.

“I’m done,” says she. “I’ll be waiting outside.”

When I pulled up, she had what I could only describe as a great big grin on her face. “God my nether regions got a great workout Biddy. I felt like my pelvis was running the Dublin marathon. I even have the flutters down below. Haven’t felt them in 10 years.”

Way too much information, says I.

“That chair is brillo,” she adds. “It sent pulses all through me. I can’t wait for the next one.”

Ah stop, says I.

“Desist being a prude,” says she. “Now pull over to that coffee shop, I’ll just be a minute.”

Aargh.