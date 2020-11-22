'My journey has been quite dark at times, but I've come out the other end'

'The outpouring of support and affection was remarkable. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say I received messages from hundreds of people, and all were warm, affectionate, supportive and kind."

So says Shane Dunphy, bestselling author of 16 books, child protection worker, musician and teacher, of the response to his decision to talk publicly about the serious sexual, physical and emotional abuse that he suffered through two different periods of his childhood.

Talking about those times, Shane is clear and calm, thoughtful and measured in his analysis of what happened: two separate experiences of abuse, the first when he was very young, from the age of five to "about seven or eight", the second in his early teens, involving different men. His memories of this abuse were repressed for many years, finally emerging in therapy around 10 years ago. And it's obvious that speaking out now is not any kind of spur-of-the-moment impulse.

"No," he agrees, "I'd made the decision. It's something that's been bothering me for a number of years. For a long time, I have wanted to come out and talk about it, but my family were saying, 'if you do get this negative reaction, it's going to hurt you so much and you're really not ready to deal with that'."

Expand Close Wednesday's Child / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wednesday's Child

So what changed? "During the first lockdown, you had all of these hours, so I'd been mulling this over. One day, my wife and I drove past the school that I had attended, and - it was the first time this had happened in ages - I had this really ferocious flashback. It really knocked me for six. My wife knew there was something wrong but I didn't tell her till the next day. We just got talking and she said, 'I think you're ready'. I was able to talk about it; I wasn't falling apart, I was just very matter-of-fact and was able to articulate it."

And so he spoke, first on radio to Ryan Tubridy, now to the Sunday Independent.

Those closest to Shane have known his story for around a decade, from the time he first began to piece together troubling flashes of memory. But he needed that time to come to terms with the past.

"The vast majority of sexual abuse is reported at least 20 years after it occurred, when the person who experienced it is an adult and the events prompting the referral are classified as 'historic abuse'," he says. "This may seem odd, as surely something so deeply traumatising must be burned into the memory of the survivor. But, in reality, this is not the case.

"In fact, the opposite is more often true. And even when the memories did begin to return, I denied them at first. Accepting them would force me to alter everything I thought I knew about myself. And that is one of the hardest things any of us can do.

"Believe me when I say that I blame myself more than anyone else could for not coming forward earlier. All I can say is that I did it when I found the strength to do so."

Expand Close Will Mummy be coming back for me? / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Will Mummy be coming back for me?

With the first of these experiences, the priest in question was "a friend of our family's. He would have been coming in and out of our home, and my first experience of abuse would have been in my own home". Did he think to tell anyone? "No. It didn't occur to me to tell anybody. In my head, this guy had the right to do that."

Instead, when he was around seven years old, Shane began to take matters into his own hands. "I knew I needed to get myself out of this. I copped on that the only way was if I started messing up on the altar. Instead of keeping in line, I'd go the wrong direction. I'd ring the bell at the wrong time. I would pretend I couldn't find a vestment to fit me. I made it that I was such a problem to him that he stopped picking me as an altar boy.

"Looking back, I'm amazed I knew how to do it. I'm still agog that the kid who was that age was able to think… I don't think it was even conscious. I just knew I had to get out of this."

Once he did "get out" of the abuse, Shane's subconscious mind set about protecting him from it, by shutting down the memories.

"The subconscious is a remarkable thing," he says. "When that first phase of abuse had stopped, I was still seeing this guy around the area where I live. If you had asked the nine or 10-year-old me, I would have known this guy was dangerous, but I wouldn't have been consciously aware this had happened.

"I had so walled it up into my unconscious… that's what the unconscious does: things that are going to hurt you, that are too difficult to cope with, it shoves them in and builds up a wall around them."

Expand Close The Boy They Tried To Hide / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Boy They Tried To Hide

Some years later, Shane was chosen to sing a solo as part of a celebration mass.

"I was picked and I was delighted. I was going to be up on the altar singing. Then, I find that part of being picked is you have to go to this guy's house for rehearsal, and I don't remember knowing why, but I knew I couldn't go to this man's house; I will not go to this man's house."

There was no scope for him to rehearse separately, and so, again, he took matters into his own hands. "I pretended that my voice was breaking. I'd sing like a cat yowling. And I got the reaction [I needed] - I was dropped."

Tragically, however, that was not the end of it for Shane; when he was "12-and-a-half, maybe 13, to a little over 14", while in secondary school, he was once again the target for abuse, although not from the same man. And again, Shane's unconscious took over and protected him, for a time, from the memories of what had happened. It was only when he was involved in a serious car accident in 2001 that the cracks appeared.

"That was a fairly serious accident," he says. "I was in a wheelchair for six months. Shortly afterwards, certain memories of the crash started to re-emerge, and as they did I was getting these kind of chunks of other things. Some were coming as garbled dreams. But I knew enough from my training and my work to know that some of the stuff that was coming… I knew it was hinting at something buried."

He started going to therapy "partly to deal with the fall-out of the accident, and it was during those first sessions that I started to understand that there was something buried. I started to think of it as this monstrous creature at the bottom of a well and every now and again a tentacle was coming up. I was only seeing bits of it… during those first sessions, it was too scary, I didn't want to go there. So I stopped. But I knew it was something I needed to go back to. Gradually, over two or three years, it emerged - once you begin the process, more bits start to break off and float to the top".

First came "images from the very early abuse - images of yer man standing at the door of my room, things like that. It's the emotions; often the images you get don't mean anything, it's the feeling that accompanies them. Gradually as they emerged, I knew what I was dealing with," he recalls.

"Then the second experience when I was a teenager began to come to light as well. That explained an awful lot… I remember my mother saying to me when I started secondary school that I developed this facial tic; she felt I was terrified going to this new school. All those things started to fall into place."

It took "several years of working through this and trying to make sense, to reintegrate it into who I was".

Early on, he told his family and closest friends. How was the process of telling his parents, I ask?

"My mum had died in 1994 so she wasn't… I had a conversation with my dad - he's in his 80s. He said he was very sorry, but I don't blame him. As an Irishman in the late 1970s, 1980s, he was working when this stuff was going on.

"I feel no anger towards him at all, and I had a very good relationship with my mother. My anger - and I think it's OK to be angry - is completely levelled against the perpetrators and the institutions that allowed this to continue."

Shame, he says, has "probably been the greatest battle. The early stuff I could accept because I was a little boy, a small kid. The experiences when I was a teenager were much harder to get to grips with because of the fact that, by the time I was 14, I was about the same height as I am now.

"Looking back, I felt I was a 'man' and should have been able to stand up for myself. That's how I punished myself - I should have been able to do something about it. One of the awful things abusers do is they insinuate you've done something to make this happen.

"For me, the physical stuff - and there was a lot of violence, particularly during the teenage years - the sexual stuff, that heals. But the emotional stuff… in child protection, that's one of the hardest areas to identify. It's not visible - it's words, looks, the language that's used. That digs in deep. The scars that leaves are often much deeper".

Shane talks about "the final incident" of the secondary school abuse, something "so violent I was convinced I was going to die; I thought 'this one is going to kill me'. And the last thought that I remember before completely losing it was 'if I do die, I hope wherever they put me that no one finds the body'. Because if they did, they would know. That's the last thing I remember before, I don't know if I passed out or what…" That, he says, "was the extent of the shame. And that is really hard to get over".

How did he go about dealing with this? "My therapist got me to bring in photographs of myself at the age when these things were happening. And facing that child, almost extending acceptance… that was probably the hardest part - forgiving myself. There are still parts of me where I still struggle with that. You're always looking: 'Is there something in me that's wrong? What is it that this bastard saw in me that made him think this was OK?'"

By the time he left school, he was, he says "an intense, morally black-and-white young man dedicated to changing the world through social care work. If you had asked me if I had ever experienced abuse, I would have told you I had seen plenty of it visited upon others growing up, but had been lucky to dodge the bullet myself. The scars were there if you looked closely enough. Of course, I couldn't see them myself".

The single greatest thing to stress to survivors of abuse is, he says, that "there is no shame, there can be no shame. There is nothing you did to be complicit in this, no matter what they told you".

Shane also advocates "telling them that they're loved, telling them that they're enough. Listening, being silent, letting them sit with it. Accepting there can be moments of self-loathing, anger, there can be self-destructive behaviour".

"For me, it was burying myself in my work. Trying to save everybody when you just can't, and beating myself up when I couldn't. Blaming myself for not being able to fix it for other people. Taking on way too much," he adds.

"My wife used to say I would adopt this crusader mentality - I would take on the weight of the world and the responsibility. Often, when you're working in child protection, it's not you that's letting people down, it's the institutions, the resources that are available. But this used to devastate me if I couldn't fix it. Now, I understand that all of those kids and all of those families, were me. I was trying to, through this, bring about some sort of resolution for myself".

What does he find works for him, if he has bad moments now?

"I'm lucky in that I don't get the bad times so much any more, a lot of which is down to having done the work, but if I'm feeling particularly vulnerable, I have found that, for me, being outdoors, in wild places, has been incredibly healing. Having my dogs around. Music, writing, creativity, is huge. Physically looking after yourself: eating well, getting enough sleep, not drinking too much, being careful of dependencies of any kind. Talking: name it. Tell the people around you, let them know."

Shane doesn't like the term survivor, preferring 'transcender'.

"I think that's a beautiful way to think about it," he says. "They have transcended their experiences; particularly those who tell their stories, or somehow join the fight against it.

"That has been the theme of my writing before I even realised that's what I was trying to do. The heroism of the survivor - and I'm not talking about that in terms of myself because I honestly think I've just been really lucky to have met really good people along the way.

"If I hadn't met my wife when I did, I don't think I'd be here now. She 100pc saved me, I believe. But the people I write about in my books and in the Stories from the Margins series as well - these are survivors who came through awful experiences, but lived. Most of these people, they're not bitter, they're not twisted, they are incredibly full of positivity."

Certainly, it's a phrase that seems entirely fitting for him, and for what he has made of his life. Does he feel some relief since speaking out?

"Absolutely. For the last decade, I have felt like such a hypocrite, carrying this around and not sharing it. Telling everyone else - 'own your pain, own your scars, nothing to be ashamed of' - and here's me, saying nothing. At the end of the day, this is me. This is who I am, this is what happened to me, and I've come through it.

"I have a good life, I have a wonderful family, I have a career that I'm proud of. I'm continuing to do the things that I love. The journey has, at times, been quite dark, but you come through the darkness and you come out the other end, and people have been incredibly kind. Most people are good, and anyone who isn't doesn't matter."

Shane Dunphy's Stories From the Margins, his new series of true crime books written for Audible, is available to download now on www.shanedunphyauthor.org If you have been affected by any of the issues raised here, contact One In Four, an Irish charity supporting adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse, www.oneinfour.ie