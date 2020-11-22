| 5.2°C Dublin

'My journey has been quite dark at times, but I've come out the other end'

Author and child protection worker Shane Dunphy tells Emily Hourican why it took him 10 years before he was ready to go public about the childhood sexual violence he suffered, and how shame is often the greatest battle for 'transcenders' of abuse

Wexford Author Shane Dunphy at Herbert Park. Photo by Steve Humphreys Expand
Wexford Author Shane Dunphy at Herbert Park. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Wednesday's Child

The Boy They Tried To Hide

Will Mummy be coming back for me?

Emily Hourican

'The outpouring of support and affection was remarkable. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say I received messages from hundreds of people, and all were warm, affectionate, supportive and kind."

So says Shane Dunphy, bestselling author of 16 books, child protection worker, musician and teacher, of the response to his decision to talk publicly about the serious sexual, physical and emotional abuse that he suffered through two different periods of his childhood.

Talking about those times, Shane is clear and calm, thoughtful and measured in his analysis of what happened: two separate experiences of abuse, the first when he was very young, from the age of five to "about seven or eight", the second in his early teens, involving different men. His memories of this abuse were repressed for many years, finally emerging in therapy around 10 years ago. And it's obvious that speaking out now is not any kind of spur-of-the-moment impulse.

