My chaotic road trip with a diabetic gin-loving 85-year-old

“I feel really guilty leaving Mum for two weeks,” says Maisie, who is heading off to England to do a rum-making course in Bristol no less. “I can always take Cathleen out for the day,” says I. “Really? You are the best,” says Maisie. “Much as I love her, I need a mother detox. Am I being a bitch for saying that?”

Not at all, says I.

So on Tuesday, off I went to collect her mother, a thin, tiny, yet formidable Kerry woman, from her nursing home in Dublin. Maisie told me the home was top notch and cost €2,000 a week. I found Cathleen standing at the reception wearing huge purple sunglasses, a light-green trouser suit and clutching a multicoloured plastic walking stick.

“So looking forward to getting out,” says she, tying her white headscarf into a knot on her chin. “Tis years since I’ve seen you Biddy.”

What’s this place like Cathleen ? says I. “Yerra it’s cat. Tis a mix of a B&B and a maximum security prison. Put it like this, I have a lot of free time on my hands and I don’t plan on knitting tea cosies.” If Maisie only heard her.

Well, we will take things gently, says I, presuming our day would be an easy one. Famous last words.

Where would you like to go? says I.

“I love Gorey, tis always buzzing,” says she. On the way down in the car, I’m not joking, she laid into poor Maisie, who happens to be her only daughter. “I never see her,” says she, even though I know Maisie takes her out twice a week, sometimes more. “It baffles me what she does with herself all day,” says Cathleen. “I mean she went through three husbands, and none of them could stick her and I haven’t got the blessing of one grandchild.”

Begod she was going for the jugular. “Tell me this Biddy, you are her friend, what ‘does’ she do to punch in time?” Works her arse off, says I. Silence reigned supreme. She was being a right wagon.

As we walked through the foyer of the Seafield Hotel, I spotted a nice table in the bar. “What are those things there?” says she, pointing to a waiter carrying a bowl of chicken wings.

“I’ll have some of them,”says she. “A shmall portion. “And what’s the blue stuff on them?” Blue cheese sauce. “Ara I’ll have some of that too.” Well there was more sucking, licking and gnawing of bones. You wouldn’t get it in a David Attenborough documentary. She was a right mucksavage.

I knew her fatal softness for the gin might wake her up

Of course, I was morto. Did you enjoy that? says I. “Ah, they were just all right, not great,” says she, wiping her mouth. “Sure twas a change.” You just couldn’t please her. It was a strain being with her.

“Yerra, I think I’ll have a gin and tonic,” says she, fixing me with a gimlet eye. “Those ones in those big glasses.” Begod, she finished the gin, then ordered another. I was pleasantly amazed by her tolerance for the aul spirits and her intolerance for poor Maisie. Then the drama started.

“Oh God Biddy, I need you to take my trousers off,” she beseeched me. “I feel very weak. I’m diabetic, I need to take my insulin injection. “

Well, I nearly died on the spot. Diabetic.

It was what the French would call un moment inoubliable. Frozen with shock, I searched for a private room for her.

“Injections... in... my... handbag,” she murmured. Oh the stress of it all. I was absolutely sweating it, but finally managed to find some privacy near the reception. She had pinned her trousers to her bra with those kids’ pink safety pins to keep them up. I couldn’t fecking open them.

Finally, frilly underpants and sparrow legs were bared. I found her syringes in her brown, nun-like bag, and her swabs. With some difficulty, I tried to avert my eyes as she pinched some flesh on her thigh to the surface, jabbed the needle in, and fainted. It couldn’t get much worse.

Would you mind getting me a glass of Hendrick’s Gin and a Red Bull? says I to the young waiter, who didn’t look the better after seeing a semi-naked 85-year-old woman sprawled across the sofa.

I knew her softness for the gin might wake her up, and guess what? It did. She must have heard the fizzle.

I sat beside her as she knocked it back neat, a seraphic smile on her face. “Gosh you gave me such a fright Cathleen, I thought I’d lost you. We better get you home, let’s get on the road,” says I.

“What’s your rush?” says she, looking at me like someone who was being punished unjustly. I wasn’t falling for it. I edged her out to the street where we were confronted by a stout little man shaking a tin can.

“Do you want to support men’s prostate charity?” says he looking at Cathleen.

“I do in my arse,” says she, waving him off. “As far as I can see, ye don’t suffer enough. A bit of pain won’t do ye any harm.” By this stage, she was getting brutal.

Well, my heart bounded with delight when I finally saw the gate of the nursing home.

Good luck Cathleen, I thought, as I sped home. Maisie would need it more.

I’ve never seen so many pieces of underwear discarded among rocks and crevices

The following day I sauntered down to Coliemore Harbour for a quick dip. Jesus, we don’t need Love Island when we have ‘Dalkey Island’. The place was mobbed with hordes of teenagers determined to show themselves at will.

As for the clothes, or lack of them, anything goes: crop tops the size of bandages, jeans zipped down the front, exposing leopard-skin undies, underboobs, exposed arse cheeks, you name it. A tense knot of elder lemons watching from the stone wall were horrified, I could hear them yap, yapping. Yap away, I thought, though I’ve never seen so many pieces of underwear discarded among rocks and crevices.

“God knows what going on,” says the woman beside me. “I can’t believe they leave their knickers behind.” She then shouted at a young wan to cover herself up. Do you know what she cried back? “Sucks to be you. Don’t like it. Don’t look.” She was quick, I will say that. Made me laugh.

Then who strides down the granite slipway in a pair of snow-white speedos? Twas the Dalkey Dangler. Never saw him at Coliemore before. He was attracting a great deal of attention, his chest weighted with gold geegaws and his budgie smugglers sagging so low you could see the tops of his thighs. We stood transfixed as he dongled his way to the water staring into his phone.

What happened? He was so busy preening for a selfie, didn’t he slip on his arse and slide across the seaweed slipway. He got a right aul bang. He stood up, rubbing those parts of his anatomy that had suffered in transit. Twas some sight.

The white speedos were now green with algae. Couldn’t have happened to a better man. Tut, tut.