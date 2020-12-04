| -0.4°C Dublin

Moving Hong Kong to Louth? Immigrant influx could act as a buffer to expected property price downturn

Mark Keenan Twitter Email

If you think moving house is stressful, what about moving an entire city? Five years ago, a declassification of British government documents made public a restricted 1983 file titled: ‘The Replantation of Northern Ireland from Hong Kong.’

The plan proposed moving Hong Kong, then a British colony and protectorate, to a new city located at Magilligan outside Derry on the border with the Republic.

No you didn’t misread that.

