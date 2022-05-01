| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mid-life Crisis: We are kind of automatically against anything we are told we should like, or anything that appears designed for us to like it, anything too obvious

Brendan O'Connor

American musician and visual artist Laurie Anderson. Photo: Graham Hughes Expand

Close

American musician and visual artist Laurie Anderson. Photo: Graham Hughes

American musician and visual artist Laurie Anderson. Photo: Graham Hughes

American musician and visual artist Laurie Anderson. Photo: Graham Hughes

You had to laugh. At times. If anyone else was laughing they were keeping it to themselves. But I feel that even outside of the bits where she was deliberately being funny, she knew it was all slightly absurd. The wilful obtuseness of it was surely part of the point.

I was part of the younger cohort at the Laurie Anderson gig. There were lots of older people there; pensioners, who are more punk-rock, more open-minded, more receptive to oddness than their children or grandchildren.

Related topics

More On Ed Sheeran

Most Watched

Privacy