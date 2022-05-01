Mid-life Crisis: We are kind of automatically against anything we are told we should like, or anything that appears designed for us to like it, anything too obvious

You had to laugh. At times. If anyone else was laughing they were keeping it to themselves. But I feel that even outside of the bits where she was deliberately being funny, she knew it was all slightly absurd. The wilful obtuseness of it was surely part of the point.

I was part of the younger cohort at the Laurie Anderson gig. There were lots of older people there; pensioners, who are more punk-rock, more open-minded, more receptive to oddness than their children or grandchildren.

You had to laugh when you imagined what their children, their grandchildren, would think if they could see us all.

Watching with reverence a diminutive woman playing an electronic violin, snatches of Mongolian throat singing, distorting her voice with her signature vocoder.

Or doing some Tai Chi for us as a way of keeping alive the 21-year conversation she had with her late husband Lou Reed. Or conducting a kind of group meditation session.

Or telling us the plot of Aristophanes’s play The Birds, apart from what happens at the end, because she wants us to read it ourselves.

Even Ruben, the cellist, is quietly playing it for laughs. He hams up the intensity, even when he is playing along to James Brown’s ‘Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine’. Funky cello.

We gave this defiant madness a standing ovation at the end. The middle-aged people here will talk about the gig with the same reverence with which some middle-aged people talk about Leonard Cohen gigs.

I went with it for the most part, though I was a bit bored at times. Now and again I wished she would up the tempo.

But the odd bit of boredom was all part of it. I came here to be surprised, to be challenged slightly, to be confronted, to come away puzzling about it, and thinking a bit about the end of the world. All the things that no one goes to Ed Sheeran to feel.

I’m not being a snob about it. This is just how we were reared. We were reared to distrust, even to hate, the mainstream. I was too young for punk, which was overrated anyway.

But my main cultural blueprint/template was what came afterwards, and it was built on the spirit of punk. The post-punk/new wave ‘Independent’ ethos was exemplified for me by Joy Division and New Order and Factory Records.

For years, New Order bullheadedly went out of their way to challenge the mainstream music industry. They released singles that they never put on their albums, often only on 12-inch vinyl.

They refused to put their name or the name of the record on their record sleeves. Those sleeves were works of art, a product of their long-term collaboration with the designer Peter Saville, who invented a whole design aesthetic.

Famously, one of those record covers, the original sleeve for ‘Blue Monday’, cost so much to produce the band and their record label actually lost money on each copy sold.

That record company, financed by New Order’s success, released music by a whole load of other cult bands who made no business sense, apart for the odd fluke like the Happy Mondays. It was art for art’s sake.

New Order made sublime music but refused to make it easy to consume. They were tricky, difficult, obtuse, surprising, refusing to play the game.

When they got a record in the charts they would insist on playing live on Top of The Pops and the record would, more often than not, promptly drop down the charts, once people had witnessed the unpolished din that was New Order live.

New Order would eventually sell out as defiantly as they had refused to sell out. But by then, it was too late anyway. They had set a template for a certain type of person from my generation.

For us, music is not meant to be easy or obvious or fed to you by a commercial system. We are kind of automatically against anything we are told we should like, or anything that appears designed for us to like it, anything too obvious.

We want our artists to be odd and contrary and surprising. It’s a bit immature in a way, a hangover from when we were teens. When some things were just cool, and they were a bit harder to find.

We have mellowed with age, and sold out as New Order did, and we are less hardcore now. But we have Indie hearts, and we have a special place in them for diminutive survivors in their seventies who challenge the very notion of what a concert is.

Even if we are bored now and then, our admiration for people like this, who do things on their own terms and don’t give a f**k, makes it worthwhile.