Mid-life crisis: ‘How long will it take us to not regard other people as chemical weapons?’

A few sunny days in January can play hell with us. We can imagine that the struggle is over for another year, that things are coming back to life, that it’s all only going in one direction now. And this year it is feeding into a general sense that liberation might be at hand.

I’ve noticed a change in some of the people I know recently. The people I know are mainly the compliant ones. They’ve been the good soldiers up to now. They might question some of the rules but ultimately they were responsible, Tony-fearing citizens. They did their duty for themselves and others. They prided themselves on doing the right thing, and they were a bit snotty about people who didn’t.

But there is something shifting in them. It is a combination of things. Obviously the fear is not what it was in the bad old days.

At this stage, most people I know, while not actively wanting to take a chance on getting the Omicron, seem to be more worried about the torpedoing of their family life, about missing work and school. If they do worry about actual sickness, it’s probably more about giving it to someone else, someone who might be older, or vulnerable.

Read More

Coupled with the lack of a fear is a sense of enoughness. We’ve been here before, where people have had enough, but this time they’ve had enough and they feel they might be justified in having had enough.

A few older people have articulated to me in various ways that they will give this another few weeks, but that then, they need to get busy living. And this time you get the sense that they feel if they don’t get busy living again soon, they may have forgotten how.

It’s becoming harder to hold the kids back too. The compliant ones have made their kids give up a lot. And strangely, as things went on, and got a bit looser, it became even harder, because we weren’t all in it together anymore. And it was getting harder and harder to explain to them why they couldn’t do those things the other kids could do.

The fact that people were talking so blithely about Omicron sweeping through their household over Christmas, and kind of laughing it off as nothing, didn’t help. It’s hard when the bogeyman doesn’t seem like a bogeyman anymore.

Overall, it feels like even the compliant ones are signalling now that their stores of compliance are running out. They are putting everyone on notice that they want their lives back. The next two weeks will be crucial yes, as always.

But after that will be crucial too. Let’s hope the virus is playing ball by the end of January, because for some reason, the end of January is the time that the compliant ones seem to have earmarked as the time when they will finally have had enough.

In tandem with all this, people are wondering what kind of world it will be and how we will all fit into it. No one imagines that things will just go back, even for the summer. We have lost the muscle memory of being carefree. We don’t know what it feels like to be in a crowd anymore, to drink and dance with abandon, to sing or shout or roar across a pub or dinner table. We secretly wonder if it will ever be like that again.

Is something permanently broken in the whole relaxation department? How long will it take us to not regard other people as chemical weapons? How long will it take for proximity to stop being an act of aggression?

We will need to help each other out. Some of us will be more comfortable than others as we come blinking back into the daylight. We will need to be patient, and maybe conscious of people’s physical space and comfort for a while. We will perhaps need to have a certain patience too with people who need to relearn how to be in a group, or a crowd, or an unpredictable or unfamiliar situation.

And we will need to be bold too. We will need to remember that there are certain risks we take in life, and that we can’t always be safe and insulated. We will need to remember too that sickness happens. You can’t avoid it by hiding under the bed. And it’s usually not the end of the world.

Of course, all this could be another false dawn, but hopefully it’s not. And let’s acknowledge it will be a tricky time for some, as we feel our way back and decide what the post-Covid society is.

And maybe we will need the serenity to accept the things from the Covid world that we might need to hold onto for a while, the courage to discard the things from the last two years that we can afford to discard, and the wisdom to know the difference.