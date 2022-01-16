| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mid-life crisis: ‘How long will it take us to not regard other people as chemical weapons?’

Brendan O'Connor. Picture by Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Brendan O'Connor. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Brendan O'Connor. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Brendan O'Connor. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Brendan O'Connor

A few sunny days in January can play hell with us. We can imagine that the struggle is over for another year, that things are coming back to life, that it’s all only going in one direction now. And this year it is feeding into a general sense that liberation might be at hand.

I’ve noticed a change in some of the people I know recently. The people I know are mainly the compliant ones. They’ve been the good soldiers up to now. They might question some of the rules but ultimately they were responsible, Tony-fearing citizens. They did their duty for themselves and others. They prided themselves on doing the right thing, and they were a bit snotty about people who didn’t.

Most Watched

Privacy