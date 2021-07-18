Mid-Life Crisis: ‘Delicate metropolitans can travel rural Ireland safe in the knowledge they can always find a damn fine cup of coffee’

What is the taste of an Irish summer? It is changing, isn’t it? For starters, it’s being changed all over the place by kids in horseboxes.

The horseboxes are everywhere now. And no horses in them. There’s coffee mainly. It has changed the texture of the country that you can now get good coffee everywhere.

Hipsters and people of modern taste used to be afraid to leave Ds 4, 6, 8 and Stoneybatter in case they might have to settle for Nescafé, but every corner of the country now has a barista. If they’re not working in the local cafe, they’ve taken a horsebox somewhere.

We drove through the Black Valley in Kerry one day recently. The Black Valley was the last place in Ireland to get electricity. Could it be the last place to get flat whites too?

The deeper we went into the Valley, the further back in time we seemed to go. It’s a beautiful place, but spooky too. I could sense the girls getting spooked as we kept going. In the modern world we are not used to being remote.

We got to the end of the Valley and the choice was to go back or to go on. So on I went, not quite thinking through where I was going. Once we hit the Gap of Dunloe there was no turning back.

I hate those narrow hillside roads. My throat tightens and my palms get sweaty. My wife gets tense because she knows I am tense. The kids are shushed, and I turn down the music. I need total concentration.

And of course, when you have to totally concentrate on driving, that’s when you realise how dangerous it actually is. The unconscious mind is a better driver than the conscious mind.

The spell we’ve been under all through the Black Valley and up the Gap is finally broken when we come around a corner and see… a woman walking along with a takeaway coffee. A minute later we turn the corner, and here, in the middle of nowhere, is a coffee van. We are back in the modern world. Phew.

I’ll confess I know the baker at the new Fox in the Box coffee van in Cahersiveen but objectively I can say that if somewhere in Dublin was doing the brookies and the blondies and the cinnamon buns I got here, there’d be queues every day and the Irish Times would have an orgasm.

Putting a coffee horsebox on the Fair Green in Cahersiveen has also reclaimed the space. Once there is a coffee spot as a focus, people will start gathering in a place and sitting around.

Passing through Innishannon in Cork I saw the Sideline Hut Coffee Dock, which had led to the reclaiming of the area around the GAA pitch as a social space.

The Quirkey Kitchen, another van, was doing sandwiches in a yard. But by the time you get to Innishannon you may have already stopped for your coffee at the Steaming Mugs van at Halfway.

Or indeed you may choose to wait and kill two birds with one stone by stopping at Bambi’s Toy Shop and Coffee Dock at Bandon. It’s a long way from publicans who used to also be men’s outfitters and undertakers.

Some of the coffee vans are getting ambitious. I noticed the Silver Surfer at Inchydoney, which had expanded into pizzas last year, is now offering pulled pork in brioche rolls.

There are more permanent additions to the rural coffee scene too. I got a gorgeous coffee and a cruffin (croissant/muffin hybrid) in Flour & Water, an “artisan micro bakery” if you don’t mind, in Skibbereen. And I’ll always make a detour for Stone Valley Roasters in Clonakilty, who do coffee and not much else.

When I popped in for an espresso macchiato recently, the lad suggested a taste of Ó Conaill’s chocolate in it and it worked a treat. Good to see some coffee innovation happening in West Cork.

I haven’t been all over the country but I know the rural half-horsebox coffee revolution is happening everywhere.

The one thing you’d worry about is there’s going to be a major shake-out of the coffee scene in Ireland. Presumably there’s some kind of index – the Flat White Index – by which economists can diagnose the state of the general economy, and you’d worry that we have too many mobile coffee units per head of population. There’s a danger, you might say, the coffee pot is going to overheat.

But in the meantime it’s nice that the delicate metropolitans can travel rural Ireland safe in the knowledge they can find a damn fine cup of coffee wherever they go.