Mid-Life Crisis: ‘Delicate metropolitans can travel rural Ireland safe in the knowledge they can always find a damn fine cup of coffee’

Brendan O'Connor

What is the taste of an Irish summer? It is changing, isn’t it? For starters, it’s being changed all over the place by kids in horseboxes.

The horseboxes are everywhere now. And no horses in them. There’s coffee mainly. It has changed the texture of the country that you can now get good coffee everywhere.

Hipsters and people of modern taste used to be afraid to leave Ds 4, 6, 8 and Stoneybatter in case they might have to settle for Nescafé, but every corner of the country now has a barista. If they’re not working in the local cafe, they’ve taken a horsebox somewhere.

