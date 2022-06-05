Mid-life Crisis: ‘Could Harry Styles be the David Bowie of his generation? I hope so’

Harry Styles! Who knew? Who knew Harry would be the guy everyone would get behind? In a world of Wagatha and Team Johnny and Team Amber, who knew Harry would be the one to bring together everyone, across the world and across the generations.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure there are Harry haters out there. The world, and the internet, wouldn’t be the world and the internet if there weren’t Harry haters.

But in general Harry can even be involved in the apparent home wrecking of the guy who plays the nicest, most inoffensive man on TV, Ted Lasso, and still come out smiling, and being smiled at.

I’d been studiously ignoring Harry’s ascent. There comes a point where you want to let the kids have their own thing, keep a healthy generation gap there.

If Harry doesn’t feel like them standing up for their own thing and liking stuff their parents don’t like, God knows what other form of rebellion they’ll seek out. Harry seems like a harmless kind of thing. He’s vaguely edgy and wears a dress now and then, but it doesn’t feel like he’s going to lead anyone down the road to Satanism.

Read More

Then my brother announced to me that Harry might be the David Bowie of his generation. We obviously won’t know the Bowie of the current generation until after it has all happened, so you can safely bandy that around.

Like there are times when I think Damon Albarn might turn out to be the Bowie of his generation. Albarn has straddled everything from pop success to thoughtful albums about Iceland to Afrobeat, with a kind of on-off genius.

For a while there was a suggestion Kanye might be the Bowie of his generation, even a suggestion that Bowie’s swansong Blackstar involved some kind of passing of the torch to Kanye. The jury is out on that one.

Anyway, maybe Harry qualifies. He wears a dress well for sure, so he has that unthreatening, slightly non-binary thing that Bowie did well. Harry started out in boybands, but Bowie essentially did too.

I can’t speak to Harry’s full canon in terms of the Bowieness of his music. His current smash hit album Harry’s House, you could dismiss as lightweight next to Bowie’s more serious moments, but then you have to remember that what Bowie was doing was pop music at the time.

He might have elevated Glam Rock slightly, but his early success was essentially in the same ballpark as Marc Bolan and Mott the Hoople. It was elevated largely by it being Bowie. And that’s what Harry does too. Harry makes light enough pop, but he elevates it by his sheer Harryness.

Harry’s House is a funny thing. In a way, it makes you think that while we thought we had reached the end of history before, and had come into an age of postmodernism, Harry represents the new true age of postmodernism. If you put everything since the 1970s into a NutriBullet, the resulting smoothie is Harry, and his House.

At times Harry seems pretty undiscriminating about what he throws into the juicer. I’m barely old enough to remember the likes of The Manhattan Transfer and Showaddywaddy but there is a definite element of that kind of doo-wop singing in there.

As you go on through you hear echoes of all kinds of random stuff. Is that Prefab Sprout? Is this the start of ‘Let ‘Em In’ by Wings (AKA ‘Someone’s knockin’ at the door...’).

Most obviously Harry managed to score a smash hit with the lead single ‘As It Was’, by doing a straight lift of A-ha’s ‘Take On Me’, but making it 10 times better. Then again, maybe Harry’s never even heard A-ha. Maybe Harry just heard The Weeknd’s last album, which was, you could say ‘heavily influenced’ by A-ha.

Harry’s House even has an introspective 1960s/early 1970s California folky bit. But then, is that inspired by Joni Mitchell or is it via Taylor Swift?

Obviously, old people can tend to get snobby about new music. So I need to remind myself that Bowie was the greatest pop magpie ever. After he pillaged Lou Reed and the Glam scene, he would go on to rifle through the drawers of everyone from Philly Soul to German Electronica.

And while you may argue that Harry doesn’t write the songs on his own, Bowie’s various phases could be broken down by whoever his collaborators were at the time, from Mick Ronson, to Brian Eno. Even ‘Heroes’ is arguably Earl Slick’s song as much as it is Bowie’s.

But Bowie brought to it all the Bowieness. He was the star, he was the one who decided which ideas to nick, what direction it should go in next, what the look was.

Harry’s most important job now is the one he does best, which is just being Harry Styles, being audacious, keeping us interested and continuing to surprise us.

I think he has it in him. I certainly hope he does. Because every generation deserves a David Bowie, don’t they?