Mid-life Crisis: ‘Before identity politics became a thing, it was your record collection that proclaimed your identity’

You may have noticed a lot of Generation Xers getting all misty eyed over the fact Apple is discontinuing the iPod after 21 years.

Try and forgive us, because it has caused us to pause and reflect on how much everything has changed in the last two decades. And we, more than any other generation, are the ones who straddled the old world, pre-tech, and the new one.

The ones who came after us didn’t really know life any other way, and the ones before us didn’t really have to pivot to the extent we did. We were the ones who got the full brunt of mourning the old world we grew up in and embracing the new one.

I started telling my teenager at breakfast how, for example, when we used to go on holidays I would have to carefully select a bunch of CDs, pack a mobile CD player and a pair of slightly cumbersome speakers.

She said an unconvincing “wow”, or something. And I shut up, realising I might as well have been some old, old man, moaning about how he had to walk to school in bare feet with a sod of turf on his back.

Each generation takes new things for granted and has little sympathy for the relative poverty of the ones who went before.

Bear in mind too that Gen X, maybe more than previous generations, defined ourselves by our cultural artefacts. Growing up the 1980s, people walked around with records under their arms.

They might have been ostensibly bringing the record somewhere, but in reality you were signifying something. It was like a mating call for like-minded souls.

Friendships would often start in those days because some guy walked down the road with a Velvet Underground record and some other guy approached him.

The initial mating dance might be a test situation, where the two would sound each other out as to whether they were really into the Velvet Underground, or who was more into the Velvet Underground.

But eventually, if it all went well, they might start a band together, or at the least end up in each other houses, listening to records and sussing out each other’s record collections.

Before identity politics became a thing, your record collection proclaimed your identity. It was a carefully curated advertisement to the world of who you were and how cool you were.

The first turmoil for Gen Xers was the switch to CDs. The main moan was the loss of proper cover art and the tactile nature of vinyl records and record sleeves. CDs seemed less ritualistic.

One of the big selling points was they would never scratch. But they did. Because CDs ended up being thrown around and having coffee spilt on them in a way that vinyl never was. These little discs of plastic were less revered.

But it took digital music to really cheapen and degrade the whole experience. People were livid about the idea that you would own music but own no artefact that embodied the music. And that’s where the iPod came in.

It became the embodiment of our music. And for a generation who had been there for the advent of the Walkman as the big new thing hot from Japan, and then the Discman, the iPod was pretty mind-blowing.

Digital music had been around for a while, mostly through what was known as illegal file sharing, and there were these things called MP3 players that no one really bought.

Read More

But the iPod somehow made it all cool. You felt that the physical collection you were giving up was at least being replaced by something sexy.

And so we spent days or weeks digitising our CD collections into our computers so we could then download them on to our iPods. It was meant to be the last word in convenience at the time but the truth is, compared to now, it was all ridiculously cumbersome and laborious.

But we slaved away, like archivists. So in a way, we were still involved. It was still a collection.

Buying new tracks for 99c wasn’t exactly browsing in your local Indie record store, but it was kind of thrilling. This was the future. Except it wasn’t.

The future is that the new Arcade Fire album came out early in the morning last Friday week and I was able to listen to it instantly on any speaker I wanted or in my ears or in my car. I will never own it, but I have a kind of a 299-year lease on it as long as I keep paying Spotify.

The future is that I first heard Kendrick Lamar’s new single the other day by way of seeing the amazing video for it online. Does this effortless consumption mean I value music slightly less? Yes and no.

The truth is, if I had to invest in Kendrick Lamar’s album, I probably wouldn’t have, so I may never have heard it at all. But with Spotify I’ll at least give it a go. So while music consumption might seem like it has less depth these days, it has more breadth.

We should remember sometimes, amidst this age of anxiety, that life is getting easier and better in many ways. Beats bare feet and a sod of turf anyway.