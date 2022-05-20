Menstrual leave is a great idea on paper, but it just won’t work for most women...

The twist deep in my abdomen is familiar. It often intrudes regardless of the day, the time, or how busy I am. The pain of it regularly forces me to fold over on myself.

Period pain is so petulant, never needing an invitation before the blistering white hot agony of it arrives expecting to command your entire day.

I’ve lost count of the times where, through gritted teeth, I’ve had to find a way to work through the searing waves of pain. I’ve taken calls while curled around a hot water bottle, an ice pack over my splitting head, or with my face on the cool tiles of the bathroom floor. Working through period pain is a curse.

In theory then, I would be in favour of menstrual leave — a measure soon to be introduced in Spain. Women who endure severe period pain would be entitled to three days’ leave, after presenting a doctor’s note. This would be extended to five in certain circumstances. The measure is not intended to cover those fortunate enough to only experience mild discomfort.

But if a similar scheme were rolled out here, I would find it hard to imagine myself availing of it. Even at times when I’m seeing stars from the pain, I can’t see myself blearily scrolling through my phone and calling one of my male superiors to excuse myself from work. Menstrual leave, while a great idea on paper, could not and would not work for a lot of women unless it was carefully and thoughtfully introduced.

The first problem would be the anxiety it could cause women who need to avail of it. Even in the most progressive workplaces, women often worry about asking for anything that could mark us out as less productive or reliable.

Though it was entirely imagined on my part, I can recall the visceral fear I had telling my employers that I needed to go on maternity leave in case anyone thought taking time off work to care for a tiny baby was the epitome of work-shy indulgence. I am certain that I’d feel the same guilt — despite how unjustified it would be — about taking period leave.

This would make such a measure effectively useless for me as I probably wouldn’t ever avail of it. I know this goes against the entire ethos of modern middle-class feminism, which has an obsession with shouting about periods that is fringing on the bizarre. It seems that every other week a new luxe tampon subscription box, which makes lofty vows to “empower”, is launched.

While I agree that periods still carry a stigma that is frankly silly, I would rather not volunteer exact information about what I’d rather keep as my own bodily business for the sake of the sisterhood. Some women don’t and won’t want to tell anybody when they’re having their period, and that’s their own business.

The other concern I have is about what would happen if period leave became something that the majority of women in the office started to avail of. Would this be stigmatising for those who don’t have periods, for whatever reason? Would it make menopausal women or those in the early stages of pregnancy hyper conscious about whether anyone had noticed if they had taken leave or not?

And again, as forward thinking and egalitarian as your office can be, negative stereotypes about menstruation still exist. If you pushed back against a decision or contested a point with a colleague around the time of your leave, would your objections be dismissed as just the manifestation of your PMS?

For menstrual leave to really work, employers rather than employees would need to be the ones proactively creating an office environment where it could work. This would probably involve a candid company-wide conversation about how debilitating severe period pain can be, and how it’s only fair to allow people time off if they are dealing with it.

But in order to eliminate any chance that menstrual leave could actually serve to hamper women’s career progression, I think it would make more sense for companies to broaden their general sick leave provision for every employee. A broader allocation of one or two days wellness leave a month for those who need it — for certified severe period pain, chronic pain conditions, or certain disabilities — would probably help women who need menstrual leave to feel comfortable to take it.

Nobody should feel under pressure to work when they’re in severe pain, that is a given. And a societal trend of regarding periods as a taboo subject has contributed to many women feeling they have no choice but to bear it while in period-induced agony at work. But there is little point in going to the effort of introducing period leave if it’s not done in a way that will allow women to actually avail of it.