Masks for pervy introverts

Ciara O'Connor

There's a lot I hope we can hold on to after the pandemic: community, accessibility, sourdough - and masks. I'll admit I was an early adopter of the last - apart from the millennial thrill of provocative virtue-signalling, it was like putting on an invisibility cloak.

For years, my preferred public lewk has been noise-cancelling headphones and sunglasses; I like to think the combination says, "I can't see or hear you. You get to pretend that you haven't seen me either. You're welcome".

A mask creates an unbreachable triumvirate. It says, "I can't talk either." It says, "Can you even see enough of my face to be sure it's me? Didn't think so. Better not risk it."