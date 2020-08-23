Masks for pervy introverts

There's a lot I hope we can hold on to after the pandemic: community, accessibility, sourdough - and masks. I'll admit I was an early adopter of the last - apart from the millennial thrill of provocative virtue-signalling, it was like putting on an invisibility cloak.

For years, my preferred public lewk has been noise-cancelling headphones and sunglasses; I like to think the combination says, "I can't see or hear you. You get to pretend that you haven't seen me either. You're welcome".

A mask creates an unbreachable triumvirate. It says, "I can't talk either." It says, "Can you even see enough of my face to be sure it's me? Didn't think so. Better not risk it."

I've never been in a sensory deprivation tank, but it's probably just like going out in a mask, sunglasses and headphones: I feel like an actress just after Botox (in the old days, before Botox was just Botox), like I'm a spy, an assassin, a ghost, a voyeur. But amid my delight in blocking IRL people out entirely, I've found myself more interested in them than ever before. It's not just the inevitable inclination to stare open-mouthed, because it feels like no one can see and it's really quite bracing. I'm just going to come out with it: face masks infuse every trip to Tesco with a frisson of eroticism. Buying toilet roll is a Venetian masquerade. Masks mean eye contact and everyone knows that eye contact means sex. There is nothing I like more than holding gazes a second too long, while wearing a sexy little black number over my mouth, nose and chin. If beards make 90pc of men look 70pc hotter, then masks make 99pc of men look 100pc hotter. Oh, to never see beneath the masks again, and live among these potentially beautiful, silent creatures forever. So over: Handwash only There comes a time when you have to face facts: be it marathon training or writing that novel, if you haven't done it during lockdown, you will never do it. In our case, that means bidding farewell to a laundry basket full of silks and beading. Machine wash and non-iron, or nothing.