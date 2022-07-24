| 17.8°C Dublin

Mary Lou works her wizardry in Oz

Shane Ross

What is Mary Lou McDonald up to in Australia? The Dáil had hardly adjourned for the summer recess before the Sinn Féin leader was jetting off to Oz. She never paused for breath; there was no weekend off after a tiring session, not to mention a family holiday in her beloved Spain. Mary Lou embarked on a punishing schedule on the other side of the world.

Sinn Féin sceptics suggest that it is a fundraiser, to milk a less well-tapped source than the USA. Stories emerged of €140-a plate dinners with much higher prices for guests who want to sit at the top table with Mary Lou. ‘Gold Tables’ could be bought for around €2,150.

