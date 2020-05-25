| 16.8°C Dublin

Mary Lou McDonald's platitudes over party’s handling of my case ring very hollow indeed

Máiría Cahill

Mairia Cahil. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Lockdown has been good for me. Despite missing my family, after hurtling through the last six years since I waived anonymity at breakneck speed I finally have some time to myself.

So, I have cleaned and crocheted and filed six years' worth of newspaper articles that have been gathering dust in the cupboard under the stairs.

That in itself was cathartic, if a trigger for some traumatic memories, because it was useful to look back at just how cack-handed the Sinn Fein response to my experience was.

