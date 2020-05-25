Mary Lou McDonald's platitudes over party’s handling of my case ring very hollow indeed

Lockdown has been good for me. Despite missing my family, after hurtling through the last six years since I waived anonymity at breakneck speed I finally have some time to myself.

So, I have cleaned and crocheted and filed six years' worth of newspaper articles that have been gathering dust in the cupboard under the stairs.

That in itself was cathartic, if a trigger for some traumatic memories, because it was useful to look back at just how cack-handed the Sinn Fein response to my experience was.

Read More

Yesterday provided me with another article to file in the "Shinners still haven't conceded the full picture" category.

In the first interview with Mary Lou McDonald in the Sunday Independent, journalist Hugh O'Connell covered a range of topics, from her at times "difficult" relationship with her father, to describing Gerry Adams as "wise" .

Expand Close Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: David Conachy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: David Conachy

I skimmed through her guff on the IRA, not really expecting any different, but it was her answers in relation to myself that caught my attention.

Mary Lou McDonald thinks I am "brave" and that I was "very courageous". She also admitted that my case was "badly handled" and that was Sinn Fein's fault.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing. Unless, in this case, you're the victim reading.

I don't need Mary Lou McDonald to tell me, or anyone else, that they "badly handled" my case.

The appalling way they treated a sexual abuse victim, who had just waived anonymity, should stay in the public psyche for a long time to come. I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. I have been consistent from day one when recounting my experience.

Sinn Fein supporters on the other hand, emboldened by the party's initial response, threw out so many attacks on my character you'd get whiplash trying to keep up.

They tried to discredit me, they daubed graffiti on the walls of the area where I was raped, and some still continue to post appalling, defamatory comments online.

It must be very difficult for them to hear the party president concede that, separately, her party messed up. If she has any influence with the wing-nut section of her online supporters she might wish to explain to them that re-abusing the abused is never a good look.

Her platitudes ring hollow and her hope that the party "handled it right" in the end is a bit incredulous, considering that Sinn Fein never expelled any party member who was involved in an IRA investigation which made me face my abuser as a vulnerable young woman. Until Sinn Fein admits that the IRA investigated my abuse - and, let's face it, the party haven't been shy remembering IRA actions when it suits them - this issue will never be over.

To learn from mistakes you have to accept that they happened in the first place.

It seems that this hasn't yet resonated with the party, which is fond of calling for truth and justice from others, but has yet to deal with a plethora of issues in their own backyard.

When it comes to IRA victims, Sinn Fein may have a different leader, saying clever things.

But when it comes to action, it's still the same old approach.