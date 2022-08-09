Making friends as an adult is difficult. We should learn from children how to do it

How do we make friends as adults? Clandestine glances over the rails of beige clothes at H&M? Connect in the comments underneath the photo of a cute animal on Instagram? In line for the chiropractor? There are hundreds of people with whom I have brilliant, bright and engaging conversations in my DMs online but they’re not friendships I’d feel comfortable taking into real life.

I have done this a few times but, without the ability to respond to them with a string of crying-laughing face emojis, when they’re actually in front of me in real life the pressure is too much. Also, some of these people live in faraway places like Connemara or Laois and object permanence is an issue for me. It’s not that I subscribe to the notion of out of sight, out of mind, but it is sometimes hard to maintain a connection with someone if we don’t have regular contact. Initiating that contact can be a lot of pressure when the oil well that lubricates social interactions is dry — and, with me, it’s always dry.

Trying to make non-romantic connections seems to always come off as suspicious when I attempt to do it. I feel like people question my motives in the same way we are all cynical and wary of the sales assistant in a shop who is too forward. Trying to make a new friend makes me feel like those charity muggers who stand in the middle of shopping streets and ask if you have a minute to save the world.

If I ever had to move to a new town, I think I’d drown. I can imagine my husband, the Mayo Man, off galivanting to every social event; being charming and conversational and picking up on social cues, while I avoid socialising by going to the buffet and filling my plate with spring rolls, goujons, and a triangle sandwich.

Some people online tell me that when they moved to a new place, they were actually inundated with neighbours knocking in to welcome them with food and invites to local yoga classes etc. This would raise immediate red flags for me. One: we do not accept food from strangers — unless there’s a death in the family, in which case it’s unlikely that someone would try to poison you and cause another death. And, two: never answer an unsolicited door knock. I removed the doorbell from my house in 2010 and loved the freedom it gave.

While I do love having close, meaningful friendships, the building of a friendship, the getting to know you part, is too stressful for me. The juice is just not worth the squeeze.

There’s been a huge redistribution of people around the country since the pandemic. People realised that sharing a tiny room with six strangers who were all working from home was not ‘living their best life’ and fled to, literal, greener pastures. In my head it’s like when someone arrives late to the cinema, or to mass, and has to shuffle past everyone else to take their place — their arrival means that everyone is temporarily disrupted and it takes time for everyone to settle back into position.

Communities across the country have welcomed new members, or said goodbye to others, and there’s a sense that some people’s social connections are more tenuous than they were pre-pandemic. Many feel lonely and disenfranchised but it’s definitely not a terminal state. It is possible to make new connections as an adult.

It’s harder without the classmates, birthday parties, sports teams and drama classes that populate our youth, but emulating that lifestyle is the key to making friends as a grown-up. Kids tend to approach social situations with positivity. They’re not typically cynical and therefore just assume a stranger is a friend they haven’t met. Taking a leaf out of that book can help adults too.

Don’t focus on the lack of friends, focus on getting to know strangers and enjoying interactions. Its also helpful if the friendship is the secondary goal. If you fill your life with activities and events that you enjoy, like will attract like, and it’s likely you will become part of a community of similarly-minded people just like you did at swimming club when you were 10. Doing something you love with other people reduces the fear of awkwardness by giving you something to focus on besides the people involved. So, go for it. But remember the golden rule: don’t accept sweets from strangers.