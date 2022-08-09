| 22.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Making friends as an adult is difficult. We should learn from children how to do it

Stefanie Preissner

&quot;How do we make friends as adults? Clandestine glances over the rails of beige clothes at H&amp;M?&quot; Stock image Expand

Close

&quot;How do we make friends as adults? Clandestine glances over the rails of beige clothes at H&amp;M?&quot; Stock image

"How do we make friends as adults? Clandestine glances over the rails of beige clothes at H&M?" Stock image

"How do we make friends as adults? Clandestine glances over the rails of beige clothes at H&M?" Stock image

How do we make friends as adults? Clandestine glances over the rails of beige clothes at H&M? Connect in the comments underneath the photo of a cute animal on Instagram? In line for the chiropractor? There are hundreds of people with whom I have brilliant, bright and engaging conversations in my DMs online but they’re not friendships I’d feel comfortable taking into real life.

I have done this a few times but, without the ability to respond to them with a string of crying-laughing face emojis, when they’re actually in front of me in real life the pressure is too much. Also, some of these people live in faraway places like Connemara or Laois and object permanence is an issue for me. It’s not that I subscribe to the notion of out of sight, out of mind, but it is sometimes hard to maintain a connection with someone if we don’t have regular contact. Initiating that contact can be a lot of pressure when the oil well that lubricates social interactions is dry — and, with me, it’s always dry.

Most Watched

Privacy