Luke Kelly would rather be paint-splashed and with ‘his people’, than moved to some antiseptic middle-class location

Luke Kelly might have broken out a wry smile after both statues commemorating him in Dublin were splashed with white paint on Tuesday night.

In fact, the bust of the red-headed troubadour, which sits adjacent to where he was born in Sherriff Street, was defaced for the sixth time.

These acts of vandalism are usually greeted with disgust, but Kelly - a ballad singer and rebel with a list of causes as long as your arm - was never one to put himself on a pedestal during his lifetime.

Ross Sheridan (left) and Glen Rigley of P.Mac Cleaning and Restoration services working on behalf of Dublin City Council clean a statue of the late musician Luke Kelly on King Street South in Dublin's city centre after it was defaced overnight. A second statue of the singer on Sheriff Street on the north of the city was also vandalised for the sixth time in 18 months (Brian Lawless/PA)

Whether these latest attacks are pure vandalism or some randomer looking for attention is unclear.

But you can’t help thinking that Luke would find a way of analysing the motive behind it and concluding that the perpetrators were underprivileged and knew no better, that they’d need help rather than condemnation.

He would likely rationalise the motives of those who have defaced his statues, concluding that they were motivated by lack of education or that the act of defacing a monument to Dublin’s most famous ballad singer could only have been carried out by someone who had in some way been failed by the state or society.

Through songs and ballads such as ‘Joe Hill’, ‘Alabama 58’, ‘Free the People’ and many others, Kelly was on the side of the oppressed, not only speaking up for a working-class audience but also trying to educate them in class politics as well.

When not travelling the world with the Dubliners folk group he’d even abandon his pint in O’Donoghues of Merrion Row to join protests marches through the capital in support of Travellers, the down-trodden from Ireland to Nicaragua, nuclear disarmament and other ‘right-on’ causes.

If he was going to be outraged... he reserved his ire for unscrupulous politicians and employers and big business

It is likely that if he was to meet those who attacked his statue rather than censure them, he would want to sit down and discuss their motives, to understand where their angst came from or the philosophy or lack of it behind their actions.

If he was going to be outraged it would not be about a statue splashed with white gloss paint, and certainly not one of his own image. In his lifetime he reserved his ire for unscrupulous politicians and employers and big business.

Because of the attacks on the Vera Klute bust of Kelly that sits near to the long-demolished Lattimore Cottages where he was born - some councillors, fed up with the expensive cost of cleaning it, want the statue moved somewhere else.

They’re missing the point completely. Kelly would still rather be with ‘his people’ paint-splashed or defaced, than in some antiseptic middle-class location, among people who didn’t sympathise with his causes or understand his motivation, no matter how much they admired his rendition of Patrick Kavanagh’s ‘Raglan Road’.

Those who attack ‘art’ are drawing attention to their own ignorance, because as Kelly understood, no-one gave them an appreciation of it

His real goal would be to foster an interest in art, literature and political activism among people so uneducated and alienated that they continually deface the memorial to a man who left school at 13, educated himself and could hold his own in any company, no matter what their class or so-called ‘standing’ in society.

While not attaching any blame for these frequent attacks on the people of the north inner city, you have only to look around this city enclave to see that, compared to similar areas on the south-side of the river Liffey, it is a cultural wasteland.

Those who attack ‘art’ are drawing attention to their own ignorance, because as Kelly understood, no-one gave them an appreciation of it.

It is also possible that with the current debate around the cultural and political significance of statues and public monuments, those who threw paint over Kelly’s statue were motivated to get in on the act. Through ignorance of his political and social activism they are just picking on the wrong target.

Let us also remember his own lusty rendition of ‘Nelson’s Farewell’, glorifying the destruction of Nelson’s Pillar by the IRA in Dublin on March 8, 1966 which included the following verse, written by ‘Galway’ Joe Dolan:

“In Trafalgar Square it might be fair

To leave old Nelson standing there

But no one tells the Irish what they'll view.

Now the Dublin Corporation

Can stop deliberation

For the boys of Ireland showed them what to do!”