Liz Kearney: 'We talk a lot about mental health. It's far harder to talk about mental illness'

Not just for her brilliant novels or the general joy she sprinkles about her Twitter feed. But mainly for starting a conversation about mental health that has continued now for more than a decade.

At the weekend she made headlines again, in a typically forthright interview in the 'Sunday Telegraph', where she touched once more on the horrors of her four-year battle with crippling depression.

Although she has written about her illness and talked about it previously, the starkness and openness of the way she describes her emotional state and her suicidal tendencies never fails to stop me in my tracks.

"I went to a hotel with paper, Sellotape and a marker pen to write a note on the door. I didn't want the chambermaid to come in and get distressed,' she recalls.

When she told her husband Tony that she wanted to kill herself, he remained heroically calm. "He said, 'Not today. Let's do something nice, now. Let's watch 'Come Dine with Me'."

Marian's honesty remains as rare as it is wonderful. Here in Ireland, we like to think the narrative has changed around mental health. We like to think we live in a more open society, where the stigma attached to psychiatric illness vanished with the old Victorian asylums.

But the stigma has not gone. Not really. What we have now is lots and lots of discussions about wellness and minding yourself and taking more exercise and doing more yoga. All of which have their place in a healthy lifestyle.

But many of these measures miss the point; which is that mental illness does not magically become easier to understand when backed by a hashtag-friendly awareness campaign, and that for people who are enduring real, chronic illness, some of the more frivolous awareness drives - well-meaning though they are - are nothing short of insulting.

As the writer and mental health campaigner Hannah Jane Parkinson puts it: "Instagram slogans do not make it clear what depersonalisation is, for instance, and that it won't be solved by a picture of someone walking on a beach."

And as Marian points out, she tried all the supposed cures, and nothing worked for her. She simply eventually got better, and she doesn't know why. You can't make a hashtag out of that.

These are the things that people live with, though. Acute anxiety. Crippling OCD. Suicidal thoughts. They don't fit with the wellness manifesto, with its upbeat sloganeering.

So we shy away from them, because talking about them is frightening. Because they defy logic and understanding.

But we have to keep talking about them. When, a number of years ago, my own mental health unravelled, with no warning and without any apparent cause, a string of doctors, psychiatrists, and psychologists listened patiently as I tried to explain the inexplicable. I would have remained lost for words if I hadn't come across Keyes's account of her emotions.

"What I was feeling was fear," she wrote. "The sort of primal fear I'd only previously experienced in nightmares. It was with me all the time. I couldn't eat, I couldn't sleep, I couldn't think and my breaths were short little gasps from just below my breastbone."

Bingo, I thought. That made sense to me at a time when little else did. I count myself fortunate not to have suffered as severely as she did, but nevertheless Marian's openness gave me - and no doubt, countless others - words to say the unsayable.

Recovery is a complicated business but reading other people's accounts of their own experiences when you are at your lowest ebb feels like climbing aboard a life-raft in a storm.

Because even though one in four of us will be afflicted by a mental health issue, bizarrely, your biggest fear when it happens to you is that you are horrifyingly unique. And even though I'd hazard a guess that most families in the State are affected by mental illness in one way or another, as an election issue it has barely registered.

We have heard a lot about numbers on trolleys and about pensioners and about those suffering homelessness. We have heard about the cost over-runs at the children's hospital. Rightly so. But the chronically underfunded mental-health services have merited hardly a murmur. And yet nearly 2,500 children and 3,345 adults languish on waiting lists for treatment.

Less than 9pc of target levels for assessments set under the Disability Act are being met, we're told. It is not exactly a glittering record. And you won't find it on any campaign poster.

But the ramifications are profound for the families affected. Waiting even a few months in a situation where you need help urgently should be unacceptable.

If Marian Keyes were Taoiseach, I bet she'd fix it.

Instead, we're left with politicians, a rake of hashtags, and an uneasy sense that everyone's missing the point.

Irish Independent