Life as a plant mum

This plant likes a bright spot, out of direct sunlight - it can take a few hours of direct light in an east-facing window. You do know which way is east, don't you? This plant is great for bedrooms: it oxygenates the air while you sleep or lie awake all night thinking about how Google Maps has alienated you from the land.

This plant needs misting twice a week, but don't wet the leaves. Keeping this plant alive will temporarily make you feel like you mightn't be a terrible mother one day.

Only repot this plant when the roots are starting to show around the pot. This plant will remind you of ways in which you have failed to grow.

This plant can tolerate shade, but does well in indirect sunlight. No, not there - perhaps where the television is? This plant will die. Take a shower with this plant for Instagram. The Royal Horticultural Society found that speaking to your plants can help them grow faster. Talking through your problems aloud certainly frees up the mental space you need to remember that this plant is susceptible to mealy bugs: check under the leaves and wipe them off. And honestly, you do need to talk to someone. Stick your finger two inches into the soil and ask yourself: is this dry? Do you even know what soil is supposed to feel like? When was the last time you were actually properly dirty? Go outside. Stay inside and read reviews for moisture meters on Amazon. Order the one that will arrive the quickest. The leaves on this plant will close up as the sun goes down, like praying hands. You could try praying? No. We're not there yet. So over: 'I don't know who needs to hear this...' This phrase used to be a preface to an uplifting social media post that might just help some stranger having a bad day. Now it comes before unsolicited recommendations for Netflix shows and Just Eat orders. IDK who needs to hear this, but please stop!