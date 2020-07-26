| 11.9°C Dublin

Life as a plant mum

Ciara O'Connor

This plant likes a bright spot, out of direct sunlight - it can take a few hours of direct light in an east-facing window. You do know which way is east, don't you? This plant is great for bedrooms: it oxygenates the air while you sleep or lie awake all night thinking about how Google Maps has alienated you from the land.

This plant needs misting twice a week, but don't wet the leaves. Keeping this plant alive will temporarily make you feel like you mightn't be a terrible mother one day. 

Only repot this plant when the roots are starting to show around the pot. This plant will remind you of ways in which you have failed to grow.