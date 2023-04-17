With an impressive track record, Rory McIlroy is very much a winner

‘The pressure of winning that elusive Masters is not going to go away. But it is certain to ease if he goes out and wins another Major.’ Picture by David Cannon

Regarding Vincent Hogan’s article on Rory McIlroy (‘McIlroy not plumbed to go to war with likes of Rahm’, Irish Independent, April 11), Rory lacks the killer edge?

Let’s run through the numbers. Four-time major champion. He has 23 PGA Tour wins and 15 wins on the European Tour. PGA Player of the Year multiple times. Race to Dubai winner four times.

FedEx Cup winner three times. Rory has represented Europe in the Ryder Cup six times and has been world No 1 on multiple occasions.

Shane Lowry, himself a major winner, was asked what advice he would give to Rory, and Lowry elegantly stated that he would not presume to give Rory advice.

I understand the concept of the begrudging Irish is all too real, but perhaps Mr Hogan should follow Lowry’s advice.

Kent Matthews Burford, Oxfordshire, UK

Land of the free? Or land of the wasteful and indiscreet?

Hollywood has led us to believe that US intelligence agencies and military wings are a bit like Superman crossed with John Wayne. Recent evidence suggests otherwise. In what other country could a young gamer, barely out of short trousers, have security clearance to view and copy highly classified security information on both friend and foe?

The bemedalled 4-star general wheeled out to explain the cock-up was hard put to hide his bemusement, but I doubt if any of his 40-odd gongs were for his intelligence!

The US would be better off trying to manage its staggering debts. Land of the free? More like the land of the wasteful and mostly tasteless. But who cares – it’s all about publicity and TV ratings.

David Ryan Drumree, Co Meath

Actions that inspire us and speak louder than words

Last Saturday morning I was driving through Ashford, Co Wicklow, toward Dublin. About a mile outside the village I saw a woman in a yellow Tidy Towns jacket with a paper grabber and refuse sack, picking up rubbish.

I have no doubt this is a common weekend sight in both cities and rural Ireland but at that moment I felt very humbled by this woman who, silently and without fuss, was respectfully caring for her local environment. Actions certainly inspire us and speak louder than any words.

Dr Aidan Hampson Artane, Dublin

Like Kennedy in 1963, Joe Biden has been a breath of fresh air

As someone who, as a child, was in the crowd on the balcony in Dublin Airport that greeted President Kennedy 60 years ago, I never expected to be as excited again about the visit to Ireland of an Irish-American president. But Joe Biden has surpassed all our expectations.

His positivity, his relaxed manner, his religious faith and – perhaps most of all – his pride in his Irish heritage, has struck a chord with people across the country.

As a nation we had become too accustomed to a narrative of self-criticism and negativity.

Like President Kennedy was in 1963 so Joe Biden has, in 2023, proved to be a real breath of fresh air.

John Glennon Wicklow

Bending the knee for the next foreign leader to visit

In my opinion, Joe Biden’s visit to Dáil Éireann on Thursday, April 13, emitted the aura of some all-conquering imperial emperor standing in front of his vassals, with these vassals seemingly pledging their undying devotion and servitude.

Now that the “Emperor” is gone, I’m just wondering, does anyone have any idea who will be the next foreign leader to visit Ireland which, naturally enough, will afford the Irish political class the opportunity to bend the knee, whilst desperately yearning for the pat on the head and perhaps the echoing words of: “Good Paddy. Good Paddy!”

Seamus Hanratty Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan

Discarded by London and seen as obstructors, DUP in a pickle

It will be interesting to monitor goings- on in Northern Ireland over the coming months. The DUP and its followers are in a pickle, discarded by London and seen as major obstructors to the reinstating of power-sharing. Now Joe Biden has waved the $6bn (€5.4bn) ticket in front of them, if they play nice.

It’s one thing to agree to absolutely nothing when dealing with Sinn Féin, but when your own side start drum-beating (pardon the pun) that’s when things get interesting.

Eamon Kearney Ayrfield, Dublin 13