Why is the Government doing nothing about rising costs while people struggle to buy food?

Grocery prices have increased to a level where even basic items are becoming unaffordable. How can the current surge be justified? Prices here have a history of being higher that our European neighbours. How can such rises occur so often and no statutory body asks why?

Nobody minds paying a fair price. The Government needs to step in and end the upwards spiral.

John Tierney, Ashtown, Co Waterford

We must advocate for peace worldwide, not just at home

The visit to Ireland by US president Joe Biden to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) should be used to strengthen the peace process in Ireland and to promote international peace, rather than just be used for US presidential electioneering purposes.

Successive Irish governments have been justifiably portraying the peace process in Northern Ireland as a positive example of how other conflicts internationally could be resolved. The GFA, includes the following in its Declaration of Support: “We reaffirm our total and absolute commitment to exclusively democratic and peaceful means of resolving differences on political issues, and our opposition to any use or threat of force by others for any political purpose, whether in regard to this agreement or otherwise.”

The word “otherwise” in this statement indicates that these principles should also be applied to other conflicts at international level in keeping with the Irish Constitution.

Consecutive Irish governments have reneged on their constitutional, humanitarian, and international law responsibilities by actively supporting US-led wars in the Middle East by allowing US military to transit through Shannon airport.

While the Irish Government has justifiably criticised the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it has wrongfully failed to criticise US and its Nato allies’ invasions and wars of aggression in Serbia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and elsewhere.

Dr Edward Horgan, Castletroy, Limerick

Read more President Biden’s visit is a truly Irish story and a great cause for pride

​If there is no will, there is no way to solve housing crisis

Leo Varadkar speaks about no lack of political will to sort the housing crisis. People who are, or are about to become homeless are not interested in the will, but are interested in the way. Where’s there’s a will, there should be a way.

Seamus Mcloughlin, Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim

​No offence, but when will we all stop being so offended?

On Saturday night we settled in to watch Roddy Doyle’s The Snapper on RTÉ.

The film was preceded by a warning about the possibility of offence being taken because of the topics and humour portrayed, as they dated our new-found awareness and sensitivities.

Considering the film is just 30 years old, I wonder where will we be as a society in another 30 years. What are we doing now that will be seen as so terrible and offensive to our future selves?

I fear for the future, as we are to be intellectually neutered.

Ray Dunne, Enfield, Co Meath

​Rural backlash to report on biodiversity is disheartening

At a time that is calling for cool heads and no small amount of political nerve and vision, the response of groups such as the Irish Farmers’ Association and the Rural Independents to the recently published Citizens Assembly Report on Biodiversity Loss is just another dispiriting bout of scaremongering.

To a rural community that has survived crises such as the Land War and Economic War and adapted to the breaking up of the estates and Ireland’s entry into the European Union, we are hearing once more about the imminent death or ruin of Irish agriculture.

Representatives of this “béal bocht” mindset have made few meaningful attempts to engage with the precipitous declines in our nation’s wildlife and water quality, yet they rush out of the traps to condemn this report.

Tens of thousands are voting with their feet and joining the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

It is vital that the general public makes a clear distinction between those who are genuine custodians of the environment and the laggards with hundreds of acres who are obsessed with clearing nature from every square inch of their land.

It is equally important for the Government to realise that gentle “nudges” will have zero impact on any cohort that rejects sustainability in practice.

PJ O’Meara, Cahir, Co Tipperary