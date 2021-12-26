| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

What we need to do to make next year look a lot less like this one

Colm McCarthy

Cynics thought Covid would be “just like the flu” but were wrong. Yet can we turn this illness into a seasonal one?

Stock image Expand
People take antigen tests before a music festival in Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

People take antigen tests before a music festival in Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

People take antigen tests before a music festival in Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

/

Stock image

A common narrative during spring and summer of last year, with European governments struggling to respond to the new epidemic, was the downplaying of Covid as “just like the flu”, a seasonal nuisance long familiar in the northern hemisphere.

Initially deployed as justification for resistance to public health measures, the narrative re-emerged among the vaccine-hesitant earlier this year as governments mobilised their programmes to inoculate the population.

Most Watched

Privacy