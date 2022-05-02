Well done Katie, but we must talk about dangers of boxing

Katie Taylor punches Amanda Serrano during the sixth round of their lightweight championship boxing match in New York on Saturday night. Taylor won the bout, which is widely considered to have been the biggest in women's boxing history. Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Katie Taylor is a world-class athlete. Congratulations to her on her unique achievement and for waving the flag for Ireland. However, when it comes to boxing – particularly the professional game – the general public, sports commentators, journalists and politicians have a collective blind spot that I find difficult to understand.

While we increasingly worry about the long-term effects of injuries to rugby players and the impact of heading the ball in soccer, we revel in jabs to the head, upper cuts, hooks, combinations, cuts over the eye, bloody noses and even knock-outs.

We all know what happened to Muhammad Ali. We are familiar with what ‘punch-drunk’ means. It’s time to have an uncomfortable discussion on the long-term impact of boxing on brain health. This could be done without taking away from the achievement of one of our greatest sports stars.

Chris Fitzpatrick

Dublin 6

Turf war taking up more time and energy than it warrants

With the good news of Katie Taylor’s boxing success and the ending (we hope) of the pandemic, it is a pity our country is so obsessed with the so-called turf war

Our energies should be applied to more important affairs of state. We should be proud of our achievements as a country. In spite of Ireland’s size, we are still punching above our weight in many areas.

In the meantime, may I suggest we let the turf saga go to blazes.

Leo Gormley

Dundalk, Co Louth

Democracy is threatened by Twitter takeover

I was heartened to see populist politics, with authoritarian leanings, being given a

good rap on the knuckles with the re-election of Emmanuel Macron in France. Similarly, the rejection of pro-Trump populist Janez Jansa in Slovenia is no bad thing. However, my optimism in the endurance of democracy was challenged on hearing that the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, had taken over Twitter.

While Vladimir Putin’s bullets and bombs continue to devastate Ukraine, those of us at a safe distance should not be feeling too secure about the world in our vicinity.

One very rich man is now becoming the arbiter of a vital worldwide forum, where his idea of free speech would be the welcoming back of Donald Trump to recommence preaching his version of the truth.

This threat may not be as perceptible as what we are witnessing in Ukraine, but in the longer term it could be more damaging for our democracy.

Michael Gannon

Kilkenny

Sustained price rises pushing people beyond breaking point

For weeks, the turf debate in the Dáil has seen angry barbs – mainly by disgruntled rural Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs – sent in the direction of Eamon Ryan’s Greens.

The price of home-heating oil has just risen. This mainly affects the rural homes that combine turf and oil. A proposal to defer the price rise and reduce VAT on home oil was defeated, possibly because it was Sinn Féin who proposed it.

Government spokesmen are telling us that the carbon tax price rise is offset by a once-off electricity bill voucher and the removal of the public service obligation amongst other little peccadillos. The weight carried in our energy bills should surely be carbon rated.

The Old Indian was correct about the US government’s attempt at daylight saving when he said: “Only the government would cut a foot off the bottom of a blanket and sew it into the top and then tell you the blanket is longer.”

This coalition is hidebound by aspirational guff from the Green side. People are feeling pressure due to the rising prices of rent, food and fuel. It’s time for our TDs to think of Paddy and Patricia who pick up the tab for their decisions.

John Cuffe

Meath

Assembly on housing crisis is little more than a talking shop

THE Citizens’ Assembly is now discussing the housing shortage. How many homeless people are members? It’s an early summer school that will just reiterate the obvious.

There will be no resolution to the housing crisis as long as people see it as a tool of investment rather than a basic right. For instance, legislation to allow any individual to own no more than two homes would release properties onto the market, which would reduce asking prices. A ceiling on rents for 10 years, regardless of inflation, would also rouse the large landlords from their cosy slumber and make them sell.

Or we can wait for recession, war or mass emigration to provide some kind of answer.

Eugene Tannam

Dublin 24