We need State help to preserve Irish heritage, or else it’ll eventually all fall down

Castlegarde Castle in Limerick was built in 1198 by the O’Briens

Sir — In 1999, I inherited the oldest continually inhabited castle in Ireland. Soon after, I received a government letter announcing the castle was to be made a listed building and stating the very costly conditions imposed.

I rang the authorities in Dublin, pointing out my inability to maintain the castle with these very high costs, and was told: “You’ll be all right.”

Why, I asked?

“You can let it fall down, providing you don’t touch it.”

I was stunned to think this was the official attitude to our heritage buildings. I wrote to the then Taoiseach asking if this was government or Fianna Fáil policy and got letters of denial.

Last week, I was amazed to see in a report on the inaugural Heritage Ireland 2030 summit that heritage minister Malcolm Noonan said he would set up inter-departmental working groups.

This was after Prof John Sweeney said climate change threatens our heritage and called for an intensification of recording of the country’s heritage structures (‘Climate change threatens our heritage, with castles and forts at risk’, Irish Independent, October 25).

It is outrageous that this is today’s government reaction when they care less about privately owned heritage structures seeking help.

My wife and I got a surveyor’s report on the castle in 1999, which concluded that unless the roofs were repaired within six months, it would become a ruin. Because it is our home, we decided to try to save it.

We got a little help for the roof repairs and then had four years of “with regrets” to our calls for help before the minister visited. She was amazed at the wonderful castle — that was over 800 years old, the 200-year-old extension, and the restoration work we had done.

She gave us a grant for the restoration of a room.

We have spent our life’s savings trying to restore our historic home with no recognition for our work and commitment. We seriously need help now and call on the Government to directly help restore privately owned heritage buildings and forget about wasting money on working groups. The information is already available.

Minister, give realistic help now before our heritage buildings are lost to future generations and Ireland’s history.

Please change the ‘let it fall down’ attitude.

David Thompson, Castlegarde Castle, Kilmoylan, Co Limerick

Ireland’s richest could build up housing trust

Sir — Many years ago, Dublin had dreadful housing conditions and a housing crisis. Today, we have another housing crisis, with nearly 11,000 people homeless and more than 50,000 on waiting lists. Many more families will, I am sure, be added to those lists.

In the late 19th century, Uncle Arthur came to the rescue in the guise of Edward Cecil Guinness, who saw for himself the terrible conditions the people of Dublin lived in.

He put his money where his mouth was, bought land, built housing and founded the Iveagh Trust. It’s still going strong today, with a member of the Guinness family on the board of trustees.

I know I am naive, and maybe just plain daft (without the .ie), but would it be possible for those who appear on end-of-year rich lists to come together and bung in a few bob to create a National Housing Trust? It might be modelled on what Guinness did all those years ago.

The Government could match what was in the “kitty” and it would make a fairly decent sum for a Marshall Plan for social and affordable housing.

The bad news is I’m not on the rich list, otherwise I’d get the ball rolling, but for all those multimillionaires reading the Sindo, how about it?

Paddy Plunkett, Deansgrange, Co Dublin

​Markets lay waste to political fantasies

Sir —Political parties on this side of the Irish Sea need to take heed of the swift response of the financial markets to the UK’s recent mini-budget.

If the sums don’t add up, pre-election populist promises based on fantasy economics will end up in financial and political tears. We have been warned.

Chris Fitzpatrick, Terenure, Dublin 6

​Quinn scores again with thrilling thesis

Sir — Congratulations to Niall Quinn on completing his MA. This admired sportsman has scored a superb goal for lifelong learning. By achieving his MA at 56, he will inspire many people to avail of second-chance education, whether for career advancement or personal satisfaction.

By combining his love of sport with his interest in history, he not only fulfilled a promise to his mother, but he has written a thesis about a man of some significance in Irish history.

Oscar Traynor played a central role in the Easter Rising, the War of Independence and the Civil War. Like Quinn, Traynor was a gifted soccer player, but in an era of strong anti-British sentiment and the “ban on foreign games”, he was regrettably denied a Gaelic football career with Dublin.

I sincerely hope Quinn will publish his thesis as a book, as it seems to make a strong argument for the universal role of all sports in modern society.

Quinn himself is a bit of a national treasure. He represented his clubs and country with distinction. His behaviour on and off the field is exemplary. His adjustment to a post-retirement career in business and sports commentary was facilitated by his leadership skills and likeability. He is his mother’s perfect son.

Billy Ryle, Tralee, Co Kerry

​Martin over-extends his ‘special interest’

Sir —I believe the Taoiseach was overstating Ireland’s role in the government of Northern Ireland when he said that if the political deadlock continued there would be no return to direct rule.

It implied a tinge of green to London’s authority and was a cheap shot at the DUP.

While it might have been refreshing to see Mary Lou McDonald nodding her approval of his comments, the fact is the Good Friday Agreement only recognises Ireland’s “special interest” — and that does not extend to taking up the day-to-day business of government in Northern Ireland.

Any return to direct rule from London, even with a green tinge, would only call into question the success of the Good Friday Agreement, almost 25 years later.

Jeffrey Donaldson was right in reflecting that a form of joint authority would be an abandonment of the Good Friday Agreement. Equally, that also applies to direct rule from London.

All parties to the Good Friday Agreement should redouble their efforts to find a resolution to the protocol. Perhaps Bertie Ahern could help? It certainly needs urgency at all levels.

The prize is the restoration of the executive and the Assembly, with a Sinn Féin politician as first minister.

Aidan Roddy, Cabinteely, Dublin

​Greens are deluded over draconian steps

Sir — The Green Party is destroying the country with its policies on the environment. It has removed much of our drivable space and given it over to a law-breaking group of out-of-control ‘cyclists’.

I recently became aware that traffic lights have remained at red for a much longer time to allow non-existent pedestrians to cross the motorists’ highly taxed roads.

We have enough on our plates at the moment and can do without these stupid draconian measures to add to our woes.

Small-minded politicians who believe that getting rid of the crib at the Mansion House is going to stop the icecaps melting are utterly deluded.

John K Kenny, Kilbarrack Road, Dublin 5

Politicians a natural fit for nativity show

Sir — What a pity the live Christmas crib has been cancelled at the Mansion House. But all is not lost. A few politicians from Leinster House, a few MLAs from Stormont and Boris Johnson — probably still at a loose end — could be rounded up.

Knowing their enthusiasm for debating, this eclectic mix of individuals would keep the public entertained. After all, they are well used to cribbing.

Gerry Dunne, Balbriggan, Co Dublin

​TV quiz perfect for our sporting nation

Sir — Surely I cannot be the only one who misses TV quiz shows, and one show in particular. I’m talking about Know Your Sport, a show broadcast on RTÉ on Mondays from 1987 to 1998.

Those 30 minutes were a national delight, with George Hamilton in the hot seat and memory man Jimmy Magee by his side. It captivated, informed and delighted the sporting nation we always have been.

We must rebuild it. Sometimes we have to venture back to surge forward. So this is my national call-out for a straight-to-the-point sports quiz to give us back our true self.

Lenny Fitzgerald, Cappawhite, Co Tipperary

​Ross book must be read by young voters

Sir — I’ve just finished reading Shane Ross’s book on Mary Lou McDonald. It’s a must-read — especially for all younger voters, who have no lived experience of the years of the Troubles — and I will be buying copies for my family at Christmas.

I note Mary Lou’s husband has threatened litigation against Ross, unhappy with questions asked about the financing of the house he and Mary Lou now live in. I’ll be interested to see how that works out.

Paddy Walsh, Malahide, Co Dublin

Drinking extension not thought through

Sir — Leo Varadkar is on the record praising people who get up in the morning to go to work. Not so many people would be trooping off to work if they were in a nightclub until 6am, as the coalition is now proposing.

This crazy plan will cause major issues for employers, in A&E departments, for gardaí, for taxi drivers and on public transport. It has not been thought through.

Ireland is changing for “better or worse”, but hopefully it is not for worse.

Kevin Carolan, Bailieboro, Co Cavan

GAA should look to rugby for discipline

Sir — In the Leinster v Munster match last weekend there was a skirmish early on. A few players appeared to be involved, while play moved on to another part of the pitch. Within seconds the linesman intervened, and within a few more seconds the referee had stopped the game to deal with matters.

Decisions were made, rules were enforced. Players were treated with a degree of respect by the officials and vice versa. Normality then resumed and the match continued.

One can’t help thinking, had this been a Gaelic football match, things would have panned out differently. The skirmish would have turned into a melee, and the game would have stopped. Eventually, the referee would make decisions and the game would resume, but the niggle would continue.

Rugby is an international game, with a lot of resources at its disposal. That’s not to say its officials are smarter — just that with more independent input from different unions, laws are considered, rejected if deemed unworkable or too vague and applied robustly if not.

There’s no shame in the GAA taking small sections of the rugby disciplinary rule book and applying these.

C Ó Longaigh, Rathborne Way, Dublin 15

​The bard could be speaking of Putin

Sir — Forty years ago, I was reading the Four Questions, a daily quiz in the Irish Independent. One question was: Who said: “No sure foundation was ever built on blood, no certain life achieved by others’ deaths?”

The answer was Shakespeare.

After reading the question back, I immediately thought of Hitler and all the blood he spilled.

Now another Hitler has embarked on a murderous rampage of destruction and no one knows where it will end. The words of Shakespeare are as true today as when he first wrote them 400 years ago.

John Oliver Flanagan Sr, Lowerstown, Co Westmeath

​We don’t want to play Harry’s game

Sir — Any chance the title of Prince Harry’s diatribe could be changed to Spare Us?

Aileen Hooper, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

​All hail the men and women of letters

Sir — My first letter to your newspaper was published on June 9, 2009, and I was thrilled to bits. I am grateful that so many were published over the years — I once managed five Sundays on the trot, which was very satisfying.

But so many people are writing now that that particular record would be near impossible to pass. I may be wrong, but I think last Sunday’s letters page — with 24 letters published — is a record?

I have no doubt this page is, and has always been, a great asset to your excellent newspaper. Long may it continue.

Brian Mc Devitt, Glenties, Co Donegal

​Refugees could stay in empty churches

Sir — My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine who need shelter, and I found myself wondering about all the convents and churches lying empty throughout the country.

This could be a good time for the religious, who preach charity, to open their doors and help the refugees. I’m sure if they got a place to stay, they would make it habitable, comfortable and safe.

Goretti Lane, Killarney, Co Kerry

Sweeney’s on his tod in his attack on City

Sir — As a Manchester City supporter for over 50 years, I was disappointed to read Eamon Sweeney’s attack on the club in last week’s paper.

No matter about the present owners, ordinary supporters just want the best for the club, and we were here long before they arrived. There are many decent people who follow the club, which certainly has had its ups and downs over the years.

I do believe there is a certain bias involved here, and I can’t help but think that if Ireland had qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, Eamon’s take might have been different.

Ciaran Ó Hannaidh, Rinn Mhic Ghiolla Rua, Contae Ard Mhacha

Dubs are happy with North nationalists

Sir — Last week I read Eilis O’Hanlon quote a person “living in Dublin” and his/her difficulty with Northern nationalists.

I lived in Andytown for a year in 1997/1998 and worked in retail in Twinbrook. I was welcomed by everybody there. I found we were all cut from the same cloth. It was a great year.

To quote people who have rarely visited such places is not such good reporting, it is more like cherry-picking.

Her mention of Croke Park was interesting. The GAA is probably the organisation mostly responsible for keeping contact between us and Northern nationalists since partition.

The attempted demonisation of such people is annoying.

Donal Griffin, Donadea, Co Kildare