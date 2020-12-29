Vaccine will let us live long and prosper once again

The HSE Takes delivery of the first doses of Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this morning. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan

Your headline exhortation to “hold steady” as the vaccine nears brings to mind Captain Kirk’s “steady as she goes” when guiding the Starship Enterprise.

And the vaccine is a planet-saving enterprise. Godspeed to all who guide it.

John Williams

Clonmel, Co Tipperary

As we start road to recovery, it’s worth taking a look back

It is timely, as we enter a new year and hopefully a healthy era, to consider the life-saving value of vaccines.

The history of the eradication of TB from Ireland’s recent past is most relevant as a template for the crucial part played by inoculation.

Since the late 19th century, 750,000 people died in Ireland from tuberculosis right up to and including the 1950s.

Medical archives tell us this was due to poor housing/malnutrition, and general rudimentary health treatments for those times.

In Northern Ireland a system of treatment introduced by Lady Aberdeen and others became the isolation of patients through the sanitariums, thereby removing the public source of infection. When after World War II the NHS in the UK rolled out the discovery of the BCG vaccine, the road to recovery was begun.

Our own health minister back then, Dr Noel Browne, along with his small team, quickly followed suit.

He was ably assisted by an expert in the field, Lurgan-born health chief Dr Jim Deeny, and with a vital programme of vaccination, both of these men heralded the defeat of the disease in this State.

The last person I remember being sent away for treatment and cure was my dear mother in 1956. Those men and women mentioned were the living saints of their time, and that mantle of heroic work undertaken has passed on to the scientists and doctors of today, who toil to defeat Covid-19. Vaccines are almost miraculous, and are forever in the frontline against infection and disease.

Robert Sullivan

Bantry, Co Cork

Poor better not hold their breath with Martin on job

The news that Micheál Martin will “look at” introducing a living wage to tackle income inequality had a jaded ring to it (‘Government considering living wage to tackle low pay’, Irish Independent, December 27). Indeed, if he approaches the issue with the same faux urgency that he is “looking at” that other great injustice, lack of secure homes, the low paid are well advised not to hold their breaths.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond, Sligo

Alone for Christmas doesn’t mean that you are lonely

Like Tommy Roddy, I also was alone on Christmas Day, as my husband is in hospital. I could have spent the day with friends but, like Tommy, chose not to. Did I feel lonely?

I didn’t have the chance to find out, with all the phone calls, emails, texts, and WhatsApps that came flooding in from people feeling sorry for me. Did I feel sorry for myself?

Definitely not, why would I? Things (and my husband) are getting better!

PS. I don’t like turkey!

Anne James

Address with editor

Covid restrictions too strict for churches and restaurants

Where is the evidence that people, spaced out in church services, all facing towards the altar and not towards one another, engaging in intimate conversations, are in danger of Covid transmission?

Or where is the danger in well-run restaurants, where tables are well spaced out and partitioned off, with people at individual tables all from one grouping or family household?

Really, it is galling where people who have taken all possible precautions, measured against objective standards, are told that their activities are not allowed.

Andrew J Moran

Woodford, Co Galway.

As we look forward with hope, let’s share it around

At the end of what has been a very difficult year, we have received two special gifts: a Brexit deal (with all its limitations) and the first delivery of the Covid-19 vaccines.

I understand that many of the poorer countries are not expected to receive these vaccines until 2022. We will not be asked to pay for our injections. May I suggest, however, that we be offered the opportunity of making a voluntary contribution towards providing shelter for our homeless and towards providing more timely access to the vaccines in poorer regions. It would be a gesture of solidarity as we step forward in hope into a brighter new year.

Eamon Fitzpatrick

Strandhill Road, Sligo