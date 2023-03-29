Unwillingness to protect the right to housing is shameful

I write to express my disappointment at the lifting of the eviction ban. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar claimed that lifting the ban later might be worse than doing so now.

Perhaps he was implying that rents and house prices will increase further. Either way, the bottom line is that his Government has shown an unwillingness to intervene for the public good.

They deliberately fail to protect the ultimate human right, which is housing and shelter. It is further evidence of his and his Government’s callousness.

They plod along, apathetic and inert, allowing the manure to hit the fan. There are no repercussions for doing this. The well-off and a right-wing, neoliberal order allow it to happen. This order includes EU institutions and the US, along with their so-called opposites in China and Russia. ​

Alex Endrizzi Kilpedder, Co Wicklow

Outfoxed by the French in an encounter of small margins

After Monday night’s game between Ireland and France, RTÉ’s Tony O’Donoghue asked manager Stephen Kenny why the Irish team has a tendency to concede goals from outside the box. Surely, as with any team, it’s a matter of your opposition thinking outside the box?

Tom Gilsenan Beaumont, Dublin 9

Brilliant Ireland denied by an outstanding goalkeeper

Ireland were brilliant against France. It truly was a fantastic performance. Unfortunately, a French hand denied us again. But we will march on.

Aidan Roddy Cabinteely, Dublin 18

The irresistible combination of believing and achieving

We should never limit our expectations or dreams. Sometimes, however, we need to be reminded of this.

We must avoid getting caught up in the kind of small mindset that can limit our accomplishments.

The simple truth is you can do anything you put your mind to, so dream big, work hard and keep the head. Tell yourself that you can do anything you focus your mind on.

Never give up on your dreams as one day you will achieve them. But if you don’t believe you can achieve your goals, it is very unlikely that you will.

Claire Mulrooney Birr, Co Offaly

We must act now or face the reality of nuclear catastrophe

There is an urgent need to act decisively to avert global nuclear catastrophe. Undeniably, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has inflicted unmitigated suffering with enormous repercussions that reverberate across the world.

In Palestine, Myanmar, Syria, Libya, Ukraine and Yemen – to name only some war-stricken nations – millions of people are still shackled by the manacles of poverty, oppression, detention and dispossession.

The global community must act now to bring peace to communities battered by conflicts and poverty.

Dr Munjed Farid Al Qutob London

Sinn Féin’s mixed messages play into unionist hands

Sarah Carey hit the nail on the head with her article last Saturday (‘It’s a no-brainer to vote for a united Ireland – but only if you live north of the Border, Comment, March 25).

Sinn Féin in opposition in the Republic never tire of portraying the country as a living Hell-on-Earth, scarcely fit for human habitation. Yet in Northern Ireland, they laud the Republic as a veritable Utopia that unionists would only be too lucky to join.

If there ever was a border poll in Northern Ireland, unionist politicians wouldn’t even need to campaign. All they’d have to do is compile a montage of the thousands of hours of footage of southern Sinn Féin politicians telling anyone who’ll listen of how terrible it is to live here.

Patrick Murphy Waterford

You can’t expect tolerance from the utterly intolerant

Gary Abernathy’s article feels a bit like a Trumpian version of a Margaret Atwood work, as he seeks tolerance on both sides (‘Tolerance from all sides is only way US can progress’, Comment, March 28).

We must remember that only one side is forcing mothers to have babies. Then they harass those mothers for seeking to ban the guns that are killing their children.

I wonder if Mr Abernathy aligns with the side that wants children alive or dead?

Pauline Bleach Wolli Creek, Australia