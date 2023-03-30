Ukrainians want peace, so this war has to end now

The mother and relatives of serviceman Anatoliy Yalovskyi mourn in Kyiv on Monday. Photo: Narciso Contreras

RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland piece on Tuesday on the first anniversary of the arrival of Ukrainian refugees in Ireland was instructive.

The reporter asked each of the refugees interviewed: “What do you hope will happen in the future?” One 12-year old boy responded: “I hope the war will end and we will go back to Ukraine. I hope that no one wins or no one loses, like... just peace.”

Neither side is winning – nor can win – this war. There is only death and destruction for Ukrainians, young Russian conscripts and the environment, along with an increase in ethnic tensions – and massive profits for the arms manufacturers.

We can only hope the warmongers on all sides were listening. Talks, not tanks, is the only sensible way forward.

Jim Roche, Irish Anti-War Movement, Dublin 1

State has obligations to those fleeing war – and to tourism

Tourism is an important part of our economy, but we must also be aware of our obligations to Ukrainian refugees.

The rapid rise in the number of people fleeing Vladimir Putin’s “special military operations” in Ukraine has seen many hotels opting to contract rooms to the State.

However, this is having a harmful effect on those who serve tourism, including, hotels, cafes, restaurants, shops, pubs, taxis and jarveys. We cannot let our tourism business be damaged, so we must get tougher on all immigrants other than genuine refugees.

David Ryan, Co Meath

How many more shootings will it take for US to act?

The politicians of the Republican Party in the United States are unusual people.

After the 129th mass shooting since January 1, they still cannot see their way to do something about assault rifle ownership.

Yet the Republicans condemn some unfortunate woman if she even considers having an abortion.

In December 1987, I was one of a party of undertakers to remove nine bodies (including the perpetrator) from a building in Melbourne. The assailant used a sawn-off M1 carbine.

Fortunately for innumerable survivors, he did not know how to use the gun properly. He sprayed hundreds of bullets around a number of floors and almost shot out a reinforced concrete pillar. A truly terrible scenario to witness.

Declan Foley, Melbourne, Australia

State washed its hands of homebuyers in the 1960s

I must agree with your correspondent Robert O’Sullivan (Letters, Irish Independent, March 28). He is quite correct in his assertion that there was a time when the State knew how to house its citizens.

I was employed by Dublin County Council when the authority did more than build houses with its own employed staff – it also provided loans to help buyers when banks would not.

The loans provided by the council and by other local authorities were called SDA (small dwellings acquisition) loans.

On October 23, 1952, the minister for local government was asked to state the number of applications for loans under the Small Dwellings (Acquisition) Acts awaiting at the date on which the increase in interest charges was announced.

His reply was that the information was dealt with by the housing authorities without any reference to his department.

These loans were terminated in the 1960s for persons whose annual income exceeded £832. From that date onwards, the provision of housing was left to the market.

Hugh Duffy, Cleggan, Co Galway

Paul O’Grady was a lot more than a friend to dogs in need

In the course of his TV show For The Love Of Dogs, Paul O’Grady many times proved to be a dog’s best friend. May he rest in peace.

Tom Gilsenan, Beaumont, Dublin 9

Garda motorcycling course is on the right track for us

As A motorcyclist, I would like to congratulate gardaí on introducing the one-day national motorcycle safety course in May. This is excellent proactive policing.

The promotion of this safety course and a vivid description by the motorcyclist Paul Browne of how full protective motorcycle gear including a recommended helmet saved his life was featured on Crimecall.

Within hours of going online, the places were nearly all booked, which demonstrates that most motorcyclists are excellent road users and take safety very seriously.

Aidan Hampson, Artane, Dublin