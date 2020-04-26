| 7.4°C Dublin

Trumping all-comers with the most feeble of excuses

To the long list of inane and inept excuses, eg “the dog ate my homework”, we must surely add “they ask hostile questions”, attributed to one Donald J Trump.

Whatever are we to do for our comedic fix now that Potus (all bow to his magnificence) has decided to forego his almost daily coronavirus “press conference/question time”? To call this intellectual pygmy a moron is an insult to morons.

David Ryan