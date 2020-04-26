Trumping all-comers with the most feeble of excuses

To the long list of inane and inept excuses, eg “the dog ate my homework”, we must surely add “they ask hostile questions”, attributed to one Donald J Trump.

Whatever are we to do for our comedic fix now that Potus (all bow to his magnificence) has decided to forego his almost daily coronavirus “press conference/question time”? To call this intellectual pygmy a moron is an insult to morons.

David Ryan

Co Meath

We need bravery to change the economy for the better

After redeeming a €10.6bn bond we now have warnings that bond markets could turn on Ireland (“Donohoe warns of ‘bond market vigilantes’ driving up borrowing costs”, Irish Independent, April 25), with mixed messages as to borrowing ability and the ability to put in place supports for the business economy and society at large.

There is a need to be brave and take risks with the economy for future generations and not to continue to beggar the nation on a regular cycle.

The payment of a basic social income to all over 25 year olds will solve many of the problems we are going to encounter post pandemic, allowing decreases in public expenditure and increases in economic activity within the economy.

This pandemic has exposed many institutions and areas of public expenditure as highly inefficient, where employees see attendance as work and are without leadership.

When the tide goes out those swimming naked are exposed.

The risk is to trust the citizens and to allow them to make their own decisions as to how they want to live their lives with the State in all facets creating independence rather than nurturing dependency.

Hugh McDermott

Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Prisons should be places the criminals dread – not enjoy

This week a judge jailed two burglars for seven years each and described burglars who prey on the elderly as a virus.

Of course everything he had to say about those who prey on the most vulnerable in our society is correct.

And jailing the two burglars for seven years each would be great if they actually served seven years.

Sentences served by criminals of society barely extend beyond a third of what is ordered by the judge.

What is the point of giving a sentence of seven years when we all know these criminals will not serve even two-thirds of that sentence? It appears the length of sentences ordered by judges are just numbers plucked out of the air to satisfy the victims but bear no similarity to actual time served.

If we are to stem this untouchable attitude of criminals, particularly those classed as minors when in fact they are young adults, we must stop making jails and reform homes a place criminals enjoy, and at the moment that is exactly what they are.

Anthony McGeough

Address with editor

We must unite and protest against the common enemy

As dissident sets in and protests begin popping up worldwide against lockdown measures and governments, the virus laughs at us.

“Bring it on,” the virus screams. “This is what I need. People. In order to survive.”

The only protests we should be having are those against this beast of a virus. And the only way to successfully protest against it, is to refuse it the vehicle it requires in order to have its party. People.

We are the hosts, the buses, the trains if you like.

We are its transport links around parishes, towns, cities and our globe.

It thrives on us, it needs us and it’s screaming at us to give it the ride that it needs.

Refusing this virus its transport link and breaking its voyage is the only way we can manage this beast of a thing.

Right now, without any known treatment or a vaccine, social distancing is the only weapon we have and unfortunately social distancing is here to stay.

We’re in for one long protest but it’s not a protest against ourselves. It’s a protest against a virus that wants to destroy us and our society.

In order to survive, we must commit to band together as one, fight as one and re-imagine this new world as one.

As with everything, a new balance will be found, creative thinking will aid businesses to find ways to survive as we ourselves find ways to fill our days and source new routines and new ways of living.

What was once is gone, but that’s not to say what’s to come can’t be better.

Marie Hanna Curran

Ballinasloe, Co Galway