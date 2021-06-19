Trading schools’ Catholic ethos for  holy grail of money shows what short memories we have​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

I read with interest Anthony O’Leary’s letter concerning compulsory religion in primary schools (‘Catholic Church must end its near monopoly on schools’ – Irish Independent, May 11), which he says has failed.

He believes that most parents regard contraception, gay rights, divorce and cohabitation as civil issues, and have long parted company with church teachings on them.

I can understand why he would reach that conclusion, as “most parents“ will not declare openly their attitude to these topics because they are private matters.

The advocates of a secular society point to the results of the constitutional changes.

Many of those that voted for change did so as a charitable token to their neighbours.

Mr O’Leary is of the opinion that after 100 years, the bishops should surrender the education of the children of the nation to civil authorities

That was the position in Ireland almost 300 years ago when Catholic priests faced death for imparting a Catholic ethos to the children of the nation.

The British government in the person of Prime Minister Walpole, having considered the absence of education, came to the conclusion that the future for education in Ireland was the Charter Schools, which in a 12-hour day, would spend one hour in class, which, according to the charter, was to “rescue the souls of the poor papist children from the dangers of popish superstition and idolatry”.

The pupils were to receive the “most favourable impression of the Established Religion”.

The other 11 hours were to be spent in giving a training that would enable the children to find employment. The Arms of the school were the plough, the spade, the spinning wheel and a bible.

It would appear that the motto of Irish children’s schooling in the future will be a very simple one: “Train very hard so that you can get a job in a FDI and abolish farming to save the planet.”

The full history of these schools is outlined By Kenneth Milne in his book The Charter Schools.

Hugh Duffy

Cleggan, Co Galway

On what verity is word ‘reunification’ founded?

A NEW term has entered the lexicon relating to the prospect of a united Ireland. Both Fine Gael and Sinn Féin have used the word “reunification“ as an intended outcome of any referendum.

On what nebulous historical example is the verity of this word based? Does reunification mean the abolition of the Oireachtas?

As they all trip over themselves trying to catch the imaginary shamrock bouquet, “republican“ parties in the South will want to start thinking further ahead than the next general election.

Lives may depend on it.

Eugene Tannam

Firhouse Dublin 24

Tinkering with market won’t solve housing crisis

INDEPENDENT reports estimate that as much as 40pc of the cost of a new home can be made up of various taxes – Vat, stamp duty, employee and corporate taxes and so on.

Developers are also often forced to provide for development levies and a proportion of social housing in their plans, the costs of which they must then recoup by charging more for the houses they sell on the open market.

The cost of new houses can thus often double at the expense of homebuyers, reducing the numbers of people who can afford to buy.

The net result is reduced house building capacity, reduced supply, unaffordable prices for most potential house buyers, and a huge unmet demand for social and affordable housing.

It is time the Government stopped strangling the life out of house builders and buyers by directly commissioning the building of large numbers of affordable housing units on public lands and renting or selling them at affordable prices to the people who need them most.

Tinkering around at the margins of the market or relying on global hedge funds to increase housing supply has been proven not to work.

If Ireland could build large numbers of affordable public corporation houses in the 1950s and 1960s, why not now?

Frank Schnittger

Blessington

Co Wicklow

Bay by-election political a bellwether for our times

PHILIP Ryan’s report on the latest opinion poll – Sinn Féin up 3pc to 31pc, with Fine Gael down a similar number to 27pc makes for facinating reading ahead of the by-election in Dublin Bay South (‘Sinn Féin holds 31pc of national vote – latest opinion poll’ – Irish Independent, June 16).

The pollster’s analysis breaks it down further when he says “increasingly, the battle between the larger parties is being fought along socio-economic lines”.

Writing in the Irish Times, he says among the professional/managerial class, Fine Gael is the preferred choice of 34pc of the vote compared to 13pc for Sinn Féin. However, among working class voters, the tables are reversed, with Sinn Féin on 42pc and Fine Gael at 22pc.

With the Tánaiste recently advocating tax breaks on remote working for a company whose average Irish salary is said to be around €150,000, it should be no surprise to anyone which side of the fence the FG leader sits on. July 8, the date of the by-election will surely provide some interesting answers on which way the political wind is blowing.

Tom McElligott

Listowel

Co Kerry

Inclusive language and menstruators’ rights

JACKY Stewart takes issue with the use of the word “menstruator” in a letter (‘Why reduce women to their bodily functions?’ – Letters, June 18) reviewing period pants. Yet I can’t imagine why these would be of interest to anyone but those who menstruate. Inclusive language removes the rights of noone but can help many.

Bernie Linnane

Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Searching for the pork in a storm of sausage wars

WITH regard to the protracted “sausage wars”, and possible shortages thereof, due to Brexit row, I am left to wonder: Any pork in a storm?

Tom Gilsenan

Beaumont, Dublin 9

‘We’ were not bailed out – the failed banks were

MR A LEAVY (‘We’ll never know the burden of not taking that bailout’ – Letters, June 17) repeats the mantra that “we (presumably the Irish State) were bailed out”, yet does not even acknowledge the bailout for bondholders in failed Irish banks.

The Irish State and its people were merely a vehicle to facilitate that bailout, a bailout that ran to tens of billions of euro. The funds provided by the EU and ECB to the Irish government were for the purpose of ensuring that we could pay off the European financial institutions that made bad investments. The quote from Jean Claude Juncker regarding these loans supports as much.

In persistently referring to the undoubtedly reckless policies of the Irish political system in the build-up to the crash, and in using irrelevant comparisons with Greece and Argentina, Mr Leavy conspicuously avoids addressing the the fact that the “bailout” was to enable the government to pay back bondholders.

Simon O’Connor

Crumlin, Dublin

Anyone know where

the ‘emergency’ exit is?

I NOTICED that in the first paragraph of the above headline, Nphet was referred to not as the National Public Health Emergency Team but the National Public Health Team.

I hope that the dropping of the key word “emergency” was just an error and doesn’t signify anything more ominous such as Nphet becoming a permanent feature in all our lives.

Not to in any way minimise the carnage Covid-19 has caused, surely at this stage it could no longer be accurately described as an emergency?

Nphet no doubt deserves credit for its role in containing the pandemic in the early days, but its continuing and growing level of influence is surely way beyond their original remit. I can’t be alone in finding the lecturing of Dr Tony Holohan in particular hard to stomach.

So is there a plan to disband Nphet? Or is it to become a permanent fixture, like that other “emergency” measure, the USC (Universal Social Charge)? I seriously hope not!

John O’ Connor,

Killarney, Co Kerry