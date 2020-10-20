The only way to stop spread of Covid is to close borders

'Close the borders, only allow for Irish people coming home indefinitely to fly in, and quarantine. Not a restriction on movement but a mandatory two-week quarantine period'. Stock image

I’m an Irish woman living in Perth, Western Australia, fearful I won’t get home because of the ridiculous handling of Covid in Ireland.

I am not a politician but I think anyone can see the Government’s handle on Covid is questionable.

I understand it is not an easy position for any government to be in, as it is not something anyone thought they would have to deal with in their lifetime. In saying that, I am embarrassed as an Irish woman living abroad to speak about the condition of Ireland, as it should not be the case.

We recently reached a milestone in Western Australia of six months without any community spread of Covid-19. Life is normal here. You almost forget there is such thing as Covid. When I ring home and say this, I’m always asked how. There’s one answer: the borders are closed.

Airports have not been open for everyone and anyone to come in and out of the state.

They say we have an advantage – because Perth is one of the most isolated cities in the world. So should Ireland not ought to have zero cases? It’s an island in the middle of the sea. You can not get a bus or train to Ireland. You cannot hop in your car to get to Ireland. You either have to fly or get the ferry.

Why are our Irish international borders still open? Is the Government so afraid to offend others that it is jeopardising Irish citizens?

Close the borders, only allow for Irish people coming home indefinitely to fly in, and quarantine! Not a restriction on movement but a mandatory two-week quarantine period.

Do not allow holidays abroad as that is not a necessity. Holiday in Ireland. Let the Irish boost their own economy.

When I’m asked how Ireland is doing, I respond with “not so well”, followed by the daily numbers. I get a shocked look. We should not have those numbers.

Sharon Smyth

Perth, Western Australia

No matter what we call them, restrictions are badly needed

“A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” Likewise restrictions.

Irrespective of what the Government chooses to call them, be that Level 5, Level 4 or Level 3, the restrictions still need to be robust enough to deal with the exponential rise in Covid-19 numbers. If the cost of a government climbdown and face-saving exercise for Leo Varadkar is placing us under Level 5-type restrictions but calling them Level 4, then we’ll accept that. At this stage, any action from this government to halt the incessant march of Covid-19 is welcome.

Sinéad Foley Coleman

Gurteen, Co Sligo

Crucial Covid tests are saving many lives before any vaccine

The winner in the race against the Covid-19 virus has got to be the tests. They have kept the number of deaths per day, of those who have tested positive, in single numbers despite the large numbers tested.

They could be described as the pre-vaccine saver of lives. God bless the tests.

Joe Brophy

Dublin 14

Fungie’s story shows why we must protect our wildlife

For nearly 30 years, seeing Fungie has been an essential part of our family summer holidays in Kerry. Seeing a wild animal at close range in its natural habitat is a profoundly moving experience.

Fungie has brought immense joy to generations of visitors who have come to see him and he has provided significant local employment over many decades.

His recent absence touches all who love the spiritual beauty of the wild, and emphasises how important it is for us to protect this very precious resource. And as for Fungie himself, well, ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís.

Chris Fitzpatrick

Dublin 6

Varadkar got it all wrong by not listening to Nphet advice

Ireland would need an “army” of contact tracers to track down the close associates of everyone now becoming infected with Covid-19, the Tánaiste told the Dáil last week.

Perhaps Leo Varadkar should have listened to the advice of Nphet before. It might now be time for him to dig out his stethoscope once again to win some brownie points.

Seamus McLoughlin

Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim

Trump like a child throwing his regular temper tantrums

I have no medical qualification but the more I see of Donald Trump, the more I see him as a classic case of arrested emotional development. Though aged 74, he has the emotional development of a child who, if he does not get his own way, will stamp his foot and throw a tantrum.

Brendan Casserly

Bishopstown, Cork