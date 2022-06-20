The Junior Cycle was full of surprises – and even a bit of craic

I am writing this on the day after my last Junior Cycle exam, the first official day of my summer holidays. I think any candidate would agree it has been a tiring but rewarding few days.

As third years of 2022, we were the guinea pigs – the first to sit these new exams.

I found them very interesting, with the classroom-based assessments in 2nd year (where we completed a task such as writing a weather report or doing an oral presentation in French) and doing mocks in February, which were good guides for how to approach them in June.

It certainly has been a journey, with immense craic along the way.

It was very difficult to predict the genuine format of the exams as there were only sample papers to go off. That was a little tedious at times as I found the schools were not given much direction.

Often the answers given to questions about the June exams were uncertain. However, this experience really gave me a chance to realise that I can only ever do my best.

Finally, on Wednesday, June 8, we started our exams with English and religion. I found it a very relaxed environment where the most important thing was to answer the questions to the best of my ability. I found the questions often not quite straightforward – some felt like doing riddles – but I broke them down into pieces and overall they were doable.

I found at times that I would have liked to express more of my knowledge – that the questions did not allow me that – but I believe that the information I did give was still very effective.

And as I walked out the door of my last exam, thanking the superintendent, my heart raced with excitement as I realised that my Junior Cycle journey had come to an end. And what another wonderful journey I have to come.

Bláthnaid Fitzgerald Smith (age 15)

Dublin 9

Time for Ireland to put an end to national blood sports

I’m delighted to hear that Mexico City has permanently banned bullfighting. The largest bullring in the world is now set to close its doors to one of the worst forms of animal cruelty.

This represents another milestone in the global battle against blood sports.

Unfortunately the downside of human nature still prevails elsewhere: bulls continue to be tortured and stabbed to death in arenas to thunderous applause, bears are ripped apart by dogs in parts of Afghanistan, and animals are doused in petrol and ignited in so-called fiestas in Iberia, or thrown alive from high buildings to amuse onlookers.

Ireland doesn’t have bullfighting or bear baiting, but we do have our national blood sports of hare coursing and fox hunting.

Ireland is one of only a handful of countries that permit hare coursing, a dubious honour we share with Pakistan, where the “sport” is supervised by AK-47-wielding heavies who cater for security.

Unarmed gardaí are on hand to safeguard coursing venues here, but the action inside is the same: hares dodging death for human amusement, and getting mauled, forcibly struck, or tossed about like rag dolls in the process.

Our foxes don’t have to face a matador with a cape and sword, but they have to fight to stay alive when a pack of baying hounds are set on their trail.

Nobody shouts “ole” when a fox is cornered at the end of a long chase, having collapsed from exhaustion.

Ireland led the world with the smoking ban. We should do the same on blood sports by allowing the fox and the hare to run free in the countryside, as nature intended.

John Fitzgerald

Callan, Co Kilkenny

Liberal feminists are not as dangerous as ‘Team Crazy’

Eric Conway is right when he says “the use of intemperate and emotive language is very dangerous” particularly with regard to Catholic members of the United States Supreme Court (‘Catholic organisations under attack in the US’, Letters, June 18).

Given that the former vice-president of the US, a staunch pro-life advocate, came within 40 feet of being killed during the January 6 riot, spurred on by the actions of Trump and his ‘Team Crazy’ is it not a bit rich to be criticising the “liberal/feminist” establishment of anti-Catholic prejudice?

Tom McElligott

Listowel, Co Kerry

Nothing beats curling up with a coffee and a Buck

After reading Terence Killeen’s article (‘On the monumental rewards to be found in Ulysses’, Review, June 11), I really must try and give this famous book a go. I love to relax and read with my scone and coffee.

So, like Buck Mulligan: “I will slit my steaming scone in two and plaster butter over its smoking pith.” Magic words.

Brian Mc Devitt

Glenties, Co Donegal