The Famine: never again?

Sir - I wholeheartedly agreed with Eilis O'Hanlon's article in your paper last week where she said The Hunger -the RTÉ show about the Great Famine - "washed over the senses rather than engaging the intellect".

I would go further and say the show presented a sanitised version of the Famine. Mention was made of Sir Charles Trevelyan but his full quote was absent, in which he stated: "God sent the Famine to punish the Irish and we should do nothing to mitigate God's will."

The Famine was not just an Irish happening. Scotland was equally affected - but the Scottish landlords, led by the Mathesons (a Hong Kong banking family), provided food for their tenants - unlike their counterparts from Ireland who were living it up in London.

The story of Irish landlords is nicely illustrated by the fate of the inhabitants of the townland of Ballykilcline near Strokestown. The land in that area was owned by the Crown and leased to Denis Mahon. The tenants refused to pay Mahon's increased rents and there were wholesale evictions.

Guinness Mahon, a new company specialising in economic advice to landlords, then entered the scene. Their advice was that instead of paying Poor Law Cess (local tax) of approximately £5 per year per head to support the poorhouse, a one-off payment of £4 10s be made - the cost per person of transporting the 1,490 people evicted to the US and Canada via Liverpool. Thus condemned, the evicted first walked along the Royal Canal all the way to Dublin to take ship for Liverpool. On their arrival, the city opened up old sewers where they could await their ships.

Four ships were engaged for the transport, each worse than the last. Take, for example, the 496 souls who departed on the ship Virginius. During the voyage, 158 died at sea and on their arrival in Canada at Gross Isle outside Quebec, only six were able to disembark without assistance. The rest were described as "ghastly yellow looking spectres".

This was the reality of the Famine.

Our friends on RTÉ mentioned soup kitchens - but failed to mention that outside Collins Barracks a 300 gallon soup boiler with hundreds of small bowls attached by chains was set up, and the Lord Lieutenant and all the rest of Dublin elite including earls and generals paid five shillings to watch the paupers drink their soup.

Never again?

Today, we live in a country which prides itself as a world leader in terms of GDP growth. But just 173 years later and a short stroll across the Liffey, still the monks of Merchants Quay feed hundreds every day of the week.

Hugh Duffy,

Cleggan, Co Galway

Ryan's show a welcome antidote

Sir - It was with huge sadness that I read Rodney Edwards' article in the Sunday Independent last week.

The wonderful programme that was and is The Late Late Toy Show has brought so much joy and happiness to so many children, and indeed adults, over many years.

In my humble opinion the present host, Ryan Tubridy, has brought the show to its pinnacle through his quirky, childlike humour. He "gets" kids and their "stuff", as he would say himself. This year the show helped to raise a huge amount of money for charitable causes throughout the country.

The criticism is coming from an anti-vaccine group who are accusing the host of using children to promote a certain vaccine. These are, largely, the same people who are against mask wearing and other Covid restrictions. They pollute social media platforms with their unsubstantiated conspiracy theories - to which, thankfully, most of us give little notice.

I thank you Ryan for a great show. I thank you for bringing so much joy to our bruised and battered population and I ask you to ignore the killjoys and keyboard heroes and start planning next year's show.

Finally, thank you for getting myself and my long-suffering wife through the past year with your excellent morning radio show. Ar aghaidh leat Ryan.

Pat Burke Walsh,

Ballymoney, Gorey

Driven to despair by Brexit changes

Sir - After Brexit we will be one of the few countries in the EU, along with Cyprus and Malta, that drive on the left side of the road. How long will that last for?

Imagine at the Border when we have to change lanes, as if things are not bad enough already.

Damian Harford,

Navan, Co Meath

An open invitation to Liam MacCarthy

Dear Liam - I last wrote to you in August of 2017 inviting you to the Déise, but unfortunately, you decided to travel to Galway. No hard feelings Liam, we don't hold a grudge down here.

This year, Liam, you have the choice of Waterford or Limerick. I've nothing against Limerick, but weren't you there a couple of years ago? I'm sure you had a great time but probably had a few scares. I hope you weren't used as a sandbag when the Shannon burst, or manhandled during UL Freshers' week.

That type of thing would not happen here, Liam, I give you my word. And in the interests of hurling, you might think of us.

Sure Tipperary and even Limerick themselves are giving us a hand. Liam Cahill, a fine Tipp man, took the helm this year and whatever he is feeding the hurlers, it's doing the trick. I did hear rumours about blaas filled with sausages, pudding and egg, but I don't know if there's any truth in that. It might just be put out there to annoy the Limerick lads, who I hear are on a diet of muesli and skimmed milk.

Limerick must be thanked, too. In 1994 a certain Mr & Mrs de Búrca travelled from Limerick to Clashmore in Waterford. Fair play to them, they brought us the greatest gift of all in young Tadhg. Thank you Limerick. You are a lady.

In 2017 John Mullane said he would ride a horse naked down the Quay if Waterford won. I'd say he is on for that again in 2020. So Liam, you can play your part in that.

You'll have to make up your own mind. I'll close by saying come to the Déise, where you will be treated like a fine piece of crystal - absolutely priceless.

See you soon.

Ann Navin,

Stradbally, Co Waterford

Plain sailing with a Covid passport

Sir - The need for immunisation passports is, I feel, a necessity.

When in 1957 I joined my first ship, the SS Irish Cedar, I had to hand my seaman's discharge book and my immunisation passport to the captain. This was compulsory for all seamen signing on a ship. Your immunisation passport had a record of all vaccinations. If this passport was not in order, you would be refused shore leave in foreign ports.

This never happened because the captain made sure all his crew's immunisation passports were up to date and correct.

So it would be very helpful if we were to introduce a passport with a record of immunisation shots to help medics treat patients. If people fell ill on holiday - and many are looking forward to their holidays - then having to get in touch with GPs back home could prove troublesome.

But for now, and with Christmas coming, I would like to congratulate all who are keeping us safe. My only friendly advice is if we get into stormy waters after Christmas, 'keep her head up to the wind'.

John Molloy,

William Street, Waterford

Hurling rules just don't pass muster

Sir - The back-pass rule change made by Fifa and referred to by Conor O'Donovan last Sunday eradicated a tactic from the 'beautiful game' that slowed down the action - and, when used repeatedly by a goalkeeper and defenders, had become an object of derision.

The hand pass in hurling is one of the 100-plus skills of the game identified by Christy Ring. When the rule governing any one of them is repeatedly breached with impunity, it devalues the entire skill-set and detracts from this magical game.

Bernie Moloney,

Emly, Co Tipperary

Fairytale debate is now a nightmare

Sir - Those who feel "offended" because of a few words in the magnificent song Fairytale of New York are welcome to jump around feigning distress every time it's played on radio and TV.

The lyrics, as sung by Kirsty and Shane, involve the powerful language of the desperate outcasts of this world who express their sorrow in this way every day of their lives.

Any perceived "offending" words belong to all who believe in honesty and freedom of speech. Song-writing and lyrics lay no claim to being deliberately demeaning in their content.

No 'outraged' community has the right to censor language just because it plays into their self-pitying and shrill narrative.

Robert Sullivan,

Bantry, Co Cork

Starship enterprise is doomed to fail

Sir - The current SpaceX's Starship prototype exploded in a ball of fire, which might symbolise Elon Musk's plan to send people to Mars - planned for around 2024. Many of the ancient cultures knew Mars as the red planet and it was named after the gods of fire, but it is hoped that the first landing with people won't end in flames.

The wish to travel to other planets and live there is understandable, but may be very difficult to achieve.

Mr Musk might be better off devoting his resources to rescuing Earth and letting someone from the next century develop the technology. Maybe I'm a coward, but I'm not going to Mars until they sort out that minor problem of landing the rocket.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

Time to blow the whistle on VAR

Sir - I was surprised and disappointed to read in Eamonn Sweeney's Hold the Back Page that he was in favour of VAR.

Surely not? I always thought he was an old fogey like the rest of the anti-VAR brigade.

Aidan O'Connor,

Dungarvan, Co Waterford

Social media is spreading chaos

Sir - There is little doubt that much of what we read on social media is an outpouring of profound ignorance masquerading as comment and debate.

However, many of those who dip into these sites (including myself) will find ourselves drawn to some of the more bizarre posts - if only to correct what we see as plain nonsense.

That said, there is another side to social media that is anything but a bit of diversion.

There are professional outfits who employ social media to great effect, including distorted 'information' or propaganda.

These include some political parties with dubious agendas and individuals whose main goal in life is to create an atmosphere of chaos and anarchy.

So-called advice or information on the question of vaccines and vaccination should be studiously avoided - and indeed deleted unless they are from an authoritative source.

They have nothing to offer but confusion. We must always look out for the safety of children and the easily led.

The main players on the internet seem, for whatever reason, reluctant to police their platforms.

It's disheartening, to say the least.

Niall Ginty,

Killester, Dublin 5

UL cash splurged as others crave justice

Sir - The University of Limerick (UL) spent more than €1.4m on four advisers and external consultants over the past five years as it looked to overcome governance and HR issues, according to Wayne O'Connor in the Sunday Independent last week. There are other reports of excessive, indulgent spending that are simply staggering.

The third-level sector, for the first time in the State's history, has a dedicated ministry. Simon Harris wants to give universities more freedom over their affairs but says that must go hand-in-hand with greater accountability, going so far as to say he would introduce legislation next year to overhaul governance of the higher education sector.

Let us not forget that the lives, livelihoods, health and welfare of countless individuals have been fodder to the mill of a broken system and while UL spent lavishly on external consultants and luxuries, it refused to engage with the real issue - the people involved.

And where is the value for that money spent on consultants' fees when nothing has fundamentally changed and people are still left feeling humiliated and craving justice?

Ellen Ni hÉilidhe,

Charleville, Cork

Cancer services are now a top priority

Sir - The HSE head of cancer control Dr Risteárd Ó Laoide told an Oireachtas Committee on Health in recent days that, because of major disruption to cancer services caused by the pandemic, potentially up to 2,000 cancer cases could be missed.

He also said that he hoped many of these could be detected in the coming weeks.

However, as a spokesperson for the Irish Cancer Society said people have symptoms but are "unable to get a timely test to find out what it is wrong''.

This is the reality for thousands of people waiting for a diagnosis in Ireland today. It is a terrible situation to find oneself in, and it is vitally important that these waiting lists are addressed as a matter of the utmost urgency in the coming weeks.

Of course the pandemic has caused massive disruption, but it would be ironic that in dealing with it we put other potential health threats on the long finger.

With a vaccine on the horizon it gives great hope that we are about to turn the corner and that normal cancer services can be resumed.

Tom Towey,

Cloonacool, Co Sligo

Contempt for our nurses is sickening

Sir - My oldest child is an engineer in the US. The work is hard, but rewarding - you could say they have a successful career. By contrast my youngest is an occupational therapist and their day is spent helping others. It was only in listening to them recount what a typical day entailed that I fully understood their work.

To explain it, I must use an old and not often used term anymore - they have a vocation. For it is a vocation, to get up every day and work to improve the life of a stranger.

Most of us have a job to help pay our way, in a lot of cases to further a career, to be ambitious, to gain something for ourselves. For healthcare workers this ambition is replaced with empathy. To strive to help another complete stranger and make their life better.

But care workers and nurses have lives to live and bills to pay, too. And so it is in light of the actions of this Government that I am sickened and angered, that they, with their fat pay checks, gold-plated pensions and exorbitant expenses should try to deprive young nurses of a wage - now above all times when they stand in the trenches protecting those we love from a killer virus.

The politicians' contempt for us is astounding. They have no fear of scandal or ridicule, they know the 'little people' will vent their anger, the media will make a fuss, it will all blow over and they can continue with their cronyism. Have they no scruples, morals or honour?

Joseph McCloskey,

Killybegs, Co Donegal