The dark, dark episode from Ireland’s history that underpins our 'love affair' with property

I read Charlie Weston’s piece on a decade of surging house prices (‘Ireland has EU’s highest housing cost after 10 years of surging prices,’ Irish Independent, December 11) beside Caroline O’Doherty, who wrote of the “love affair with detached homes” (‘Detached homes still dominate the property choices for homeowners,’ Irish Independent, December 11). My conclusion is Irish people will pay over the odds to own their home and garden, differing from the rest of Europe.

I then read John Connell’s piece on RTÉ’s The Hunger (‘The quietness arising from the skeletons around the table still pervades our land,’ Irish Independent, December 4).

He speaks of “the quietness”. That we are, and always will be, missing people. He also shows we are only a few generations away from it, his father warning him “the dead are all around us” as they dug.

What hit me most was him writing of houses after the Famine “razed from the map”. On official documents, Ireland forgets. In our families, we remember.

Is it any wonder, when a country goes through such a stark depopulation, that the goal of the survivors’ descendants is to own their own home and garden? That we seek to make good on our survival by building a home for ourselves? That this need passes down the generations, driving us to stand on our own two feet, in our own house, on our own land?

Colm Flaherty

Ballinasloe, Co Galway

A Christmas like no other ... for most tragic reason

THIS year, we are told we will have a Christmas like no other, probably true but there are some things that won’t change. One in particular is the sale of cheap alcohol in supermarkets.

Ten years ago my family experienced a Christmas like no other: it was our first Christmas without our son David who sadly died by suicide after attending a house party where alcohol was freely available. It states on his death certificate that alcohol was a contributing factor in his death.

David had just turned 19. Since his death, my wife and I campaigned for change in the laws regarding the price, availability and promotion of alcohol.

While some progress has been made, the law surrounding minimum unit pricing has not been implemented. This law would prevent the strongest, cheapest alcohol from being sold at ridiculously low prices by the supermarkets and other outlets

It won’t stop alcohol abuse but minimum unit pricing would contribute to the reduction of alcohol consumption. Covid has contributed to the increase in home drinking which can only add to the already high incidence of domestic abuse and all the dangers associated with unsupervised house parties. I would ask the minister to continue the good work of the Public Health Alcohol Act 2018 and enact the act for minimum unit pricing now.

John Higgins

Ballina, Co Mayo

Here’s an exit deal Boris failed to prepare earlier

IT LOOKS like Boris Johnson oven- ready deal is turning into a recipe for the Great British Break Off.

Colm O’Fatharta

Rathgar, Dublin 6

EU must challenge states undermining core values

A NO-DEAL Brexit could have far-reaching consequences for the union as well as for the UK.

That the UK will leave without agreement is looking more likely.

What happens to them will influence member states within the EU and may see some countries, like Poland and Hungary, question their allegiance and whether or not they will stay or be allowed to stay.

This is an issue that could tax the European Parliament and its president.

Both countries could veto a stimulus package of €1.2 trillion proposed by the EU Parliament and that could have devastating consequences for all 27 member countries. Sadly, we have seen over the last decade the resurgence of radical left- and right-wing parties, all with their own specific agendas.

In Poland the Law and Justice party, which is a bit of a misnomer given its attempts to undermine the judicial system, is a case in point.

Its brand of populist nationalism and its attempts to influence the media, judiciary and other institutions, with its anti-LGBT rhetoric, is contrary to the values of the EU. Some in the media in Poland see Brussels’ powers as arbitrary and forcing a liberal ideology on them, though a recent poll shows that the Polish citizenry have no desire to leave the EU.

That Hungary, which has a similar brand of nationalist ideology, would attempt to veto the stimulus package that could result in both countries losing out to the tune of €180bn is a brand of political suicide.

The EU must challenge countries and their political leaders who want to undermine its core values.

Christy Galligan

Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Read More

RIP Barbara Windsor: Calling time on a legend

RIP Barbara Windsor who sadly could not carry on any longer.

As EastEnders’ Peggy Mitchell she brought much entertainment to millions, including my own late mum who was a big fan of the goings-on in Albert Square and the Queen Vic where Peggy has now permanently had to

“get out” of her pub.

John Williams

Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Questions that death penalty system raises

FOLLOWING another high-profile and senseless killing, of prisoner Brandon Bernard by the Trump administration on Thursday night after the US Supreme Court denied a last-minute request to delay his execution, I hope some of your more conservative writers reflect a little more on the real meaning of life over Christmas.

Bernard was indicted for a role in the 1999 killings of a couple whose bodies he burned in the trunk of their car.

He directed his last words to the family of the couple he killed. “I’m sorry,” he said. “That’s the only words that I can say that completely capture how I feel now and how I felt that day.”

Bernard was only 18 when the crime occurred. He was killed by lethal injection, and pronounced dead at 9.27pm local time at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The US Supreme Court justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan dissented in the decision not to delay Bernard’s killing.

Being anti-abortion does not mean one loses all sense of what is wrong in other areas of human life.

Tom McElligott

Listowel, Co Kerry

So that’ll be one trade deal to take away…

THE minutiae of the menu partaken of by Ursula von der Leyen and Boris Johnson was about the extent of the detail we gleaned from their “lively and interesting” Brussels dinner meeting.

Even those specifics didn’t seem to indicate that there was a choice on the menu. A case of ‘take it or leave it’, I guess, suitably in tune with the mindset of the two principals.

Michael Gannon

Kilkenny

Work of charities didn’t stop during the pandemic

AS WE come to the end of such a difficult year, there seems to be light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel with the arrival of tested vaccines.

However, we here at the Children’s Grief Centre anticipate that the knock-on effects of this pandemic are only starting to be seen, especially among the children and parents that we deal with daily.

The break-up of a family or loss of a loved one is devastating for a child, no matter when it happens, but the Covid-19 restrictions have led to a surge in calls from parents at a loss as to how to help their children process grief.



People have a need to remember a loved one, talk about them. We provide that space to talk. We have managed to stay open amid so many restrictions. It hasn’t been easy. Most of our fundraising had to be scaled down in 2020, but this hasn’t dented our ambitions. We look forward to returning to some form of normality in 2021, and would be delighted to hear from anyone via our website: www.childrensgriefcentre.ie.

Helen Culhane

Director, Children’s Grief Centre, Ashbourne Avenue, Limerick