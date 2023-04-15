‘Swiss grannies’ case raises grim possibility that our access to democratic rights could be blocked

Two of the Swiss climate-action women at the European Court of Human Rights last month. Photo: Miriam Kunzli/Greenpeace

Caroline O’Doherty has done us a service by highlighting Ireland’s intervention in the case of the “Swiss grannies” (‘Government defends taking on group of Swiss grannies in legal battle over climate change threat’, Irish Independent, April 11)

Our Government was forensic in marshalling the arguments against allowing the courts to interfere in climate issues. These very issues should be confined to the democratic process.

The Irish presentation in the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights argued against legal challenges being taken against a government’s alleged failures to take sufficient action.

It argued that such an action “seeks to bypass the democratic process through which climate action must take place if it is to be legitimate and effective”.

The submission states: “As the preamble to the Convention recognises, effective political democracy is one of the foundations on which the fundamental freedoms in the convention are maintained.”

Noting that the issue of climate change is “one of the most complex challenges facing states”, the submission added: “It follows that it is necessary for climate action to enjoy democratic legitimacy.

“Indeed, because climate action depends on the contribution not only of the Government, but also the private sector and communities and citizens more broadly, it will only be effective with democratic support.”

This “democratic process” was the Citizens’ Assembly’s principal recommendation: “A series of changes to the Constitution to ensure people have a right to a clean, healthy, and safe environment.”

Then-Supreme Court Chief Justice Frank Clarke made the same point in our “Climate Case Ireland” judgment of July 2020. This judgment struck down the Government’s first National Mitigation Plan and focused on this issue.

In 2018, Justice Max Barrett of the High Court had, while refusing our challenge to the Dublin Airport Runway extension, nonetheless ruled that the court recognised the “personal constitutional right to an environment that is consistent with the dignity and wellbeing of citizens at large”.

He wrote that such an “indispensable existential right” arose from the Constitution.

Justice Clarke ruled that this definition was “impermissibly vague”. He concluded that “an ill-defined right to a healthy environment is either superfluous or lacking in precision and I would not suggest that a right as so described can be derived from the Constitution”.

If our Government’s dramatic public support for democratic legitimacy in the Grand Chamber is genuine – and they really wish to close off our routes through the courts – there should be an upshot.

Their arguments reinforce the need to bring forward a referendum on the right to an environment.

Otherwise, we will be left with no access to justice – and no access to our democratic rights.

Tony Lowes Friends of Irish Environment Eyeries, Beara, Co Cork

Presidents Higgins and Biden were a fine double act

Watching the two presidents in the garden at the Áras, I had visions of Michael D. Higgins crooning to Joe Biden: “Ring, ring, ring, you can ring my bell.”

Tom Gilsenan Beaumont, Dublin 9

Foster fails to read the room with ‘hate’ remark

Arlene Foster says she believes US president Joe Biden “hates” the United Kingdom.

Come on Arlene, you can’t be serious. Maybe you could have said something along the lines of “he doesn’t really care about the UK that much”. At least tt might have had more civility and charm to it.

Aidan Roddy Cabinteely, Dublin 18

​Westminster must step in and fix Stormont impasse

Could someone please answer the following simple question. Whose idea was it to impose on Stormont a rule that any one political party, by the simple means of declaring they will not attend the assembly, can prevent the assembly from meeting?

As we all know, this has paralysed the political system.

If this is a reasonable rule, then why not apply it at Westminster? Westminster imposed it, Westminster should get rid of it.

Brendan Casserly Bishopstown, Cork

Good food, great culture – Belfast is special in spring

The walk from Belfast City Hall to the Titanic Visitors’ Centre on a spring day is a real gem.

Various forms of thirst (or hunger) are catered for along the way. The “Belfast brew” tea in the Dock Cafe, which is located a small distance from the Titanic Centre, is nice enough to drink black.

It’s a little harder to find, but the cafe at the front of the Odyssey, just off from the cinema on the first floor, does a neat cup of strong coffee. The city view from the massive glass windows is simply stunning on a bright day.

The Morning Star Bar, up an alleyway between High Street and Ann Street, does a cracking “dinner plate” for £6.95 (€7.90). For the spiritual among us, St George’s Church is open most weekdays.

The old church, with its massive circular stone pillars, is just across from the city’s landmark Albert Memorial Clock. It is a peaceful oasis and free of charge to enter. People have been praying here for nearly 1,000 years.

Once upon a time, it is likely that the site probably represented the lowest safe fording point on the Farset River, from which Belfast is believed to take its name.

The High Court, opposite St George’s, is a place where all sorts of Troubles-related trials have played out.

But as one lights a candle at St George’s, it is wonderful to remember the Good Friday Agreement in its fullest form.

The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

James Hardy Martinez Avenue, Belfast

We must urge peace to prevent nuclear disaster

Readers of a certain age may be unaware of the Doomsday Clock. It was created by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in 1947, a grouping founded by Albert Einstein and the scientists who created the first atomic weapons.

It is a universally recognised indicator of the world’s vulnerability to global catastrophe caused by manmade technologies.

The clock refers to midnight as apocalypse. Largely because of the mounting dangers posed by the war in Ukraine, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists recently moved the hands of the Doomsday Clock forward to 90 seconds to midnight. This is the closest to global catastrophe it has ever been.

With missiles having recently hit a radioactive waste site in Kyiv, the call for Ireland to act on its constitutional obligation to be a peacemaker has never been so urgent.

Elizabeth Cullen Thomastown, Co Kildare

Gaelic football is in denial about how far it has fallen

Martin Breheny deserves praise for his excellent article about the current state of Gaelic football (‘Weep for football – it’s now firmly in grip of robots’, Irish Independent, April 12).

His analysis of the Connacht quarter-final between Mayo and Roscommon makes for grim reading. Did these players ever hear of the “modh díreach”? Simply explained, this is direct ball which avoids all the useless handpassing and ridiculous solo running up blind alleys – all of which too often ends in a free kick.

This is not the “Hail Mary” ball so beloved by some GAA commentators. This is real Gaelic football. Take a look at Dublin’s two goals against Derry, both of which were from high, accurate long kicks.

Nobody in rugby or soccer talks about Hail Mary kicks. One is also amused at the other euphemisms employed by GAA media. A dull, boring game with a tight finish is somehow “pulsating”. Constant fouling and diving are described as the “black arts”, while people who are sick of modern football are referred to as “purists” .

Martin Breheny calls the modern game as it is: dull, boring and safe, with players who are afraid to make a mistake in case they give the ball away.

Referees have enough to do without having to consider more rules. The soccer model does not sit well with Gaelic football. With that in mind, have a look at some of women’s football. The recent match between Kerry and Dublin provided a blueprint for how Gaelic football should be played.

Michael Enright Swords, Co Dublin