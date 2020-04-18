Strategic recovery plan plea

Sir - Ireland finds itself in an unprecedented crisis. Just three months ago, we were an open economy at the centre of the world - now getting a pint of milk is a major expedition.

The economic fallout of Covid-19 will be catastrophic if our road to recovery is not clearly mapped out and planned for.

One thing this crisis has taught us is that there are many workers who can comfortably work from home. And this we realised overnight - so imagine what could be achieved if planned supports were put in place for these workers? There is an advantage to businesses who would need less office space with massive spin-offs for the housing crisis, with future construction efforts being directed towards building domestic dwellings.

Though the talk in the US is about lifting restrictions (even though they are still in the claws of Covid-19), Ireland's success in coordinating containment measures at home and within the broader EU context will also determine the timing and impact of any recovery plan here.

We need to strategically plan the recovery. The economy will only slowly pick up pace - all on a step-by-step basis - before it gets back on a growth path.

With good planning, this could help us make the twin transition towards a greener and more digital society - which in turn would create a stronger and more sustainable future for us all.

Something positive can emerge from these dark days, but only if we work towards it. It will not fall into our lap.

Now all we need is a credible and sincere Government to implement our social and economic recovery.

Killian Brennan,

Malahide Road, Dublin 17

Tuning in to voice of Irish sport

Sir — Dermot Crowe’s piece on the iconic Michael O’Hehir last Sunday was read with great interest and sentiment — the commentator’s work on the GAA, horse-racing and the funeral of JFK is unforgettable.

Your piece included a reference to the early foul on Mickey O’Sullivan in the 1975 All-Ireland Football Final, finishing: “He’s well and truly looked after now”.

It’s the best description I ever heard of what was, by general consensus, a brutal short-arm tackle to the head.

Sean Seartan,

Shanakiel, Cork city

Unknown story of Churchill’s stay

Sir — in your property section last week I read Knockdrin Castle owner Ferdinand von Prondzynski’s claim that Winston Churchill stayed alone at his Co Westmeath castle for three months during the War of Independence. It is remarkable that this lengthy period of Irish residence on the part of Churchill is unmentioned in Lord Bew’s authoritative Churchill and Ireland (2016).

It was illuminating to hear former university vice-chancellor Professor von Prondzynski tell the tale of a British cabinet minister (as Churchill was during the whole of this period) staying on his own in an Irish castle for three months during the War of Independence.

Even more amazing is the fact that Churchill was not only a minister — but was closely involved in security policy in Ireland and therefore a potential target for the IRA at the time.

CDC Armstrong,

Donegall Rd, Belfast

Angelus should ring alarm bells with RTE

Sir — As I was waiting for the main RTE television news a week last Friday, what comes on my screen at 6pm? Only the Angelus — as per any other ordinary day.

But of course, this was not an ordinary day. It was in fact Good Friday.

Surely somebody in RTE — the “national broadcaster” — must be aware that there is no bell-ringing, not even of the Angelus, in Roman Catholic churches, worldwide, on Good Friday.

Tom Kirby,

Ballincollig, Co Cork

It’s patriotic to dish up more potatoes

Sir — As an incorrigible potato eater, I’m delighted that Ireland’s love affair with the versatile spud has been rekindled during this awful pandemic.

Due to the fast pace of modern life, much of the food we now eat is processed and microwave compatible. All that has now changed as we have time to enjoy preparing meals with the finest Irish ingredients.

When I was growing up, potatoes were served every day in some form. My mother regularly sent me across the street to Tom Galvin’s greengrocery, where a fresh fragrance wafted out the door.

The genial Tom was very proud of his potatoes. They included the early maturing russet red Rooster, the second early maturing white-skinned Queen, the late maturing creamed-skin Golden Wonder and the pink-skinned Kerr’s Pink. “How’re the spuds this year, Tom?” I’d respectfully ask. “Balls of flour, Billy boy, balls of flour, the best in Ireland,” was his standard reply.

The Irish potato is a natural source of fibre and potassium, salt-free, low in sugar and without fat. In fact, the Irish spud complements any healthy diet plan and packs a nutritional punch. It’s always the dependable full back on my dinner menu. Noodles, pizza, rice, spaghetti, pasta and couscous rarely play senior football on my plate.

So, let’s buy Irish ingredients and serve up tasty spud-based dishes like shepherd’s pie, beef stew, bangers and mash, potato salad, fish and chips, bacon and cabbage, baked potatoes with steak and steamed potatoes with roast chicken. Consider it a small patriotic gesture.

Billy Ryle,

Tralee, Co Kerry

Kelly should stop peddling populism

Sir — It is exasperating and wearisome in the extreme to observe Alan Kelly peddle the politics of populism and opportunism at his first Dail meeting since becoming leader of the Labour Party where he called for a €1,000 solidarity bonus for healthcare workers to be paid on May 1 (otherwise known as Labour Day).

To implement this factional idea would seriously damage the character and attitude of our battle against coronavirus which, to date, has been almost entirely devoid of dissension and acrimony at all levels in our society, our institutions and in our workforce.

Firstly, what is the definition of a ‘healthcare worker’ in this unprecedented situation? For instance, are all employees in the HSE healthcare workers. Likewise, are Defence Forces cadets involved in contact tracing or Aer Lingus flight crews involved in the logistics of transporting PPE healthcare workers?

On a wider basis, are the people who attend the checkout tills in our supermarkets and who are at risk from every shopper not to be included in this ‘show’ of solidarity? And in an overall sense, how does the principle of ‘we are all in this together’ fit with a focus on one, albeit arguably the most critical, constituency in this war?

Mr Kelly has the opportunity imminently to demonstrate some substantive solidarity by taking his party into coalition government where he can contribute in a lasting and meaningful way to healthcare workers and to all those on whom society is so dependant during this arduous and stressful time.

Michael Gannon,

St Thomas’ Sq, Kilkenny

Concert hall could host more history

Sir – It was recently reported that, in order to facilitate social distancing, the business committee of Dail Eireann had decided to use the Convention Centre as the venue for the election of a new Taoiseach.

Personally, I feel that the National Concert Hall would be a more appropriate setting as it was in this same building, after the Treaty debates some 98 years ago, that Collins and de Valera went their separate ways. As Fine Gael and Fianna Fail finally ‘bury the hatchet’, would it not be fitting that this great rapprochement in Irish political life should happen under the same roof?

And perhaps the price tag might well be less than the reported €160,000 fee!

John O’Donovan,

Ballon, Co Carlow

Tack to left hasn’t helped FF and FG

Sir — Eoghan Harris is incorrect to suggest that FF and FG would benefit from adopting left-wing policies. They have been pursuing this strategy for the last 5-10 years, and it has gained them no new voters while they have lost previously loyal voters. Imitating other parties’ policies is futile as so-inclined voters will prefer the full-fat version.

The Tory Party, under the relatively left Edward Heath, lost three out of four elections, while under Thatcher, it won three in a row. If FF and FG want to prosper, they are going to have to lead a radical right government, and to persuade floating voters of this course of leadership.

John Kelly,

Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Cruel to make the elderly ‘cocoon’

Sir — I don’t think the authorities who’ve told older people to ‘cocoon’ really know what they are asking.

For older people to be shut away indoors for weeks on end is not only unnatural, it’s inhumane. For a certain section of our community to be excluded from all human contact, including their children and grandchildren, going for a pint, and perhaps the greatest heartache, not being able to go to Mass, is bordering on cruel.

In the Government’s efforts to make us safe from the virus, it has overlooked one vital aspect,our mental health.

Mike Burke,

Sixmilebridge, Co Clare

Criticism in a crisis can help save lives

Sir — There is a dangerous consensus gathering steam whereby any criticism of the Government’s response to the coronavirus emergency is deemed a failure to put on the green jersey.

Green jerseys and flag waving will not save lives. But critical evaluation of actions and procedures, and of government policies will save lives.

The vast majority of our frontline healthcare workers are doing a tremendous and dangerous job but in several cases they have not been getting the vital support they need.

People in crowded nursing homes and other institutions are also the most vulnerable to the virus. In the first weeks of this emergency, decisions were made, or failed to be made, that have resulted in the deaths of far too many elderly and vulnerable people. That is fact.

Care of the elderly and vulnerable should not be outsourced on a privatised for-profit basis. We must learn from this — and I hope we will

Edward Horgan,

Castletroy, Limerick

Exams policy will lead to a shambles

— As a retired secondary school principal, I can only praise the article by Colm O’Rourke in the Sunday Independent of April 12.

As in all his articles, Colm shows plenty of common sense and in this case, I would imagine his opinions would be supported by many school principals.

I could never understand why the orals were abolished — and worse still, all pupils given full marks. The orals are on a one-to-one basis and social distancing would be easily achievable.

Colm is right in saying that the current thinking on the written exams will lead to a shambles, and will have a drastic impact on schools when they re-open in September. I feel they should be held in June as normal. With the Junior Cert pushed aside, there will be plenty of centres to allow for social distancing, and, as Colm wrote, there are also plenty of halls at local level that can be availed of.

While I’m writing this, there should also be a rethink of those in their 70s (not very old, infirm people) who are probably one of the most responsible sectors of society. Using the word ‘‘cocooned’’ is an insult to the intelligence of these people. They are in total lockdown because they are the most ‘‘vulnerable’’. I think most of those in their 70s are well capable of taking care of themselves, many are healthy and fit and don’t need to be treated as larvae!

Jim O’Shea,

Thurles, Co Tipperary

Reward the real wealth creators

Sir — I have not always agreed with Gene Kerrigan down the years, but I enjoyed and was informed by his critique in last week’s Sunday Independent on the values in our society. I was particularly impressed by his bringing to our notice the fact that there are more millionaires than nurses in the country — a fact that I would suggest very few people would have believed previously. And then, that on a percentage increase of millionaires between 2013 and 2019, we as a country, outstripped both the UK’s increase (12pc) and the EU’s increase (14pc). Between 2013 and 2019, the number of Irish millionaires rose by 32pc — in a country managed by Fine Gael, that party of the better off.

But what is so nauseating is that those same millionaires (and billionaires too) have got where they are now as a result of being bankrolled in the wake of the bailout of the banks by the same taxpayers from whom they are now making their millions.

Would it be too much to ask those millionaires to give back something to the real wealth creators in society — and I mean the workers — so that they share more of the wealth?

Peter Pallas,

Bantry, Co Cork

Let’s wash our hands of the past

Sir — Whether this unseemly and illogical old world will be a better place when the Covid-19 pandemic ends is a moot point.

Various noteworthy people have tried to make sense of it all in the past — and this is what Einstein had to say about such metaphysical issues: “We know nothing about it all. All our knowledge is but the knowledge of schoolchildren. Possibly we shall [one day] know a little more than we do now. But the real nature of things we shall never know.”

So for the foreseeable future, it seems that we will have to continue washing our hands — of not just the coronavirus but of a lot of other bugs that have long been regarded as sacrosanct in our neck of the woods.

As for cocooning, hasn’t our perspective on life always come from the cages in which we were held captive by the institutions of church and State, operating in tandem to the detriment of humanity as a whole?

Pat Daly,

Midleton, Co Cork