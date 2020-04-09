In my mind, this Covid-19 crisis is moving from concern about the health of our young citizens (particularly those in their 30s with young children and big overheads) to their jobs when this crisis ends.

There are many messages going out this week for everyone to stay indoors and not spread the disease which can kill our fellow citizens.

However, along with that, the longer this crisis is with us, the greater the chance of many people finding themselves out of work next year.

This could be very serious.

Let us stay indoors in order to secure the immediate health of everyone and our long-term economic health and jobs into the future. Do the right thing, stay indoors and we’ll end this crisis sooner.

Damien Carroll

Dublin 24

If we’re all in this together, why don’t TDs take pay cut?

I read with some amusement Charlie Flanagan’s opinion piece, entitled ‘We really are all in this together – so please stay home this Easter’ (Irish Independent, April 9)regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

I would suggest to Mr Flanagan that this doesn’t appear to be the case when it comes to politicians’ pay.

It is scandalous that at a time of national emergency, when up to 25pc of the population may be left without work and many others have taken significant pay cuts, that politicians are due to receive pay increases.

Perhaps they could instead show some solidarity and take a temporary 30pc pay cut for the duration of the crisis.

Michael Walsh

Longmeadow, Dublin 8

Most runners think of others and will keep their distance

Reading Frank Coughlan’s annoyance with the thundering jogger recently (‘Why selfish oafs must be told to jog on’, Irish Independent, April 7), I would like to appeal to him as a runner/jogger to say that we are not all the same. And 99pc are abiding by social distancing protocol. I give plenty of distance to others using my local park.

I make this appeal to you, Frank, as I would never assume that all dog-walkers are the same.

There are those who clean up and there are those who don’t, as I witness on regular occasions by having to scrape it off my runners.

I do enjoy your articles, Frank, keep them coming.

Bernard Quinn

Dublin 18

Gardaí need these new powers as many won’t obey the rules

Why do some people not understand that the reason for the new temporary powers for gardaí is because it has become blatantly obvious that a fairly large minority are unwilling to obey the rules as requested by the Government?

Ruling by consent is gone.

May I also ask where my civil liberties stand if this minority is allowed to run loose, as in all new laws if you obey them your liberties are guaranteed?

Philip Chambers

Brookmount, Dublin 24

We should salute those who are carrying out the tests

Undeniably healthcare workers deserve our profound appreciation and acknowledgement.

They are the lynchpin of efforts to mitigate human suffering since time immemorial.

However, we should not forget the selfless heroes who risk their lives to test and trace infected people.

This is the most crucial and arduous effort to stave off the spread of this contagious foe.

They deserve to be nominated to the Nobel Peace accolade.

Dr Munjed Farid Al Qutob

London, UK

Teachers who know their pupils can be the best judges

God forbid we let teachers who have been teaching their pupils, sometimes for years, to assess their ability, when teachers who have no knowledge of the same pupils can do it based on one-off exams.

I suppose I shouldn’t go to my doctor who knows my medical history intimately, but go instead to a doctor who has no knowledge of same.

But then maybe doctors are a lot more ethical, professional and free from bias than teachers are? Maybe not?

Or maybe those whom the current terminal Leaving Cert exam system has benefited most are most reluctant to have it replaced, even in the midst of a deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Joseph Mackey

Kilkenny West, Athlone, Co Westmeath