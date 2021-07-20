Stadium staff were the true champs at Croke Park match

Site of New National Maternity Hospital on Sisiters of Charity Land, St Vincent's University Hospital. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Getting back to Croke Park last Saturday evening was a heartening, reassuring experience that transcended the positivity of the climatic conditions and, from a Kilkenny point of view, the match result.

This, the first of the big Covid attendances, was extremely well managed, leaving little doubt that with any modicum of personal responsibility this was a reassuringly safe occasion. I am sure that the GAA would list many issues that had to be addressed in ensuring a successful evening at headquarters.

However, for me the key was how the stadium staff seemed well organised and appropriately deployed, and clearly had been properly trained.

Having been subjected to ‘a regime of continuous orders and disciplines’ over the past year and a half, the last thing we need as we tread our way back to ‘normal’ is to encounter over-zealous ‘because I can’ officialdom en route.

In this regard, the low profile, yet obvious vigilance, of staff was in many ways the real winner on Saturday evening as the big game played out.

Michael Gannon

St Thomas’ Square, Co Kilkenny

Some car drivers seem to be dead set on the road to ruin

Driving on a quite narrow road in my neighbourhood recently, I pulled in to the side to allow an approaching car the right of way.

The car (driven by a male) approached at a snail’s pace, and the reason was soon clear. The driver had his hands comfortably resting on the top of his steering wheel… as he casually texted on his mobile phone.

Despite all the warnings being hammered home by the road safety people, when it comes to the mindset of some individuals, the words ‘talking to’ and ‘wall’ spring to mind.…alas.

Tom Gilsenan

Beaumont, Dublin

Spelling out the way forward on reopening our society

At the outset of the pandemic the Government introduced legislation to protect our hospitals.

Last week they introduced emergency legislation to protect hospitality.

I suppose that’s some sort of progress!

Aidan Roddy

Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Common sense is laid to rest by our local authorities

If you apply to your local authority for planning permission to build a two-storey house, the planning fee is €65.

If you apply for permission to be interred on your own land, the planning fee is €200.

Mattie Lennon

Blessington, Co Wicklow

Tory bigwigs are to blame for Ireland and UK’s problems

I almost entirely agree with Declan Foley (‘Tories cannot risk being embarrassed over North’, Letters, July 17), save a couple of points. It is not the British Conservative Party that caused trouble for Ulster and thus Ireland, but the English ‘bigwigs’ within it.

Scotland and Wales should be offered independence referendums, Northern Ireland a reunification plebiscite, and votes held on abolishing the UK’s monarchy and House of Lords.

As an English nominal Protestant, I despise the establishment at Westminster headed by Old Etonian public school snobs and landed gentry. They’re the people to blame for Britain’s class system.

Boris Johnson and Prince William both attended Eton. I find it irritating that while in the Republic of Ireland a democratic choice as elected head of state is offered every seven years, in the UK we have to suffer Princes Charles, William and George as our so-called future sovereigns.

Democracy in Britain and Westminster’s House of Commons the ‘Mother of all Parliaments? I suspect Catholics from Northern Ireland would beg to differ.

Dominic Shelmerdine

London, England

Beware of nuns bearing gifts in row over hospital land

Fr Brendan Hoban appears to be labouring under the misapprehension that the Tánaiste “threw a grenade into the mix” over ownership of the site for the new national maternity hospital (‘Nuns are being ‘bullied’ over land for new National Maternity Hospital, says prominent priest’, Irish Independent, July 19).

Closer examination would suggest the device seems to have been lobbed by the Sisters of Charity, who initially offered to “gift” the site to the State and instead are now proposing to transfer it to a private charity.

It is hardly bullying to ask the religious sisters to honour their commitment.

Bernie Linnane

Dromahair, Co Leitrim