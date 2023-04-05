Some overdue appreciation for the members of our Defence Forces

Letters

The very justifiable shock and outrage at the report of the Independent Review Group (IRG) on the Defence Forces may have left the general public and the wider members of military families with the impression that all those who serve or have served are misogynists, or worse.

Journalists, commentators and politicians gave little or no recognition to those who Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, chief of staff, acknowledged as “good men and women”.

After all, they comprise the vast majority of the force across all ranks.

The past weekend, for instance, many of them put their shame and embarrassment aside and took local teams for training on Saturday morning at GAA or other sports clubs, got out with tidy town committees for spring-cleaning in their neighbourhoods, or may otherwise have been found in community service.

To paint everyone who has served, or is currently serving, in the Defence Forces with the same brush as the small minority who wreaked criminal destruction on fellow members would not be fair.

Michael Gannon (Colonel, retired)

Kilkenny

Avoid a blooming mess by calling the local post office

The flowers Tanya Sweeney ordered online from one of the “world’s retail giants”, as a gift for her 96-year-old granny, left a bad smell (‘The sorry-looking bouquet I ordered for my granny was a stark reminder to shop local, Weeeknd Magazine, April 1).

In situations where I’ve had to send flowers to parts of the island I’m not familiar with, I always phone the local or nearest post office.

A human will always answer, always with the best local knowledge and nearly always they will give me the contact information for the florist most suited to my order.

Anne Marie Kennedy

Craughwell, Co Galway

​Artist reminds we should not deify our state institutions

If there is one thing that should be an obvious takeaway from any serious reading of the history of the Irish State in 2023, it is that things never end well if we deify institutions of the State, and treat those who critique or satirise those institutions as some sort of rabble. That attitude did not work out well in regard to many of the institutions run by the Catholic Church in Ireland.

If it is so offensive to even produce the kind of art that Mála Spíosraí – also known as Spice Bag – does (‘Garda with pig’s head and PSNI police van on fire: the other works of ‘Spice Bag’,’ Irish Independent, April 3), then what hope have we to address the serious concerns of many of those who have had a far less positive experience of the gardaí than Fionnán Sheahan has clearly had?

The assertion that the people owe unconditional and total “respect” to any state institution is not one that belongs in the ideal of liberal democracy that everyone seems to profess – that is the ideology of authoritarianism.

Tomás M Creamer

Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

​Fortunately, Everything Everywhere was only once

Frank Coughlan’s first mistake in going to see Everything Everywhere All at Once was expectation (‘I’ll never get back the 140 minutes I wasted on Oscar-winning film,’ Irish Independent, April 4).

Very few modern films can justify the hype generated by the media and critics in the run-up to the Oscars.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is just one such movie. ​

It was not a bad production and Michelle Yeoh deserved her Academy Award. But Best Motion Picture of 2022? I think not.

Your columnist listed some timeless classics such as The Searchers and Rear Window and that he would prefer to watch on a rainy afternoon. It is very doubtful, though, that John Ford’s masterpiece could be made today with its themes of racism and miscegenation. Hitchcock was no saint either and characterised the majority of actors as “stupid children”.

Meanwhile, spare a thought for the film critic who listed the three-hour, 14-minute Avatar: The Way of Water as the most boring film they “had to” sit through last year.

At least Everything Everywhere All at Once is only two hours and 19 minutes – and as far as we know, a once-off.

Tom McElligott

Listowel, Co Kerry

​Trans-Pacific trade pact not enough to save UK economy

Despite what Brexit Spartans say, the best estimates suggest the UK economy is 5.5pc lower now than if it had remained within the EU trading bloc.

Even the much-vaunted “deal” with Pacific-ring countries will only benefit Britain by a fraction. What a big deal. Bring back the battle bus, Boris.

David Ryan

Co Meath