Sinn Féin: do as we say but not as we do

Sir - What an extraordinary organisation Sinn Féin is. If a member of another party steps out of line the call goes up to resign.

If one of their own party steps out of line, or is guilty of a serious error of judgment, their approach is "Move on! Nothing to see here. Matter dealt with!"

They never cease to amaze.

Michael O'Connell,

Cleveragh, Listowel

They haven't gone away - we know

Sir - We are witnessing another instance of deleting an offensive tweet followed by words of apology, this week from Sinn Féin's Brian Stanley. It all lends validity to the accusation of the 'mask slipping', a charge frequently levelled at Sinn Féin.

There has been a sequence of Sinn Féin incidents in recent times that imply Mary Lou McDonald has failed to drag her party from its brutal past.

In early 2018 Barry McElduff MP exercised the 'tweet-deletion -and-apology' strategy, as if words alone could constitute a genuine apology, after posting a video of himself with a Kingsmill loaf on his head on the 42nd anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre in Northern Ireland.

Under the pressure of the General Election here last February, Conor Murphy, Stormont's finance minister, eventually apologised to the family of Paul Quinn for claiming in the aftermath of his murder in 2007, widely believed to have been committed by the IRA, that Mr Quinn was involved in "smuggling and criminality".

The counting of votes in that election had scarcely finished when newly elected TD David Cullinane ended his victory speech with a vociferous "Up the Republic, up the Ra, tiocfaidh ár lá" - words he later defended by saying he became over-excited and didn't mean to cause offence.

To quote Brian Stanley's words, there seems to be an amount of "slow learners" in his party.

Michael Gannon,

Kilkenny City

Bringing up the next generation

Sir - The current leader of Sinn Féin, born 1969, attended the same private school as my daughters, Notre Dame in Churchtown. The nuns have since pulled out (probably just a coincidence and not from embarrassment). She then attended three universities, all in the south, which brings us to around 1996.

The Good Friday Agreement was signed in April 1998 followed by the mother of all atrocities - the Omagh bombing in August 1998. She joined Sinn Féin in 2000.

So when Mary Lou is banging on about troops on the streets and the occupation in Northern Ireland, it's something she read about or saw on TV.

Does she regret missing it all - the troops, the bodies in ditches and the carnage caused by high explosives? Is she just another 'posh bird' like Rose Dugdale or Patty Hearst, attracted by the excitement of terrorism?

And is it really behind us? I suspect the planned "slip-ups" (Cullinane, Storey, Stanley) are indeed aimed at keeping the fires burning for the next generation of Shinners because Shinners are not stupid and any criticism of SF paradoxically boosts their standing in the polls - just like Trump and Hitler too.

Michael Foley,

Rathmines, Dublin 6

Some can't accept the past is over

Sir - "It was a one-off and will not be repeated," said the leader of Sinn Féin last week, talking about the tweet from the chair of the Public Accounts Committee.

But earlier this year "Tiocfaidh ár lá" and "up the Ra" were also yelled out by their newly elected TDs - and the excuse at the time was that a little exuberance was to blame.

Do they feel they must keep the old guard happy with these tweets and outbursts?

Ken Maher,

Kilcoole, Co Wicklow

Futility of violence is worth learning

Sir - Being a pacifist, I am equally opposed to the killing of 17 soldiers by Tom Barry's Flying Column at Kilmichael 1920 and the IRA attack at Warrenpoint in 1979 that claimed the lives of 18 British troops.

I am also cynical about the way one set of armed rebels are so quick to disown the ones who come after them.

I'm a bit dubious, too, of the vociferous condemnation of the Stanley tweet by Fine Gael bigwigs, considering how the party every year turns up in strength at Béal na Bláth to honour the memory of Michael Collins.

True, he was a brave man and a hugely significant historical figure - but he did send out the "lads" to ruthlessly kill unarmed British agents. And sometimes they killed people totally unconnected to the struggle.

But my deepest cynicism is reserved for Brian Stanley's one-sided reference in his tweet to the British being "slow learners". They certainly were, and they repeated the same catastrophic errors throughout their long governance of this part of Ireland and of the North since partition.

But republican and loyalist paramilitaries were pathetically slow learners too. It took both sets of murderous 'freedom fighters' almost three decades to realise that killing people, or maiming them for life and leaving families to grieve loved ones - for an ideal or to grab a newspaper headline -was never going to advance their cause.

The killing and the wounding and the almost daily funeral corteges accomplished nothing, apart from increasing the sum total of human misery in this part of the world.

Sure, let's commemorate the past - but let's not pretend that past wrongs were anything other than that. Whatever our political differences, can we not agree that the use of violence in the pursuit of political objectives has no future?

Name and address with editor

Daniel O'Connell's warning ignored

Sir - Brian Stanley's tweet should not come as a surprise to us. Sadly the seeds for this type of sophistry were sown a long time ago. Once the decision was taken that physical force would augment political agitation there were going to be consequences.

Who in the GPO garrison in 1916 would have predicted that a third of the people killed over those fateful few days would be civilians, many of them children?

Who among the Volunteers lying in wait at Kilmichael could have foreseen that those same Volunteers would end up killing each other a short time later in our grisly Civil War?

Once violence became the accepted method of conflict resolution, it's unsurprising that many decades later a minority tried to use this tactic once again in Northern Ireland.

Daniel O'Connell once warned that if Ireland's cause could be advanced "by forcible means, such means create more evils than they cure".

Jim O'Connell,

Ashtown, Dublin

No one is more equal than others

Sir - Does Brian Stanley (and Adams, McDonald and the rest) consider that without 1169 they would not have an existence? They are part of the Anglo faction, not the solution.

Glory in our multifaceted past - our Tricolour is supposed to unite the orange and green.

Cal Hyland,

Rosscarbery, Co Cork

Throwing the ball isn't hurling

Sir - Over the past few years, there has been a huge rise in ball-throwing in hurling.

Under GAA rules, Rule 4.2(a) states it is a foul: 'To throw the ball'. Rule 4.2(b) also states it is a foul: 'To hand-pass the ball without it being released and struck with a definite striking action of a hand'.

Hurlers are consistently exploiting a weakness in the application of these rules by match referees, which is directly leading to an increase in instances of players actually throwing the ball and which, in turn, are largely going unpenalised.

A simple way to eliminate the malaise of ball-throwing is to introduce a rule making it 'a foul to hand-pass the ball from the same hand that is holding the ball'.

A parallel can be drawn from soccer, albeit for a different reason.

In 1992 Fifa showed leadership and initiative when it changed the back-pass rule.

The introduction of this rule did not come at the expense of other forms of back-passing to the goalkeeper. Likewise, the introduction of a new hand-pass rule would not be at the expense of other hand-passing skills in hurling.

Ball-throwing in hurling is not a hurling skill. It is an act of committing a foul by players who have realised they can get away with it through deception.

Conor O'Donovan,

Nenagh, Co Tipperary

Their contempt is obvious

Sir - Advancing the reactionary polemic of the 'Occupied Six Counties' was a central objective of the Brian Stanley tweet. A carefully crafted rhetoric, it was as false as it was deliberate in seeking to place the Mountbatten and Warrenpoint atrocities in the same context as the War of Independence.

In doing so, Brian Stanley completely ignores the very existence of Dáil Éireann, whose continuing democratically elected authority renders to this day the Sinn Féin-supported 'War in the North' as an exercise in blatantly anti-democratic militarism.

The Sinn Féin leadership's continuing refusal to disassociate itself from this militarism retains an ideological threat to a still too vulnerable democratic Ireland.

In this regard, the 'inappropriate' and 'ill-judged' qualifications of Stanley's neo-right rhetoric from deputies Ó Broin and McDonald were nothing more than laying down the classic Sinn Féin escape route after the political shot had been fired.

Their 'lessons for us all' sermons are worthy of contempt, as is the original Stanley insult.

As a Belfast man of considerable vintage, I can assure Brian Stanley that the Ulster unionist population are not, never were and most certainly never will see themselves as an occupied nor occupying people. They do not see their home place - Northern Ireland- as an 'occupied space'. The Ulster unionists, like their nationalist neighbours, have given their blood, sweat and tears in the making of modern Ireland and both have as much right to be here as everyone else.

But Sinn Féin would seem to have a difficulty with this.

Brian Stanley's tweet issue, subsequent withdrawal and follow-up apology, follows the well-established pattern.

Was the sectarian polemic advanced by Brian Stanley just another 'never to be repeated' political regret - as promised again by Mary Lou McDonald - or was it another sectarian milestone on the Sinn Féin road to increased division as promised by its sad and dismal record?

Brian Brennan,

The Liberties, Dublin

Mountbatten's staff can refute nonsense

Sir - I was delighted to read CDC Armstrong's letter last week where he highlighted the implausible fictional claims that were made about Classiebawn Castle and Mullaghmore in Andrew Lownie's biography.

He correctly states that to accept the allegations about Lord Mountbatten you have to believe his family, his friends, gardaí and local staff (which would include my mother, my brother and myself) were complicit in a cover-up.

Lord Mountbatten and his family spent his summers in Mullaghmore for 35 years. He was a generous and loyal employer - consequently the same staff remained in his employment for many years. He was very popular in the local community in Mullaghmore.

My mother worked as a housekeeper in the castle and my brother worked there also and at his home in Broadlands in Hampshire. I knew all the Mountbatten grandchildren and played with them.

I was also at the castle in August 1977 - the year that Mr Lownie claims the events took place. His allegations are utterly false. The author chose to tell his fictional story his way, ignoring the facts.

This story would not have been told by the living staff members or friends who had the facts of the Classiebawn Castle life.

John Barry,

Mullaghmore, Co Sligo

Be more tolerant of human frailty

Sir - I have during this past year seen the growth of an increased intolerance of our public figures making errors of judgment or behaviour.

Often these infractions are to their ultimate detriment - either in their career coming to an end, subsequent public embarrassment or humbling apologies.

Notwithstanding their public persona or position in society, must they live their lives in a continuous and almost never-ending bubble of righteous and infallible deity?

In recent months we have carpeted a Supreme Court judge, ministers of government, a European Commissioner, radio and television presenters, gardaí, HSE personnel and many, many others.

Does it not follow that if they are subject to such continuous scrutiny and self-righteous judgment, the rest of us must be perfect ambassadors?

Of course the answer is buried in the impossibility of this - therefore we as a society must regain our tolerance for humanity and associated human frailty in all its glory. Mistakes happen and in order to maintain positive mental health and well-being for all we must all re-evaluate and re-calibrate our tolerance and judgment buttons.

Tommy Healy,

Athlone, Co Roscommon

The show must go on for Irish theatre

Sir - Covid-19 has devastated much of the arts sector, but with the loosening of restrictions it is wonderful to see cinemas, museums and galleries reopening. Now the theatres must follow.

I remember the US theatre director Terrence Mann once said: "Movies will make you famous, television will make you rich - but theatre will make you good."

Brian McDevitt,

Glenties, Co Donegal

Minister for Covid vaccine is a must

Sir - Alan Kelly has called for the Government to appoint a minister to take charge of overseeing the roll-out of a Covid-19 vaccine.

This is the most sensible and intelligent point of view I have heard in politics in a long time.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will be too busy to take on another great challenge in monitoring the Covid-19 vaccine.

It will need a focused, responsible person to manage the vaccine and its distribution.

It's paramount we get this right. Stupid errors and apologies later will not be tolerated.

Don't botch this up, Taoiseach - our lives depend on it.

Terry Healy,

Kill, Co Kildare