Seanad is an elitist chamber for windbags and losers

It’s been a dreary few days if you happen to live in Ireland. First came the private Beacon Hospital looking after teachers in a private school in the vaccine programme.

Then came the Republic of Ireland’s soccer team being beaten by a so-called minnow on the world football stage.

I thought it could not get worse until I tuned into Seanad Éireann’s live debate on the Amendment to the Residential Tenancies Bill 2021. If ever you want to see windbaggery, clowning, and people taking themselves too seriously, tune into this.

The common denominator is they should all be abolished.

We don’t need private hospitals, we need proper public hospitals.

We don’t need a national soccer team until there is a complete root and branch reform after years of mismanagement.

Finally, Seanad Éireann, the body that proves there is life after death, is an elitist chamber for windbags and political losers which should be abolished forthwith.

It’s about as useful as a windshield wiper on a submarine.

Joseph Kiely

Letterkenny, Co Donegal

An opportunity to unite our suffering with Christ’s

AS BELIEVERS we approach another Easter with a ban on public worship – an enforced ban which is not evidence-based.

On Good Friday, Jesus suffered persecution. We too are called to rejoice that we can unite our suffering with his, thus entering more deeply into the mystery of Easter which reinforces our hope and makes us stronger.

Deirdre Nolan

Kilmainham, Dublin 8

Believers are assured of God’s presence everywhere

THE truth of the Easter resurrection is every bit as real in the humblest living room as in the grandest cathedral. An intelligent modern expression of faith should be rooted in reason and evidence, because Ireland needs much less clericalism and fewer church buildings.

Does the steel spire at Belfast’s Church of Ireland cathedral, allegedly costing £852,000, represent value for money? Sex abuse scandals damaged the Roman Catholic Church. Clerical abusers have done a lot of damage in Protestant churches, too, where bullying and harassment have been problems. Calls to open up churches may leave vulnerable elderly clerics or church attenders at risk. Why not miss or delay Easter worship if this reduces risk to human health? Believers are assured of Christ’s perpetual presence, absolutely everywhere, in the saviour’s own words: “And be sure of this: I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”

James Hardy

Belfast, Co Antrim

Why we must avoid global divide on Covid vaccination

THE global community should avoid a rich-poor divide between the Western world and countries of the Global South in how coronavirus vaccines are distributed.

In more than 30 countries worldwide nobody has been injected with the vaccine, while roughly three-quarters of all doses have gone to people in just 10 countries.

Scientists warn that such disparities will not only haunt poorer countries, but will also affect rich ones, as the continued spread of the virus will allow it to mutate.

The toll in Africa could be especially profound. Although the continent has 17pc of the world’s people, so far it has administered just 2pc of the vaccine doses given globally. Kenya, with one of Africa’s more prosperous economies, estimates that it will inoculate only 30pc of its 50 million people by 2023.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported last week that the second wave of Covid-19 has hit African countries more aggressively, with a 30pc rise in infections compared to the first wave.

The WHO warns that rising case numbers threaten fragile health systems in the region. With Covax projecting that it will inoculate just 20pc of Africa’s population this year, there is a long road ahead if we are to avoid a devastating split between ‘us’ and ‘them’.

Ray Jordan

Self Help Africa, Dublin 8

Time to prove we are worthy of a place on Security Council

LIKE most Irish people, I am deeply disturbed by events in Myanmar. The youngest and bravest are being murdered by a self-appointed, unelected government. We have a history of seeking democratic politics in this country, even to the extent of sacrificing our lives for it.

Ireland lobbied hard to get a seat on the UN Security Council. Now is the hour for us to prove that we are worthy of a place on it, and for us to show that we have fellow-feeling at this time for the people of Myanmar.

Michael N Brennan

Earls Court, Waterford