Readers respond to last week's interview with SF leader Mary Lou McDonald

Letters to the Editor

Last week's front page of the Sunday Independent Expand

Sir - Mary Lou McDonald, in her interview with Hugh O'Connell (Sunday Independent, May 24) asserts that the Provisional IRA campaign of violence in Northern Ireland was "necessary" and "inevitable".

It was neither. What was entirely predictable was the carnage and devastation in the wake of bombings and shootings.

John Hume, the SDLP leader, was instrumental in freeing the republican movement from the "straitjacket" of the physical force tradition, enabling Sinn Fein to take part in the talks which led to the Good Friday Agreement. He wasn't mentioned and, reading what McDonald had to say, you'd be forgiven for thinking Sinn Fein themselves had instituted the peace process.