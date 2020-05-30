Readers respond to last week's interview with SF leader Mary Lou McDonald

Sir - Mary Lou McDonald, in her interview with Hugh O'Connell (Sunday Independent, May 24) asserts that the Provisional IRA campaign of violence in Northern Ireland was "necessary" and "inevitable".

It was neither. What was entirely predictable was the carnage and devastation in the wake of bombings and shootings.

John Hume, the SDLP leader, was instrumental in freeing the republican movement from the "straitjacket" of the physical force tradition, enabling Sinn Fein to take part in the talks which led to the Good Friday Agreement. He wasn't mentioned and, reading what McDonald had to say, you'd be forgiven for thinking Sinn Fein themselves had instituted the peace process.

The Provisional IRA campaign of violence wasn't necessary, justified or inevitable, but Ms McDonald and Sinn Fein have been spectacularly successful in perpetrating these myths.

Jim O'Connell,

Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin 7

Sir - Mary Lou McDonald made comparison between Michael Collins and his Squad in the War of Independence and the actions of the Provisionals - and, further, had she been of age she would probably have become a Kalashnikov user with the Provisional IRA.

It made me think of the horrific sectarian slaughter the Provisional IRA carried out at Kingsmill in 1976 when 10 workers were ordered from their bus and slaughtered - just because they were Protestants. Would she have consented to being an 'active participant' in that event?

I would also ask she explain - and rationalise for herself - why the Provisional IRA murdered so many Catholics, whom they claimed to be protecting.

Councillor Michael Gleeson,

Clasheen, Killarney, Co Kerry

Sir - All of us were surprised by the strength of support for Sinn Fein in the election, not least Sinn Fein themselves.

We must respect all those who put their faith in parliamentary democracy. This does not mean simply voting rather than resorting to political violence, but above all consenting to the result of a free and fair election even when it goes against our own personal judgment.

The Sunday Independent is to be applauded for publishing the important interview with Mary Lou McDonald, which is sure to divide the opinions of readers.

But no one can call into question the legitimacy of the result of February's vote - which confers on Sinn Fein a political legitimacy hitherto denied it because of the support for the armed struggle in the past.

I feel the vote of February argues strongly for a government of national unity.

Gerald Morgan,

Dublin

Sir - Mary Lou McDonald revealed candour but to say she might have taken up arms reveals an attempt to whitewash and romanticise what went on.

Much IRA activity was characterised by its senselessness. In 1985, an RUC community constable named Frank Murphy was killed after he dropped off a group of schoolchildren in a minibus at Armagh. That murder, and many like it, did not achieve one iota towards the goal of Irish freedom. PC Murphy's killers have never been brought to justice, but someone knows who they are. He was a Catholic, trying to serve his community.

The senseless killings were not "in context" - they were planned in a cold-blooded and callous way, and carried out with utmost cruelty. My fear is that, as time passes, we build fairy stories around the men of violence.

Name and address with editor

Sir - The president of Sinn Fein seems sincere and genuine. I may not agree with all her opinions and, as a member of the "Northern majority", there is one huge elephant in the room in relation to her goal of a united Ireland. That goal is an honourable one, which I respect - but it cannot be achieved by ignoring the majority in the North.

Note I did not say Protestant or loyalist. I'm neither orange nor green. My main concerns in life are economic and social, the future for my children. I believe Sinn Fein must extend the hand of friendship and persuade the likes of me we are valued, respected and have an important role in that new Ireland.

Name and address with editor

Sir - Mary Lou McDonald describes the conflict as "necessary" and "justified".

The Garda Siochana Retired Members Association asks Ms McDonald to clarify where it was necessary and where it was justified to murder and maim members of An Garda Siochana, the Defence Forces and many innocent members of the public?

Was it necessary and justified in a disused farmhouse in Garryhinch in October 1976, outside Drumree Post Office in August 1984, in the early hours in June 1996 on the Main Street in Adare, in Ballyconnick Quarry in October 1980, in Derrada Woods in December 1983? I could go on.

There was no "necessary war" nor was there any "justified campaign" that warranted the killing and maiming of any person.

We remember the colleagues so savagely murdered by the Provisional IRA and stand together with their grieving families, colleagues and friends in deploring McDonald's scant regard for their lives.

Michael Lernihan,

General Secretary, GSRMA

Sir - Thank you for giving two pages to O'Connell's interview with Mary Lou McDonald. I presume it is acceptable to refer to him as O'Connell as he constantly referred to Ms McDonald as McDonald.

It was very illuminating. We learned much about O'Connell, none of it flattering. It is a pity the interview had to end so abruptly and not allow him space to compliment Ms McDonald on her tolerance and grace.

Tim Cunningham,

Westport, Co Mayo

Sir - The reason Sinn Fein did so well in the general election was that misguided, uncaring people voted for a fascist organisation.

Una Heaton,

Limerick

Sir - The IRA and other so-called republican paramilitaries were responsible for almost 60pc of the deaths during the Troubles - the majority innocent civilians. This is a record I would have thought any party seeking a role in an Irish government would be deeply ashamed of, not continually seek to justify.

Sean Farren (SDLP),

Minister, NI Executive, 99-02

Portstewart, Northern Ireland

Sir - I have been reading the Sunday Independent for more than 30 years - and one of the reasons I do so is because of the stance it has taken in holding Sinn Fein to account. Your decision to give Mary Lou the opportunity to trot out the Sinn Fein agenda diminished your paper.

John Kenny,

Blackrock, Co Dublin

Sir - Last week's interview was an eye-opener for anyone who thought her becoming leader of Sinn Fein, was a move from the dark past. But she played to her base, and did not condemn the killing of children in IRA bombings, the shooting of off-duty police officers, the destruction of lives across the North.

Frank Browne,

Templeogue, Dublin 16

Sir - I was saddened by the terse glibness of many of Mary Lou McDonald's answers. Sure, Sinn Fein may be on a roll, but to have to turn a blind eye to so much tragedy requires a person of a particular moral character.

Paddy McEvoy,

Cambridgeshire, UK

Sir - Mary Lou repeatedly compares the Provisional IRA with those who fought in 1916 and the War of Independence. This comparison is utterly false.

She must know the PIRA fought a sectarian war with civilians the main targets. The IRA seldom engaged with other armed men. Rather than talk about joining the violence, Ms McDonald should be ashamed to be associated with the Provisional IRA.

Anthony O'Leary,

Portmarnock, Co Dublin

Sir - Perhaps you might ask Mary Lou to outline the positive contribution the IRA made to Irish life and why we owe them a debt of gratitude. A party which believes in and supports terrorism is not fit to hold office.

Kevin Sheerin,

Blackrock, Co Dublin

Sir - Congratulations to Hugh O'Connell on a compelling, revealing interview last week. Well-educated, middle-class and female, Mary Lou is an ideal face to front the now "peace-promoting" party. She is right in saying politics in Ireland needs a drastic change. But a couple of apologies are required too.

Ken Maher,

Kilcoole, Co Wicklow

Sir - Emboldened by her party's election showing, Mary Lou McDonald, leader of the political wing of the Provisional IRA, has determined it is time to inform the Irish public the terror campaign was justified.

To anyone who changed their vote to Sinn Fein in the hope it may be a vote for the better, a leopard never changes its spots.

Brendan Hogan,

Kilmore, Co Wexford

We’d go off the rails without train system

Sir — Colm McCarthy opposes investment in rail (Sunday Independent, May 24) , including the Dart and Luas. Without them, Dublin traffic would be even more gridlocked. Rail, tram and metro offer much more capacity than bus and coach.

He should note the Limerick-Galway line carried 531,000 passengers in 2019, up 16pc from 2018. A study by Faber Maunsell predicted 26pc growth by 2020 — 169,000 on reopening, growing to 213,000. Clearly, this has been exceeded.

Safety apart, a €150m investment in 41 extra inter-city carriages is the first significant capital expenditure on rail since 2007. Since then there has been considerable expenditure on motorways and roads.

The Rail Industry Association (RIA) 2019 analysis on UK electrification said well delivered ‘simpler’ electrification projects should cost £750,000-£1m a single track kilometre (STK) with more complex projects not exceeding £1.5m/STK — not £2m as Mr McCarthy suggests.

He is wrong to suggest more than half of Ireland’s rail network is double track. Irish Rail’s network statement shows 1,178km single, 886km double and 60km multiple track.

Based on RIA’s figures, if we use £1m/STK as the base cost it would cost £2.124bn to electrify the whole network. As capital investment in rail is written off over 30 years, this equates to £70.8m a year to the State.

Rail should be a core part of the public transport spine going forward and funded accordingly.

Hassard Stacpoole,

Ballysteen, Co Limerick

Commuter line vital to the west

Sir — I disagree with Colm McCarthy’s views on rail transport in the west. The Galway-Limerick line is the fastest growing service in the network. The closure of this service would increase the traffic chaos in those cities.

In 2019 more than 500,000 passengers used the service. It is time to extend this service — can you imagine Dublin today without commuter transport?

Seamus Mulkerrins,

Athenry, Co Galway

Banks don’t care about customers

I was shocked to hear from my local credit union that it is restricting deposits to €500 a day from savers, partly because of Covid-19 but mainly as Irish banks are charging negative interest rates to all credit unions for cash put on deposit.

As explained to me, banks are charging up to 1pc to take cash on deposit from the credit unions, so if a credit union has 1,000 customers with €1,000 each on deposit, the banks would charge it €10,000 a year to hold the cash on deposit.

The banks were heavily bailed out by the taxpayer and have reduced in-branch headcount and over-the-counter services. Perhaps it is time to decide if we need such Irish organisations any longer — and whether we should licence international banks to trade here online, with a wider range of services and more competitive fee structures than the indigenous cartel.

The Irish banks have long since lost all care and concern for their Irish customers. Their time of unchallenged dominance has passed and new channels are now required for the future.

Robert Daly,

Cork

Equality is a core principle

Sir — It was surprising to see the proposition put that in the fight against Covid-19 “not all who can be saved should be”. Actions that would amount to sacrificing some citizens are deemed somehow justifiable.

One of your writers, in revisiting this notion, calls upon the Greek philosophers to lend gravitas to the view. The problem here is of course, that both Plato and Aristotle were of a time when not all human beings were deemed equal. Neither would have had much difficulty with certain “others” being thrown under the bus in the interests of “citizens”.

It was particularly strange to see the piece pitched at “working women”, as Aristotle regarded women as “unfinished men”. He particularly agreed with the exclusion of women from all aspects of authority. In Aristotle’s world, sacrificing women to serve the interests of “citizens” would have presented little problem.

All of that aside, the real question here is where would we end up if we took up the belief that, in certain circumstances, particular cohorts are expendable to reach a desired end. I think there were some in Germany in the 1930s and 1940s who believed such nonsense.

In very quick time, such beliefs would chip away at the core principle — that all human beings are of equal value — and would make constructive coexistence impossible. In stark terms, Covid-19 would have won.

Jim O’Sullivan,

Rathedmond, Sligo

Payout not too high — wages are too low

Sir — I’ve been listening to the outrage expressed by certain politicians and talk-show hosts over the cock-up which allows a few to collect more money on the government Covid scheme than if they were still at work.

If the Covid payment is really too high, it simply means wages are far too low.

Mike Burke,

Sixmilebridge, Co Clare

Brainwave saved shirt off his back

Sir — On a highlights programme of great GAA matches recently, RTE showed the 1982 football final between Kerry, who were going for five in a row, and Offaly. Kerry were overwhelming favourites.

An enterprising Dublin man decided to print a van-load of ‘Kerry Five in a Row’ T-shirts.

When Kerry lost, what was he to do?

He had a brainwave: he would print the letters RIP under the slogan, which now read ‘Kerry Five in a Row RIP’. He drove to Tullamore on the Monday to await the arrival of the Offaly team and sold them all.

The saying ‘necessity is the mother of invention’ was never so true.

Noel Skinner,

Santry, Dublin 9