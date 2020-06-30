Quarantine holidaymakers and tourists to save lives

Having watched the very moving and shocking look inside Ireland’s Covid-19 hospitals by ‘RTÉ Investigates’, I was reduced to tears seeing the horrible trauma suffered by those who were unfortunate enough to succumb to the disease and the absolute commitment and dedication of our frontline workers in the incredible level of care and compassion they gave to their patients. They were often the only person allowed to be present as a patient drew their last breath.

Having witnessed this catastrophe, how could any one of us be so selfish as to holiday abroad and risk inflicting this horror on our loved ones or anyone else’s loved ones on our return?

Inward travel restrictions are to be reduced from July 9 including abolition of the 14-day self-quarantining period without even temperature or Covid-19 testing facilities being installed at our airports or seaports. What madness is this?

Why should the lives of our elderly and most vulnerable citizens be put at risk just to facilitate a fortnight’s holiday for some tourist who is just passing through and we might never see again? There must be something seriously out of balance here.

In the absence of testing there should be compulsory isolation introduced on public health grounds until an effective vaccine or treatment for Covid-19 is found.

I understand the economic arguments being expressed in relation to the damage to our tourism and aviation industries but further waves of Covid-19 with the consequential deaths and further lockdowns cannot be justified on this basis.

Barry O’Shea

Ballinlough Road, Cork

Mediocrity has led to West being without Cabinet voice

Is there not a touch of shooting the messenger about the West’s reaction to the formation of Micheál Martin’s new Cabinet? The truth is, we in the West have only ourselves to blame for where we now find ourselves.

For generations, West of Ireland people have been far too tolerant of mediocrity in their public representatives. For generations, we have sent to represent us in our national parliament a bunch of people who couldn’t even run a corner shop, least of all a government ministry.

Inevitably our tolerance bred a lazy acceptance of incompetence and irresponsibility.

But when a Cork man calls that out for what it really is, all hell breaks loose!

At least the Mayo footballers will no longer have to shoulder all the blame for our county’s lack of success at national level. And we can no longer invoke the ‘curse of Ballaghaderreen’ to explain away our failures in Croke Park.

But Mayo people have good reason to value the representations of the old guard – Pádraig Flynn, Enda Kenny and Canon James Horan.

However, the present reality is very different to the legacies these great men left, so when a new Cabinet was being formed this time, on the basis of merit alone none of our Western TDs was deemed worthy or capable of running a ministry.

This time, someone shouted: Stop. As an electorate, we can expect no more, nor deserve no less.

Brendan Dunleavy

Killeshandra, Co Cavan

‘Irish Independent’ finds wrong target in Sinn Féin

I find it strange the editorial in the Irish Independent was concerned Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Féin don’t recognise that “the country has changed” and that “co-operation between our politicians has never been so important”.

Strange in the sense that I do not recall any editorials by the Irish Independent that expressed similar concern that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have consistently refused even preliminary talks with Sinn Féin despite its offer to engage in them.

Nor do I recall much support for the Green Party’s original proposal for a national unity government.

If you were to describe a situation where the media in a particular country was more concerned with holding a parliamentary opposition to account than the government, most people would shake their head and think of Hungary or Fox News in the US.

If you cry wolf on Sinn Féin for doing the basic job of a parliamentary opposition, it is going to be harder to actually hold Sinn Féin to account when they enter government, particularly among the majority of us under 65 who see it as the only viable alternative to two conservative parties that give vague platitudes about social justice and equality in speeches and documents but have only ever implanted such measures reluctantly at best, and more often vetoing anything that would require offending landlords, developers, or other corporate actors whose needs must always supersede those of the most vulnerable in our society.

Matthew Maxwell

Blanchardstown, Dublin 15