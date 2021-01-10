Pull harder! Row back on drift into neuter territory

Sir - I stood up out of my chair at the breakfast table and cheered when I heard on the 7am news the words "Scotland has closed her borders".

My spirits were so lifted by this news that I listened a second time at 8am to the same item. But this time the newsreader said: "Scotland has closed its borders."

From this I was forced to conclude that some high-level editorial staffer in RTÉ (who presumably gets to work on Sunday morning at around 7.30am) had amended the original wording.

I would like to point out that Scotland (Albain) in my Irish dictionary is feminine.

Likewise Scotland (Albainn) in my Scots Gaelic dictionary is also feminine.

And Scota - the daughter of Pharaoh, who died and was buried in Co Kerry - was definitely feminine, whether goddess or princess.

Who has the right to rescue a nation?

I was tempted to quote the Constitution, but recollected that this might be considered by some the Constitution of the Irish State - and I was concerned with the proper pronoun for the Irish nation. ('She' - in my opinion.)

So I looked instead at the Proclamation of Independence of 1916. There I found a dozen or more references to 'her' (freedom etc) and not one 'his' or 'its'.

I am not alleging weak- kneed politically correct revisionism on the part of the RTÉ hierarchy - until we see if there is an explanation - but I reserve the right to do so, if there is none. After all, who has the right to apply to Irish history the ethos of people working from home (in their bedroom perhaps) a century later? People who may never have fought a war or stirred out of their comfort zone to a sacrifice?

Let each generation speak for itself.

Suppose vegetarianism became the norm in 100 years' time - would every reference to beefburgers be Tippexed out of the history books? Madness!

Let RTÉ apply its revisionism to its own pretensions. (Their own? Its own? Our own?) And let the National Broadcaster call itself (herself?) what they are - The State Broadcaster. And Ireland is in Latin: Hibernia not Hibernium. We are citizens of a neutral nation - yes. But a neutered nation? Never.

Gillies MacBain,

Cranagh Castle, Templemore, Co Tipperary

America's sad fall from grace

Sir - Is it just me or are others feeling a sadness at how the US has fallen from grace?

Our own connection with that country goes back so many years that it's almost closer to us than the UK. But under Trump things changed so much that I find it difficult to connect with the States anymore.

I used think that dictatorships only happened in places like Russia, Belarus, Brazil and others. To accept that a dictator has been the leader of the "free world" for the last four years is frightening. Thankfully it is soon ending.

Churchill once said, "Dictators ride to and fro on tigers which they dare not dismount. And the tigers are getting hungry."

How right he was - and how relevant it will become when Donald Trump takes his ignoble place in the history books.

Pat Burke Walsh,

Gorey, Co Wexford

Democracy wins, you lose, Donald

Sir - In a world that is hurting badly, it is of solace to know that Donald Trump's time as US president will be noted for the fact that he was committed to history's club of one-term presidents.

Nor will it be forgotten that his Republicans lost the White House, lost the House of Representatives and most recently lost the Senate - all on his watch.

A humiliation that will be footnoted with "democracy wins - you lose".

Michael Gannon,

St Thomas' Square, Kilkenny

Trump - making America grate

Sir - Donald Trump, still making America GRATE.

Éamonn Ó Ríordáin

Celbridge, Co Kildare

Time to give Leaving Cert students a break

Sir - After a week of abandoned planning about whether the Leaving Cert students will go back to school or not, there is now doubt over whether the exams can go ahead after a three-day week for sixth years was ruled out by unions.

The minister was forced into a U-turn on the partial reopening of schools from Monday to allow 60,000 students to continue face-to-face teaching in the crucial run-up to the exams.

Teacher unions pulled the plug - and it's now time for Norma Foley to pull the plug, leave the Leaving Cert go and allow students to work on improving their grades by concentrating on monthly tests/continuous assessments, which could feed into their eventual grade.

This decision has already been made for UK schools as Boris Johnson said summer exams aren't "possible or fair" this year.

Last year, the traditional June exams were replaced by a system of calculated grades, which proved highly controversial and is the subject of High Court actions. However, this decision came very late in the year and caused a lot of unnecessary stress and anxiety to all our Leaving Cert students.

This year's Leaving Cert candidates have already suffered serious disruption to their education, having been out of schools from March to June last year and now a further month or six weeks is on the cards.

There is less than 18 weeks till the end of the school year, five weeks to February mid-term, five weeks to Easter and another eight weeks to the end of May - so give the Leaving Cert students a mental break, let them focus on short-term goals and adopt a continuous assessment approach to grades and leave the traditional Leaving Cert exams until this virus is well and truly over.

Mary Toomey,

Bruff, Co Limerick

Abusing minority groups has to stop

Sir - On New Year's Eve, RTÉ, a State-funded corporation, decided to broadcast an item which singled out Christianity for mockery and insult.

The excuse of "comedy and satire" is not acceptable.

Neither can it be acceptable that a State-funded body led the charge towards ridiculing people's faith.

Europe has been here before, when satire formed the vanguard for what evolved into outright religious persecution.

Do we really feel the time is right to abuse minority groups? I don't refer only to Christians.

This must stop.

Those who believe that it's acceptable should not be in a position to lead us down the worn path of intolerance and persecution.

Kevin Caulfield,

Ballina, Mayo

Anti-God sketch was no surprise

Sir - I am surprised that anyone is surprised at RTÉ broadcasting the Waterford Whispers sketch about God.

After all, it's the Christian religion that was mocked.

Myself, I have grave doubts whether it would have been broadcast if it related to the Jewish faith, Buddhism or Islam.

The incident has the fingerprints of an anti-Catholic bias all over it.

Tom Cooper,

Templeogue, Dublin 6W

Old-style Fianna Fáil rears its head

Sir - On reading the Sunday Independent last week, I saw that the old-style Fianna Fáil is raising its ugly head again.

While the country is dealing with Covid, Brexit, and all the various problems associated with these issues, all Barry Cowen seems to be worried about is his sense of entitlement and revenge. This is not the kind of politics the country needs now or into the future.

Eamon Foley,

Shankill, Co Dublin

Fond memories of Kathleen Dolan

Sir - That was a very interesting article in last week's Sunday Independent about Randal MacDonnell.

Being a keen radio listener as a child, I remember Randal's mother Kathleen Dolan. Actually, I have a photo from an old paper - the Radio Review, if you remember it - taken with Bart Bastable and his wife when they visited a Dublin hospital.

Kathleen had the most beautiful voice on radio.

Louise Rankin,

Rathgar, Dublin 6

There's always this year's Christmas

Sir - We have a lot to be thankful to Dr Tony Holohan for, not least sparing us the sound of that suitcase making its way across the hall landing and you know any minute that your heart will break a little as you say goodbye to your loved ones.

So this time, we were thankfully spared that.

Yes, we missed them at Christmas - but they had a great time in their adopted home of Australia and for that we will be forever grateful.

Roll on Christmas 2021.

Ann Lynch,

Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

Protect citizens from themselves

Sir - I completely agree with everything John Fitzgerald said in last week's Sunday Independent about the irresponsible, pseudo-scientific twaddle of the anti-vaxxers, and the grief and suffering which are caused by their actions.

However, I disagree when he says that vaccination should not be compulsory.

In view of the fact that the safety of vaccines is established by rigorous scientific testing, involving hundreds of thousands of people, vetted by the World Health Organisation and by very many national drug safety organisations, and in view of the fact that the global death toll from the disease is nearing two million, the question I ask is this: why does Mr Fitzgerald accept that vaccination should be voluntary, particularly in view of the increased virulence of the infection?

I cannot imagine why ill-informed, gullible, suspicious people should be allowed to put themselves and the rest of us at risk because of some groundless paranoia drummed up by carefully crafted, right-wing rubbish that is gleaned from the internet.

People must realise that part of the State's responsibility is to protect its citizens from themselves - and also to protect the rest of us from other people's irresponsibility.

Kevin Murrell,

Newport, Co Tipperary

Call our country by its proper name

Sir - I know it may sound trivial in the light of all that is happening in these hard times but to me, for one, it is important.

The name commonly used for this country in the context of Brexit, Covid and Northern Ireland has now become "the Republic" in all the media outlets - including, among others, the State broadcaster RTÉ, this organ and the Irish Times.

This despite the fact that Article 4 of the Constitution of Ireland, adopted in 1937, states that "the name of the State is Éire - or, in the English language, Ireland".

Even your patriotic columnist, Eoghan Harris, referred to it as "the Republic" on about six occasions last Sunday when discussing the two jurisdictions on the island (always giving Northern Ireland its full title) as if it were some kind of renegade offshoot.

In the early days of Brexit, it was gratifying to hear both Theresa May and Michel Barnier refer to "the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland".

Say it loud and say it proud.

Ireland.

(The Republic of Ireland is a football team. But that's for another day.)

Michael Collins,

Kimmage Road West, Dublin 12

Time and chance happen to us all

Sir - Two lines from the poem Rusty Coat, by Samuel S McCurry:

If like the birds we do our best

God does not ask for more.

Joe Brolly, your writing on dedicated amateurs is beyond the bounds of acceptable behaviour. It is de rigueur for successful people to accept luck has indeed played a role in their achievements.

We can load the dice in our favour - but we can't eliminate the turns of Fortuna, as Montaigne recognised: "So vain and frivolous a thing is human prudence; and athwart all our plans, counsels and precautions, Fortune still maintains her grasp on the results."

This semi-professional Dublin team are good but not great; they would not live with the Dublin team captained by Tony Hanahoe or indeed the Down or Galway teams of the 1960s.

Joseph McGowan,

Foxrock, Dublin 18

Enjoyment is what sport is all about

Sir - Joe Brolly classes the Dublin footballers and Limerick hurlers as winners and the rest as losers. Mayo he calls celebrity losers, and I will not repeat the insulting word he uses to describe the Waterford hurlers.

I doubt if supporters of these counties and the remaining 30 in either sport would agree with him. Their players brought enjoyment to many people during the lockdown and they're far from losers in their eyes.

By his thinking, everybody who competes and does not win in sport is termed a loser. Does that mean Leitrim, for example, with a population of 32,000, fit into this category if they succumb to Dublin with a population of 1.3 million, unlimited resources and home games for Leinster final, All-Ireland semi-final and final? Does that mean every athlete in the Olympic games who does not win gold fits into this category?

Brendan Cregg,

Ballyhaunis, Co Roscommon

Dubs aren't exactly rolling in money

Sir - On the back page of your sports section last week, Eamonn Sweeney did some sort of 'high points of the year' article. It's amazing that the Dublin men's Gaelic team wasn't mentioned, except in a sarcastic way.

Dublin at the moment are the most skilful of any sport in Ireland or possibly even Europe. To be ignored in the main Sunday paper is beyond belief.

Dublin train on a junior teams pitch. They tog out in a decrepit dressing room. They have meetings in an old clubhouse with paint peeling off the walls. Mayo have a million pound centre in Ballyhaunis.

So I don't know where this idea Dublin gets more money than others is coming from.

M Byrne,

Dunboyne, Co Meath