President so right to decry sports betting

Sir — I have to agree with our President Michael D. Higgins and his comments regarding our gambling epidemic. I am also a very keen supporter of most sports and am very sad that betting advertising has taken over so much during our televised sporting events.

Figures recently stated by an anti gambling site said that over 40,000 individuals were affected by gambling with over 250,000 affected when it comes to families.

The President expressed hope that people will be able to work and enjoy sport freely without undue pressure.

Our Government said previously that they would curtail the exposure of Gambling Sites to all those who are vulnerable to them but it seems to have been lost in the current climate of Covid-19 and all it brings.

Help is required for those who are caught in this spiral and the sooner it is done so the better.

Ken Maher,

Kilcoole, Co Wicklow

Sir — It would be regrettable if President Michael D Higgins noteworthy views on gambling advertisements went unheralded.

I could not agree with him more, especially in the context of Euro 2020 where, for instance, one such advertisement starts off by invoking the attributes of dedication, passion and drama, before eventually revealing itself as a betting commercial.

Needless to say but there is no mention of vulnerability, addiction or family stress and conflict in its seductive, well honed messaging.

Michael Gannon,

Kilkenny City

Sir — I welcome President Higgins’s timely words of caution about the promotion of gambling.

Far too many people of all ages have been sucked into the quagmire of gambling addiction, their lives blighted and in many cases ruined by this sickness that enriches a small number of uncaring, exploitative money-grabbers.

John Fitzgerald,

Callan, Co Kilkenny

Sinéad is a good fit in the Sindo stable

Sir — As editor, congrats for appointing Sinéad O’Connor as a columnist – she will not be out of place in your paper of “lefties”, feminists and Paul Kimmage.

It is just as well that one of your other writers, Hugh O’Connell, is not marking Leaving Cert papers. With his weird system of marking ministers (Sunday Independent, June 20), all 60,000 students would pass.

The Coalition has been a struggling and unsatisfactory government – at best. At worst, it is the most Inept, divided, accident-prone government in the history of the state. Yet O’Connell gives every minister a pass – and you as editor agree with him.

John P Kelly,

Clontarf, Dublin

A pint outdoors is a poor substitute

Sir — Being the son and grandson of publicans, although I’m a non-drinker, I appreciate the reverential place of the pint of Guinness in the Irish psyche.

Draught Guinness, charged with a combination of carbon dioxide and nitrogen, is the most popular alcoholic drink in the country.

If you walk into any pub in Ireland and request a pint of plain, a pint of the black stuff, the juice of the barley or a pint of your best, any barman worth his salt will know you want a pint of Guinness.

As Guinness is best served cold, the temperature of the draught liquid should be about 6C in order to unlock its unique tastes and flavours.

Drinking sun-drenched warm Guinness is not an Irish tradition so a pint is best enjoyed indoors. During a pandemic, patrons will, of course, be happy to drink a pint outdoors.

However, without the pouring ritual and convivial pub atmosphere, the pint, by all accounts, doesn’t taste as good outdoors. Sláinte!

Billy Ryle,

Tralee, Co Kerry

Heather needs a third door to flee through

Sir — In recent days Cabinet Minister Heather Humphreys described the latest recommendations from Nphet to the Government, with regard to indoor dining, as like being in a room with two doors.

Outside one was a blazing fire and behind the other was a pride of hungry lions. The blazing fire could be the Delta variant, and the hungry lions could be the angry and cash-strapped pub and restaurant owners not best pleased at being told that they could not re-open for business, as they had expected to, in the coming days.

Perhaps in the enclosed room scenario the Minister and her colleagues should have had a third getaway route planned well in advance to make certain that the shutters were not pulled down to block their escape from the angry mob.

Maybe this course of action by the Government would have been a much more successful “exit strategy2 on this occasion?

Tom Towey,

Cloonacool, Co Sligo

O’Brien confirms our racing pedigree

Sir — There are a few sports where we Irish excel and are up there with the world’s best. I’m thinking of golf, boxing, rugby union, hockey, cycling but most of all, in my opinion, equestrian sports. Horse racing, both Flat and National Hunt, are two sports where we are world leaders.

Just over a week ago, our most famous trainer completed a record which was never previously achieved and will probably never be equalled in the future.

It merited only a few lines in the written media but the magnitude of this unique sporting milestone deserved more, in my opinion.

When the filly Joan of Arc passed the post in first place to win the French Oaks in Chantilly on June 20 the record was complete.

That victory meant that her trainer Aidan O’Brien had won every classic race in Ireland, England and France and most of them on multiple occasions.

The beautiful daughter of Galileo put the final stroke to this great portrait. How appropriate that she was named Joan of Arc. Aidan O’Brien is a genius at what he does but more importantly he does it with grace and humility.

Pat Burke Walsh,

Gorey, Co Wexford

Naming and shaming landlords ludicrous

Sir — Sinn Féin is of the cockeyed opinion that private Irish landlords should be “named and shamed” if they avail of their rightful 8pc increase in rent, which is agreed as their right, ongoing.

Sinn Féin would be better employed seeking reductions for tenants at supermarkets, energy suppliers, etc, where the increasingly stark costs of foodstuffs and heating, with gas and electricity costs reaching outrageous proportions.

Yet this never becomes the focus of the quasi “socialist” republicans - who think all landlords are the scourge of the poor and the enemies of dear old Ireland.

Robert Sullivan,

Bantry, Co Cork

Sinn Féin walkout is fooling nobody

Sir — The walkout by Sinn Féin during the debate on the Offences Against The State Act was a sop to their core support. If they achieve power, I don’t believe they will attempt to abolish the Special Criminal Court, in spite of their previously stated opposition to it.

There has been a shift in their their thinking. Now, as Mairia Cahill wrote in her column (Sunday Independent, June 27) Sinn Fein are happy to accept the SCC if that is the recommendation of the review chaired by Justice Pearl.

Sinn Fein may have the answer to the current housing crisis, but I haven’t heard any quick-fix policies from them on how to eradicate organised crime.

The gardai have done Trojan work and have had great success in getting convictions against gang members, but it’s a neverending struggle that would challenge the patience of Sisyphus. It would be immeasurably more difficult without the resource of the SCC.

People were repulsed and horrified at the murder of Veronica Guerin, whose death led directly to the demise of John Gilligan’s gang.

Sadly, however, it had no effect on the drugs trade, which continued unabated, under new management. It has made Gilligan’s successors into millionaires.

So, given the ongoing challenges that gardai and the people of this state are faced with, from the Godfathers of our homegrown Cosa Nostra, the Sinn Féin walkout was nauseatingly cynical and utterly unpatriotic.

Jim O’Connell

Ashtown, Dublin 7

Who’s carrying out review of Nphet’s scenario modelling?

Sir - As a recently retired consulting engineer (with some time on his hands) I have been watching with increasing despair the progress of the Government’s Covid-19 reopening plan.

It seems to me that the Government is caught in a web of its own making in that, having gone against Nphet’s advice at Christmas (with, I must admit, buy-in from me as I was pleased to go off and meet my daughter and grandchildren) they are now wary of revisiting that debacle.

However, am I surprised at the apparent lack of a quality control/independent peer review audit trail of the various Nphet modelling scenarios that are informing these major Government decisions.

In civil and structural engineering, as in most other important life-affecting fields, there are inbuilt quality control processes to prevent life-threatening errors being missed in a project.

A standard ISO Quality Control system will have at least three separate peer reviews across the design life of a major project.

For example, in the case of a significant bridge crossing, it is mandatory that the design and modelling, be checked by a suitably qualified bridge engineer from a different consulting firm before the design can be signed off.

This is standard practice, and nobody has their nose put out of joint by such checks – indeed as professional engineers we welcome them.

I wonder which suitably qualified epidemiological modeller is carrying out an independent peer review of Nphet’s scenario modelling which has led the Government to postpone the reopening of the entire country?

Tony Horan,

Navan, Co Meath

Sir — It was refreshing to see at least one contributor to your Letters page urging the Government to give seniors a decent increase in the upcoming Budget. Twenty euro was the suggested amount.

Money appears to be available for whatever takes the Government’s fancy, but never a thought for the senior citizens who have to get by on a pittance.



Mary Morris,

Clonmel, Co Tipperary



We must never forget Sophie in all of this

Sir — The Ian Bailey saga has become a legal football that tends to forget a young woman was taken cruelly before her time.

The French legal system app-ears to have no doubt Ian Bailey is guilty. In the court of public opinion in Ireland, the jury is still out on Bailey, the garda investigation and witness testimony.

Will the as yet undisclosed new evidence (Sunday Independent, June 27) remove all blame from Bailey or cast more suspicion on him?



Maurice Fitzgerald,

Shanbally, Co Cork

Hospital delays harm mothers and babies

Sir — I can’t understand what all the hullabaloo is over who owns the site for the National Maternity Hospital. The grant of a lease of 99 years with a further option is de facto security of tenure and should not affect the running of the hospital. In the reality of the commercial world, this would not pose a problem.

It seems there are some who just want to rub the nuns’ and the Vatican’s noses in it because of their abortion stance while ignoring the State’s and society’s moral position down through the years.

It was only in 2018 that the 8th Amendment referendum was passed by 67pc to 33pc.

Let’s bear in mind that delays in the provision of the hospital will deprive women and newborn babies of the best medical care and attention.

Aidan Roddy,

Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Sir — Thanks to Eilis O’Hanlon for her factual and unbiased report on the stand-off over the new National Maternity Hospital (Sunday Independent, June 27).

Her point regarding the decision to build the hospital beside St Vincent’s mirrors the decision to build the Children’s Hospital on a totally unsuitable site. I cannot understand how these decisions can be forcibly imposed on us with life-long disastrous consequences.

Back to the St Vincent’s site. As Eilis O’Hanlon so rightly pointed out, there was “a bit of anti-Catholic feeling in the air”, although I would contend that it is much more than “a bit”.

This only reinforces the anti- Catholic ethos now prevalent in Ireland.

Mary Stewart (Mrs),

Donegal town

Mix and match for maximum protection

Sir — The AstraZeneca vaccine should be followed with an mRNA one for a better outcome, not just marginally improved but considerably better.

It was stated last week that Germany’s vaccine committee had recommended everyone who received an AstraZeneca first dose switch to Pfizer or Moderna jabs for better protection.

Studies show the immune response is “clearly superior” when an AstraZeneca shot is combined with a second mRNA vaccine.

A couple of weeks ago in this paper, Luke O’Neill was clear on this, but the recent messaging from all quarters has been to downplay or ignore this fact.



Sean Leavy,

Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Sir — Throughout last autumn, Eoin O’Malley devoted much column space to deriding the cautious public health messaging of Nphet. It takes a particular type of brazenness to now accuse it of being “wildly wrong in underestimating the risks of opening indoor hospitality at Christmas” (Sunday Independent, June 27).



It wouldn’t have mattered if Dr Tony Holohan was bullseye accurate, Eoin O’Malley was not for listening.

A positive side-effect of the third wave was that it prompted a period of Covid silence from the DCU academic, save for an occasional foray into the vaccine roll-out. This “he says it best when he says nothing at all” approach has, alas, been overtaken by another bout of Nphetitis.

At least we can still turn to the dispassionate Colm McCarthy, who outside the scientific and medical communities, is unmatched in his Covid judgment.

Denis Murphy,

Bantry, Co Cork

RTÉ should focus on quality, not quantity

Sir — I note RTÉ will cut €1.5m from its news and current affairs budget in an effort to reduce costs by €60m over three years.

RTE might consider reducing programme quantity and increasing quality. High-quality programmes can be licensed to foreign networks and streaming services for a premium.

John O’Brien,

Stoneyford, Co Kilkenny

Biden wise to ignore insults from a fool

Sir — Donald Trump’s attacks on President Joe Biden show he is totally lacking in class.

Mr Biden would do well to have regard to the old maxim “an insult from a fool is a compliment to a wise man”.

Michael O’Connell,

Listowel, Co Kerry